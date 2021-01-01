Not sure it's about being adored, more about being able to have a sensible discussion with rival fans. When I was in the office full time I used to sit next to an Arsenal fan and he was good to talk to. He adored Klopp because he could see how he'd transformed Liverpool and he really admired our style of play. It was at the time when that loon Xhaka was playing and constantly getting sent off for them and he hated him, although I notice Xhaka seems to be a regular now with Leverkusen, so go figure? They also had Iwobi at the time, and I confessed to him that I actually quite liked him, good energy, direct, intelligent and takes care of the ball - this lad hated him and was made up when they off loaded him to Everton!Probably the best lad in the office to talk to about football, I've given up talking to any bitters about football as they all seem unhinged. The lone Leicester fan was a wanker and the United fans can be hit or miss as less and less of them are giving it the billy big bollocks nowadays as they come to terms and accept their general shitness which is a topic I'm always interested in discussing with them.