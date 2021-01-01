« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 161 162 163 164 165 [166]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league  (Read 274154 times)

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6600 on: Yesterday at 11:52:43 am »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 11:47:53 am
After what he got away with (allegedly) he's probably having a partey somewhere!

  : :lmao
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,752
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6601 on: Yesterday at 12:34:38 pm »
Who do you reckon will be the first of us (+city) to drop points.
Brighton away should be tough, don't know how many payers they have out. United should be a walk in the park, but the occasion makes it a tough call.  No idea who city have.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6602 on: Yesterday at 01:56:15 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:34:38 pm
Who do you reckon will be the first of us (+city) to drop points.
Brighton away should be tough, don't know how many payers they have out. United should be a walk in the park, but the occasion makes it a tough call.  No idea who city have.

There is a scenario where none of the teams drop any points. Not facing each other and far too good for all other opponents. Sure it probably wont end that way but I remember there was a season when everyone would ask who would drop points first between city and Liverpool because they wont win every game, and i think both teams won like 10 in a row to end the season. That would obviously work out great for Liverpool.

City are at Palace. All 3 teams away, very interesting weekend.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,752
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6603 on: Yesterday at 02:00:19 pm »
Did you watch the Brighton game vs us.  Gave us a decent game.  Do you think you might be a better match up?  Resting Rice, ahead of that game makes sense.
United is a coin flip for us.  Admittedly it's a bit of a loaded coin, on form we should batter them, but we've seen that play out twice this season already.
City v palace is buying money.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,581
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6604 on: Yesterday at 02:00:38 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 11:52:30 am
There aint no party like Arsenals Partey

P Diddy said hold my beer.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,407
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6605 on: Yesterday at 02:24:23 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:34:38 pm
Who do you reckon will be the first of us (+city) to drop points.
Brighton away should be tough, don't know how many payers they have out. United should be a walk in the park, but the occasion makes it a tough call.  No idea who city have.

United is a tough game, however shit they are they're classic game raisers against us. Especially when there's something at stake for us, but its a game we should really be winning.

Palace have won seven games all season in the league, they're terrible. Thats a very easy game for Abu Dhabi.

Brighton are in terrible form and have lots of injuries, they've only beaten Forest, Palace and Sheffield United this year. Only won six games since September (even Everton have won more than that). They've dropped a lot of points at home to really poor sides this season. And they're no good at playing any other way than pretty gung-ho. Thats a very easy game for Arsenal.

Arsenal for sure have the easiest game this weekend, Abu Dhabi close behind and then us. All three should be winning, but it'd be an absolute calamity for either of our rivals to drop points on Saturday.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6606 on: Yesterday at 02:54:36 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 02:24:23 pm
United is a tough game, however shit they are they're classic game raisers against us. Especially when there's something at stake for us, but its a game we should really be winning.

Palace have won seven games all season in the league, they're terrible. Thats a very easy game for Abu Dhabi.

Brighton are in terrible form and have lots of injuries, they've only beaten Forest, Palace and Sheffield United this year. Only won six games since September (even Everton have won more than that). They've dropped a lot of points at home to really poor sides this season. And they're no good at playing any other way than pretty gung-ho. Thats a very easy game for Arsenal.

Arsenal for sure have the easiest game this weekend, Abu Dhabi close behind and then us. All three should be winning, but it'd be an absolute calamity for either of our rivals to drop points on Saturday.

We had the easiest game last weekend too and still fucked it up so you never know .
Logged

Offline Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,407
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6607 on: Yesterday at 03:12:59 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 02:54:36 pm
We had the easiest game last weekend too and still fucked it up so you never know .

I'm not sure thats fair. 'Fucked it up' is the wrong phrase. Wilder'd it up. You won't do that this weekend, this Brighton team is like a sieve.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,752
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6608 on: Yesterday at 03:15:22 pm »
Maybe a better question , given this weekends fixtures is. Which is more likely, you , us and city all get three points, or one of us drops points.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Ashburton

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,867
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6609 on: Yesterday at 03:41:07 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:15:22 pm
Maybe a better question , given this weekends fixtures is. Which is more likely, you , us and city all get three points, or one of us drops points.

According to the bookies, City are greater favourites than Liverpool or Arsenal; with Arsenal most likely to drop points this weekend.

From what I remember looking at last week, the stats have Liverpool around 48% on for the title and Arsenal still hovering around 19%.  Arsenal have a brutal April against good sides so it's likely we'll see some slipped points soon.  A huge amount depends on everyone staying fit and whether Saka and Martinelli can return playing somewhat well, it isn't reassuring knowing Saka has been playing with an achilles issue all season and Martinelli with his explosive pace style of play is always going to need to be 100% before he's risked.

On the upside at least we're seeing Nelson and ESR get a game.
Logged

Offline BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 991
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6610 on: Yesterday at 05:28:41 pm »
I'm still finding pockets of Arsenal fans (two five a side footy groups, my work place, this site, other footy sites) that though are keeping quietish right now are all occasionally letting their masks slip that they really, really don't rate this Liverpool team. And it's quite clear that they honestly don't believe Liverpool can finish ahead of Arsenal this season. City yes, Liverpool no.

Even if they say it's a possibility it's not through real belief but clenched teeth when looking at the stats. Saying the same about City doesn't generate the same restraint or emotion.

Most Arsenal fans can't understand why Liverpool aren't behaving like they did last season. Pure tunnel vision of their own team and a complete revision of what Klopp has 'achieved'. I've put this in quotes because many fall for the same Lampard line that Klopp has only 1 PL title in nearly a decade. Factually that's correct but, like Lampard, Arsenal fans associate that title as a plucky one ala Leicester.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,359
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6611 on: Yesterday at 05:32:27 pm »
My Arsenal mate never rated us, our style of play, or our players, going back to the Rafa days. Maybe a bit spoilt by early Wenger. Hed never give credit or accept Firmino was decent, even when he was ripping them apart game after game. They do tend to have a very high opinion of themselves and how the game should be played.

Hes also a very good egg and generally fair, and never abusive so always good to talk football with.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6612 on: Yesterday at 05:46:10 pm »
Brighton havent lost at home since August so it wont be easy, but its must win, like every game, for all 3 teams. Very weird being in a 3 horse race. Super exciting though. Cant wait for our games as well as liverpools and the cheats. I will really get into supporting man utd this weekend. Ill be screaming at my computeh if rasheh gets the winnoh.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,752
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6613 on: Yesterday at 05:55:49 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 05:46:10 pm
Brighton havent lost at home since August so it wont be easy, but its must win, like every game, for all 3 teams. Very weird being in a 3 horse race. Super exciting though. Cant wait for our games as well as liverpools and the cheats. I will really get into supporting man utd this weekend. Ill be screaming at my computeh if rasheh gets the winnoh.
And I think we will be able to do same when you play them. Rashers, England's finest. And mainoo poss the best to ever don boots. You may as well not even turn up.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,347
  • The first five yards........
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6614 on: Yesterday at 06:06:36 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:32:27 pm
My Arsenal mate never rated us, our style of play, or our players, going back to the Rafa days. Maybe a bit spoilt by early Wenger. Hed never give credit or accept Firmino was decent, even when he was ripping them apart game after game. They do tend to have a very high opinion of themselves and how the game should be played.

Hes also a very good egg and generally fair, and never abusive so always good to talk football with.

Do we all have an Arsenal mate? I've got two!

Jeff (I once did a QnA with him on here before one of our clashes) was a very decent footballer himself, adores Arsenal but respects Liverpool and freely admits that the whole 'culture' of LFC (Anfield, the Kop, the passion) is light years away from anything he gets to experience at Highbury or the Emirates. PS He rated - and feared - Firmino.

Sean can't play footy for toffy - or any other sport that I'm aware of - is a little ignorant about clubs other than his own and was a nervous and pessimistic wreck last season when Arsenal were 8 points ahead of City and seemingly destined for the Title. I'm not certain what he's feeling at the moment since we haven't met for a while. But I'll be with him this evening and might report back.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,597
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6615 on: Yesterday at 06:22:33 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 02:00:38 pm
P Diddy said hold my beer.

He also says hold my cock ...

(Too much?)
Logged

Offline Irishred1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6616 on: Yesterday at 07:30:48 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:22:33 pm
He also says hold my cock ...

(Too much?)
He must be a fan of FRANCE ?
Logged

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6617 on: Yesterday at 08:05:22 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 05:28:41 pm
I'm still finding pockets of Arsenal fans (two five a side footy groups, my work place, this site, other footy sites) that though are keeping quietish right now are all occasionally letting their masks slip that they really, really don't rate this Liverpool team. And it's quite clear that they honestly don't believe Liverpool can finish ahead of Arsenal this season. City yes, Liverpool no.

Even if they say it's a possibility it's not through real belief but clenched teeth when looking at the stats. Saying the same about City doesn't generate the same restraint or emotion.

Most Arsenal fans can't understand why Liverpool aren't behaving like they did last season. Pure tunnel vision of their own team and a complete revision of what Klopp has 'achieved'. I've put this in quotes because many fall for the same Lampard line that Klopp has only 1 PL title in nearly a decade. Factually that's correct but, like Lampard, Arsenal fans associate that title as a plucky one ala Leicester.

That's an easy one to counter, just tell the Arsenal fan that their club also has something in common with Leicester. Neither one has ever been crowned European champions.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,581
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6618 on: Yesterday at 08:32:17 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 05:28:41 pm
I'm still finding pockets of Arsenal fans (two five a side footy groups, my work place, this site, other footy sites) that though are keeping quietish right now are all occasionally letting their masks slip that they really, really don't rate this Liverpool team. And it's quite clear that they honestly don't believe Liverpool can finish ahead of Arsenal this season. City yes, Liverpool no.

Even if they say it's a possibility it's not through real belief but clenched teeth when looking at the stats. Saying the same about City doesn't generate the same restraint or emotion.

Most Arsenal fans can't understand why Liverpool aren't behaving like they did last season. Pure tunnel vision of their own team and a complete revision of what Klopp has 'achieved'. I've put this in quotes because many fall for the same Lampard line that Klopp has only 1 PL title in nearly a decade. Factually that's correct but, like Lampard, Arsenal fans associate that title as a plucky one ala Leicester.

Who gives a fuck in all honesty. You won't find many on this site that think Arsenal will finish above us. I'm not sure why we need adoration from other fanbases, we're never going to get it.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,326
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6619 on: Yesterday at 09:33:24 pm »
Not sure it's about being adored, more about being able to have a sensible discussion with rival fans. When I was in the office full time I used to sit next to an Arsenal fan and he was good to talk to. He adored Klopp because he could see how he'd transformed Liverpool and he really admired our style of play. It was at the time when that loon Xhaka was playing and constantly getting sent off for them and he hated him, although I notice Xhaka seems to be a regular now with Leverkusen, so go figure? They also had Iwobi at the time, and I confessed to him that I actually quite liked him, good energy, direct, intelligent and takes care of the ball - this lad hated him and was made up when they off loaded him to Everton!
 ;D

Probably the best lad in the office to talk to about football, I've given up talking to any bitters about football as they all seem unhinged. The lone Leicester fan was a wanker and the United fans can be hit or miss as less and less of them are giving it the billy big bollocks nowadays as they come to terms and accept their general shitness which is a topic I'm always interested in discussing with them.
 ;) 
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6620 on: Yesterday at 10:24:33 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:06:36 pm
Do we all have an Arsenal mate? I've got two!

Jeff (I once did a QnA with him on here before one of our clashes) was a very decent footballer himself, adores Arsenal but respects Liverpool and freely admits that the whole 'culture' of LFC (Anfield, the Kop, the passion) is light years away from anything he gets to experience at Highbury or the Emirates. PS He rated - and feared - Firmino.

Sean can't play footy for toffy - or any other sport that I'm aware of - is a little ignorant about clubs other than his own and was a nervous and pessimistic wreck last season when Arsenal were 8 points ahead of City and seemingly destined for the Title. I'm not certain what he's feeling at the moment since we haven't met for a while. But I'll be with him this evening and might report back.

Im absolutely flabbergasted!

You got 2 mates? Thought youd do well to have 1 but 2?

Theres hope for all of us.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,133
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6621 on: Today at 08:02:22 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 05:46:10 pm
Brighton havent lost at home since August so it wont be easy, but its must win, like every game, for all 3 teams.
That real? Impressive record still considering all that De Zerbi has had to contend with.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6622 on: Today at 08:18:29 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:02:22 am
That real? Impressive record still considering all that De Zerbi has had to contend with.

Yes, normally take my facts with a pinch of salt but this is actually real. Its a very good home record.
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,277
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6623 on: Today at 08:19:31 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:02:22 am
That real? Impressive record still considering all that De Zerbi has had to contend with.


Only league defeat at home was West Ham back in August.
That is partly down to the fixtures - their remaining home games are Arsenal, City, Villa, Chelsea and United.
Did manage a draw against Liverpool and beat Spurs, but drew quitr a few games against weaker teams as well.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:21:04 am by RJH »
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,752
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6624 on: Today at 08:22:14 am »
I doubt anyone here apart from the gooners here will be upset if they sit back. Have 28% possession, live in fear of crossing the half way line and end up with a point.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,133
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6625 on: Today at 08:31:22 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:18:29 am
Yes, normally take my facts with a pinch of salt but this is actually real. Its a very good home record.
I normally doubt alot of what you say. ;)

It is good home record for the side he has etc. Extremely difficult task for youse tonight. Not sure how you did there last season.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,133
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6626 on: Today at 08:32:41 am »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 08:19:31 am

Only league defeat at home was West Ham back in August.
That is partly down to the fixtures - their remaining home games are Arsenal, City, Villa, Chelsea and United.
Did manage a draw against Liverpool and beat Spurs, but drew quitr a few games against weaker teams as well.
Regardless of fixtures that is very good. He really doesn't have a player that is outstanding so to do that is impressive. We should have won there this season though.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6627 on: Today at 08:41:44 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:31:22 am
I normally doubt alot of what you say. ;)

It is good home record for the side he has etc. Extremely difficult task for youse tonight. Not sure how you did there last season.

Think we won 4-2. New years eve
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6628 on: Today at 08:43:22 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:22:14 am
I doubt anyone here apart from the gooners here will be upset if they sit back. Have 28% possession, live in fear of crossing the half way line and end up with a point.

Fucking cowards! Disgrace to football.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6629 on: Today at 09:01:32 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:00:19 pm
Did you watch the Brighton game vs us.  Gave us a decent game.  Do you think you might be a better match up?  Resting Rice, ahead of that game makes sense.
United is a coin flip for us.  Admittedly it's a bit of a loaded coin, on form we should batter them, but we've seen that play out twice this season already.
City v palace is buying money.

Yes i watched it, itll be end to end this evening because Brighton cant play any other way. The reason im confident is that they will play out from the back regardless of circumstances and no one presses the ball better than us right now so im expecting a few big chances coming from turn overs up the field. Thats my game plan anyway.
Logged

Offline Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,407
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6630 on: Today at 09:02:31 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:22:14 am
I doubt anyone here apart from the gooners here will be upset if they sit back. Have 28% possession, live in fear of crossing the half way line and end up with a point.

I think theyd massively respect it, theyve all gushed over that sort of tactic recently. North Bank was saying just yesterday how much he loved Wilders 17% approach to our game.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6631 on: Today at 09:35:32 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 09:02:31 am
I think theyd massively respect it, theyve all gushed over that sort of tactic recently. North Bank was saying just yesterday how much he loved Wilders 17% approach to our game.

Only manager I rate higher than Chrissy is big eric ten hag. Always thought there was something about him, the way he stands on the touchline, staring into space. Youll see it tomorrow, its inspirational.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,752
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6632 on: Today at 10:13:37 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:35:32 am
Only manager I rate higher than Chrissy is big eric ten hag. Always thought there was something about him, the way he stands on the touchline, staring into space. Youll see it tomorrow, its inspirational.

He's done amazingly.  I think only Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has managed to fail upwards more than him. And how anyone can call guardiola  the bald headed fraud these days is amazing.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,866
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6633 on: Today at 10:14:36 am »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 02:24:23 pm
Brighton are in terrible form and have lots of injuries, they've only beaten Forest, Palace and Sheffield United this year. Only won six games since September (even Everton have won more than that). They've dropped a lot of points at home to really poor sides this season. And they're no good at playing any other way than pretty gung-ho. Thats a very easy game for Arsenal.

Arsenal for sure have the easiest game this weekend, Abu Dhabi close behind and then us. All three should be winning, but it'd be an absolute calamity for either of our rivals to drop points on Saturday.

Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 05:46:10 pm
Brighton havent lost at home since August so it wont be easy, but its must win, like every game, for all 3 teams. Very weird being in a 3 horse race. Super exciting though. Cant wait for our games as well as liverpools and the cheats. I will really get into supporting man utd this weekend. Ill be screaming at my computeh if rasheh gets the winnoh.

A prime example of how stats can be interpreted differently to suit narratives.
Logged

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,934
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6634 on: Today at 10:42:05 am »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 05:28:41 pm
Most Arsenal fans can't understand why Liverpool aren't behaving like they did last season. Pure tunnel vision of their own team and a complete revision of what Klopp has 'achieved'. I've put this in quotes because many fall for the same Lampard line that Klopp has only 1 PL title in nearly a decade. Factually that's correct but, like Lampard, Arsenal fans associate that title as a plucky one ala Leicester.

If we win the league this year, that'll put Klopp on 2 PL Titles, which is just 1 shy of what Wenger achieved

Had the cheats not been around, Klopp's 9 years at Liverpool would have been comfortably more successful than Wenger's 22 years at Arsenal

You should remind your Arsenal mates that we can all skew stats to fit whatever narrative we're trying to push
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,581
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6635 on: Today at 11:17:07 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 10:42:05 am
If we win the league this year, that'll put Klopp on 2 PL Titles, which is just 1 shy of what Wenger achieved

Had the cheats not been around, Klopp's 9 years at Liverpool would have been comfortably more successful than Wenger's 22 years at Arsenal

You should remind your Arsenal mates that we can all skew stats to fit whatever narrative we're trying to push

Klopp also won the Champions League, so he's already achieved more than Wenger ever did.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 991
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6636 on: Today at 11:39:20 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 10:42:05 am
If we win the league this year, that'll put Klopp on 2 PL Titles, which is just 1 shy of what Wenger achieved

Had the cheats not been around, Klopp's 9 years at Liverpool would have been comfortably more successful than Wenger's 22 years at Arsenal

You should remind your Arsenal mates that we can all skew stats to fit whatever narrative we're trying to push

Of course that's all true, I shouldn't even have to say it. But football fans don't behave that way. Goldfish memories. For example, I was telling my Arsenal work colleague that they will regret those two dropped points against City. He said do you reckon Liverpool are winning the league from this point then? Clearly in a way that despite us being two points at the top with a manager like Klopp, it was an aberration.

My footy Arsenal mates are the same every weekend too. Always giving me the side eyes when I say it's Liverpool's to lose, etc. They honestly believe Arsenal are the best team this season followed by City. The rest...aberrations to be self corrected.

I'm not saying Liverpool definitely will win but the level of disrespect for Klopp's abilities is astounding. It's reaching Rio Ferdinand hand rubbing levels. Long may it continue, though unfortunately Klopp won't be around long.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6637 on: Today at 11:48:58 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 10:42:05 am
If we win the league this year, that'll put Klopp on 2 PL Titles, which is just 1 shy of what Wenger achieved

Had the cheats not been around, Klopp's 9 years at Liverpool would have been comfortably more successful than Wenger's 22 years at Arsenal

You should remind your Arsenal mates that we can all skew stats to fit whatever narrative we're trying to push

Fergie owned the referees, United were also cheats, just on the field not off it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 161 162 163 164 165 [166]   Go Up
« previous next »
 