Arsenal: Top of the divers league

After what he got away with (allegedly) he's probably having a partey somewhere!

Who do you reckon will be the first of us (+city) to drop points.
Brighton away should be tough, don't know how many payers they have out. United should be a walk in the park, but the occasion makes it a tough call.  No idea who city have.
Who do you reckon will be the first of us (+city) to drop points.
Brighton away should be tough, don't know how many payers they have out. United should be a walk in the park, but the occasion makes it a tough call.  No idea who city have.

There is a scenario where none of the teams drop any points. Not facing each other and far too good for all other opponents. Sure it probably wont end that way but I remember there was a season when everyone would ask who would drop points first between city and Liverpool because they wont win every game, and i think both teams won like 10 in a row to end the season. That would obviously work out great for Liverpool.

City are at Palace. All 3 teams away, very interesting weekend.
Did you watch the Brighton game vs us.  Gave us a decent game.  Do you think you might be a better match up?  Resting Rice, ahead of that game makes sense.
United is a coin flip for us.  Admittedly it's a bit of a loaded coin, on form we should batter them, but we've seen that play out twice this season already.
City v palace is buying money.
There aint no party like Arsenals Partey

P Diddy said hold my beer.
Who do you reckon will be the first of us (+city) to drop points.
Brighton away should be tough, don't know how many payers they have out. United should be a walk in the park, but the occasion makes it a tough call.  No idea who city have.

United is a tough game, however shit they are they're classic game raisers against us. Especially when there's something at stake for us, but its a game we should really be winning.

Palace have won seven games all season in the league, they're terrible. Thats a very easy game for Abu Dhabi.

Brighton are in terrible form and have lots of injuries, they've only beaten Forest, Palace and Sheffield United this year. Only won six games since September (even Everton have won more than that). They've dropped a lot of points at home to really poor sides this season. And they're no good at playing any other way than pretty gung-ho. Thats a very easy game for Arsenal.

Arsenal for sure have the easiest game this weekend, Abu Dhabi close behind and then us. All three should be winning, but it'd be an absolute calamity for either of our rivals to drop points on Saturday.
United is a tough game, however shit they are they're classic game raisers against us. Especially when there's something at stake for us, but its a game we should really be winning.

Palace have won seven games all season in the league, they're terrible. Thats a very easy game for Abu Dhabi.

Brighton are in terrible form and have lots of injuries, they've only beaten Forest, Palace and Sheffield United this year. Only won six games since September (even Everton have won more than that). They've dropped a lot of points at home to really poor sides this season. And they're no good at playing any other way than pretty gung-ho. Thats a very easy game for Arsenal.

Arsenal for sure have the easiest game this weekend, Abu Dhabi close behind and then us. All three should be winning, but it'd be an absolute calamity for either of our rivals to drop points on Saturday.

We had the easiest game last weekend too and still fucked it up so you never know .
We had the easiest game last weekend too and still fucked it up so you never know .

I'm not sure thats fair. 'Fucked it up' is the wrong phrase. Wilder'd it up. You won't do that this weekend, this Brighton team is like a sieve.
Maybe a better question , given this weekends fixtures is. Which is more likely, you , us and city all get three points, or one of us drops points.
Maybe a better question , given this weekends fixtures is. Which is more likely, you , us and city all get three points, or one of us drops points.

According to the bookies, City are greater favourites than Liverpool or Arsenal; with Arsenal most likely to drop points this weekend.

From what I remember looking at last week, the stats have Liverpool around 48% on for the title and Arsenal still hovering around 19%.  Arsenal have a brutal April against good sides so it's likely we'll see some slipped points soon.  A huge amount depends on everyone staying fit and whether Saka and Martinelli can return playing somewhat well, it isn't reassuring knowing Saka has been playing with an achilles issue all season and Martinelli with his explosive pace style of play is always going to need to be 100% before he's risked.

On the upside at least we're seeing Nelson and ESR get a game.
I'm still finding pockets of Arsenal fans (two five a side footy groups, my work place, this site, other footy sites) that though are keeping quietish right now are all occasionally letting their masks slip that they really, really don't rate this Liverpool team. And it's quite clear that they honestly don't believe Liverpool can finish ahead of Arsenal this season. City yes, Liverpool no.

Even if they say it's a possibility it's not through real belief but clenched teeth when looking at the stats. Saying the same about City doesn't generate the same restraint or emotion.

Most Arsenal fans can't understand why Liverpool aren't behaving like they did last season. Pure tunnel vision of their own team and a complete revision of what Klopp has 'achieved'. I've put this in quotes because many fall for the same Lampard line that Klopp has only 1 PL title in nearly a decade. Factually that's correct but, like Lampard, Arsenal fans associate that title as a plucky one ala Leicester.
My Arsenal mate never rated us, our style of play, or our players, going back to the Rafa days. Maybe a bit spoilt by early Wenger. Hed never give credit or accept Firmino was decent, even when he was ripping them apart game after game. They do tend to have a very high opinion of themselves and how the game should be played.

Hes also a very good egg and generally fair, and never abusive so always good to talk football with.
Brighton havent lost at home since August so it wont be easy, but its must win, like every game, for all 3 teams. Very weird being in a 3 horse race. Super exciting though. Cant wait for our games as well as liverpools and the cheats. I will really get into supporting man utd this weekend. Ill be screaming at my computeh if rasheh gets the winnoh.
Brighton havent lost at home since August so it wont be easy, but its must win, like every game, for all 3 teams. Very weird being in a 3 horse race. Super exciting though. Cant wait for our games as well as liverpools and the cheats. I will really get into supporting man utd this weekend. Ill be screaming at my computeh if rasheh gets the winnoh.
And I think we will be able to do same when you play them. Rashers, England's finest. And mainoo poss the best to ever don boots. You may as well not even turn up.
My Arsenal mate never rated us, our style of play, or our players, going back to the Rafa days. Maybe a bit spoilt by early Wenger. Hed never give credit or accept Firmino was decent, even when he was ripping them apart game after game. They do tend to have a very high opinion of themselves and how the game should be played.

Hes also a very good egg and generally fair, and never abusive so always good to talk football with.

Do we all have an Arsenal mate? I've got two!

Jeff (I once did a QnA with him on here before one of our clashes) was a very decent footballer himself, adores Arsenal but respects Liverpool and freely admits that the whole 'culture' of LFC (Anfield, the Kop, the passion) is light years away from anything he gets to experience at Highbury or the Emirates. PS He rated - and feared - Firmino.

Sean can't play footy for toffy - or any other sport that I'm aware of - is a little ignorant about clubs other than his own and was a nervous and pessimistic wreck last season when Arsenal were 8 points ahead of City and seemingly destined for the Title. I'm not certain what he's feeling at the moment since we haven't met for a while. But I'll be with him this evening and might report back.
P Diddy said hold my beer.

He also says hold my cock ...

(Too much?)
He also says hold my cock ...

(Too much?)
He must be a fan of FRANCE ?
