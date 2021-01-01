Yes i watched it, itll be end to end this evening because Brighton cant play any other way. The reason im confident is that they will play out from the back regardless of circumstances and no one presses the ball better than us right now so im expecting a few big chances coming from turn overs up the field. Thats my game plan anyway.



Well done Mikel for executing my game plan to perfection, you get to stay on for another week.Special mention to Havertz , non stop running and pressing, gets through so much defensive work. Odegaard incredible engine, never stops running at full speed to close defenders down, sets the tone and everyone follows. Last season hed be gassed at 75 and getting subbed. Team is getting physically stronger and more mature and experienced. Next few years i expect to be great. This seasons ending is plenty exciting already.