What do you think of Villa and Palace giving City a go? You were saying Arsenal were cowardly in their approach, but these lots were way too open and City carved them apart. Heroically failing is still failing and I think Arteta made the right choice



Villa played their B team and Crystal Palace are currently in 14th, so I don't think those comparisons are equal to what seemed to be a strong Arsenal side sitting (at that time) above City. Besides, that same Palace side went to the Etihad and put 2 past City after being down 2-0, to draw the game.