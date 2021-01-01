« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 159 160 161 162 163 [164]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league  (Read 270816 times)

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,321
  • The first five yards........
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6520 on: Today at 10:41:17 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:32:21 am
What's funny is that he'll soon go back to reciting a list of excuses very soon :D

We're all familiar with this from the last two seasons LOL. Last season they didn't win because of cheats apparently. If they'd won at Anfield, anybody with a football brain knows that they go on to win but they snatched a draw from the jaws of victory because of the cheats🤣🤣🤣

I love how he's feeling giddy when Arsenal are third favorites and it's unlikely they'll win anyeay.

When Arsenal don't win the league I predict he will declare that it is "impossible" to win the league when the cheats are in it. That's his default position and his all-encompassing explanation for Arsenal's failures.

Which is why he'll be secretly hoping that Liverpool don't win the league.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6521 on: Today at 10:41:43 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:32:21 am
What's funny is that he'll soon go back to reciting a list of excuses very soon :D

We're all familiar with this from the last two seasons LOL. Last season they didn't win because of cheats apparently. If they'd won at Anfield, anybody with a football brain knows that they go on to win but they snatched a draw from the jaws of victory because of the cheats🤣🤣🤣

I love how he's feeling giddy when Arsenal are third favorites and it's unlikely they'll win anyeay.

Maybe im misinterpreting, but to me he's not being giddy, he's just replying to some of the retorts thrown Arsenal's way?! It's not like he's making any bold predictions?
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6522 on: Today at 10:43:22 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:41:17 am
When Arsenal don't win the league I predict he will declare that it is "impossible" to win the league when the cheats are in it. That's his default position and his all-encompassing explanation for Arsenal's failures.

Which is why he'll be secretly hoping that Liverpool don't win the league.
He always has an excuse for everything and it's never Arsenal's fault. We've already proven that it's possible.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6523 on: Today at 10:43:38 am »
"No one else wins at City so how can we?" is such an Arsenal way of looking at it  ;D
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6524 on: Today at 10:43:47 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:41:43 am
Maybe im misinterpreting, but to me he's not being giddy, he's just replying to some of the retorts thrown Arsenal's way?! It's not like he's making any bold predictions?
We're all familiar with his game in the last few years :D
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6525 on: Today at 10:44:49 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:43:38 am
"No one else wins at City so how can we?" is such an Arsenal way of looking at it  ;D
Winning would have made them favourites (not unrealistic with City's defence) but a draw made them 3rd favorites.
Logged

Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,373
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6526 on: Today at 10:48:24 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:45:49 am
Honestly, why would we believe it? Has history told us we could? Do we have anything to look back on and say, yeah go at these guys and you could beat them at the Etihad? Have Liverpool done it in the league? Have top teams like Real Madrid & Bayern Munich? Usually a teams best chance is to defend really well and counter really well. We defended really well, and had a couple of counters we should have done better with, Saka's ball across goal Jesus narrowly misses, Trossard should have squared to Martinelli at the end. Fine margins where we could have been saying that was the ideal away performance.

I think this raises an interesting point about Arteta, that he struggles to adapt during a game and you seem to think thats the norm.

Liverpool have taken 1.85 PPG from the games they've been behind in, Abu Dhabi 1.75 PPG, Arsenal 1 PPG.

Its like the concept of 'these are actually here for the taking, they're playing crap' is foreign. No-one is saying before the game that a draw is a bad result for Arsenal, but when it became clear how badly Abu Dhabi were playing (and they were lads, lets not pretend you 'made them' play shit), thats when the top managers sniff a bit of blood and change things up a bit. That didn't happen though, it was a parked bus from the first to the last minute. There was no thought of adapting during the game, it was very much 'the best we can do here is a draw'. We've not won there for years when we've had teams FAR better than Arsenal right now, and I'd still be annoyed if we went there and didn't even try to win.

I mean....even Crystal Palace under the great Hodgson sniffed they could be got at when they were two up earlier in the season and went for it late on, and got a point. Parking the bus in that manner in a league game is a cowardly tactic, you can try and spin it however you like. If you have any examples of league matches that we've done it in, I'd equally label it cowardly. Its not a CL knockout game.

And you can talk about 'close things' or XG, but Haaland had one of the worst sitters you'll ever see late on which I don't think even counts on XG because he inexplicably completely missed the ball :D
« Last Edit: Today at 10:49:57 am by Redley »
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6527 on: Today at 10:51:06 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:43:38 am
"No one else wins at City so how can we?" is such an Arsenal way of looking at it  ;D

That's making a slight leap from what i'm saying. We played the best way we thought to get a positive result. Our strongest part of our team is our defence. Why not lean on that? Deny them space, hit on the counter. There's nothing wrong with that tactic, we done the first part well, we didn't do the 2nd part as well, but it still nearly worked.

Were you all making the same complaints when Rafa done likewise, or have memories faded because Klopp is more brave in his approach?
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6528 on: Today at 10:52:20 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:44:49 am
Winning would have made them favourites (not unrealistic with City's defence) but a draw made them 3rd favorites.

Yep, apparently they would have lost by 3 or 4 if they opened up which doesn't say much for "the best defence in the world", "the best DM in the world" and the "tactical genius" in charge.
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6529 on: Today at 10:56:23 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 10:48:24 am
I think this raises an interesting point about Arteta, that he struggles to adapt during a game and you seem to think thats the norm.

Liverpool have taken 1.85 PPG from the games they've been behind in, Abu Dhabi 1.75 PPG, Arsenal 1 PPG.

Its like the concept of 'these are actually here for the taking, they're playing crap' is foreign. No-one is saying before the game that a draw is a bad result for Arsenal, but when it became clear how badly Abu Dhabi were playing (and they were lads, lets not pretend you 'made them' play shit), thats when the top managers sniff a bit of blood and change things up a bit. That didn't happen though, it was a parked bus from the first to the last minute. There was no thought of adapting during the game, it was very much 'the best we can do here is a draw'. We've not won there for years when we've had teams FAR better than Arsenal right now, and I'd still be annoyed if we went there and didn't even try to win.

I mean....even Crystal Palace under the great Hodgson sniffed they could be got at when they were two up earlier in the season and went for it late on, and got a point. Parking the bus in that manner in a league game is a cowardly tactic, you can try and spin it however you like. If you have any examples of league matches that we've done it in, I'd equally label it cowardly. Its not a CL knockout game.

And you can talk about 'close things' or XG, but Haaland had one of the worst sitters you'll ever see late on which I don't think even counts on XG because he inexplicably completely missed the ball :D

Feck me, City were playing bad had nothing to do with how the opposition played?! So is it just coincidence City have played bad in the x3 games we've played against them this season then, and coincidence they won every game they played against us last season when we 'went at them' more?

If you say so.  :o
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6530 on: Today at 11:01:17 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:52:20 am
Yep, apparently they would have lost by 3 or 4 if they opened up which doesn't say much for "the best defence in the world", "the best DM in the world" and the "tactical genius" in charge.

Remind me Del, how much did you create at The Etihad with this great attacking game where you opened up, with the "best attacker in the world" and the "best defender in the world" and the "bravest coach" in charge, because the stats say not a lot! 

It's easy to do this quotation game.
Logged

Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,373
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6531 on: Today at 11:06:58 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:51:06 am
That's making a slight leap from what i'm saying. We played the best way we thought to get a positive result. Our strongest part of our team is our defence. Why not lean on that? Deny them space, hit on the counter. There's nothing wrong with that tactic, we done the first part well, we didn't do the 2nd part as well, but it still nearly worked.

Were you all making the same complaints when Rafa done likewise, or have memories faded because Klopp is more brave in his approach?

When did Rafa do likewise? And I hope you're not talking about in winning a European Cup, because there's obvious reasons why you're in no position to talk about what it takes to do that :)

Certainly don't remember him ever parking a bus for 27% possession in a league game against anyone?
Logged

Offline BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 988
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6532 on: Today at 11:07:17 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:45:49 am
Similarly, winning 2-0 while making 5 changes and the likes of Saka, Jesus, Rice, Jorginho, Martinelli not having to play many if any minutes while guys like Partey, Smith-Rowe & Zinchenko get some valuable minutes to sharpen up means it was a pretty good result for us as well.

Honestly, I was a lot more impressed with Arsenal, Arteta and the players yesterday to come out winners, while giving valuable minutes as mentioned. Much more impressed than that performance on Sunday.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,713
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6533 on: Today at 11:08:05 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 10:48:24 am
Liverpool have taken 1.85 PPG from the games they've been behind in, Abu Dhabi 1.75 PPG, Arsenal 1 PPG.

Interesting. But to be useful we need the context of which games they've fallen behind in. We've fallen behind far too many times. If they've not fallen behind often, then it doesn't really mean much.

Plenty on here say we'd have another couple of titles if it weren't for the cheats.  Don't have to go back far to see posters say Arsenal get one, whilst we and United get to split the rest (which doesn't feel right!)  .  I don't think TNB flip flops over this view any more than most of us.

I do think we generally give Arsenal the credit they deserve. Decent team, competing at the top.But without the rose tinted glasses.Spent loads. Love to dive.Manager is an arse.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6534 on: Today at 11:10:02 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 11:06:58 am
When did Rafa do likewise? And I hope you're not talking about in winning a European Cup, because there's obvious reasons why you're in no position to talk about what it takes to do that :)

Certainly don't remember him ever parking a bus for 27% possession in a league game against anyone?

Ah, so it's the 27% possession that's the issue now? Was the 32% possession when City beat you 4-1 ok last season because it was 5% more and you were more brave?
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6535 on: Today at 11:10:08 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 11:01:17 am
Remind me Del, how much did you create at The Etihad with this great attacking game where you opened up, with the "best attacker in the world" and the "best defender in the world" and the "bravest coach" in charge, because the stats say not a lot! 

It's easy to do this quotation game.

Not enough for our standards, I actually said after that game it felt a bit of a missed opportunity for us and we could have done more so I'm pretty consistent rather than just saying "oh it's scary Man City, draw is best we could achieve". A draw isn't bad there at all but playing for it from kick off is.
Logged

Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,373
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6536 on: Today at 11:11:52 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 11:10:02 am
Ah, so it's the 27% possession that's the issue now? Was the 32% possession when City beat you 4-1 ok last season because it was 5% more and you were more brave?

When did Rafa do likewise? And I hope you're not talking about in winning a European Cup, because there's obvious reasons why you're in no position to talk about what it takes to do that :)

Certainly don't remember him ever parking a bus for 27% possession in a league game against anyone?
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6537 on: Today at 11:12:10 am »
🗣️Declan Rice on how important it is for #Arsenal to beat Man City this weekend: "We have got to go to the Etihad, which is going to be really tough, but if you want to get past that barrier of Arsenal being labelled stuff, you have to go there and win.

"We have to show that steeliness and character to prove we can be one of the best teams. There's no doubt that City are the best team in the world at the minute, but we have full confidence and belief as a group, and the manager, that we can get a result."

At least Rice knew and didn't make excuses.
Logged

Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,373
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6538 on: Today at 11:13:08 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:12:10 am
🗣️Declan Rice on how important it is for #Arsenal to beat Man City this weekend: "We have got to go to the Etihad, which is going to be really tough, but if you want to get past that barrier of Arsenal being labelled stuff, you have to go there and win.

"We have to show that steeliness and character to prove we can be one of the best teams. There's no doubt that City are the best team in the world at the minute, but we have full confidence and belief as a group, and the manager, that we can get a result."

At least Rice knew and didn't make excuses.

Thats going to send poor North Bank over the edge with his sarcastic rampage this morning :D
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6539 on: Today at 11:17:40 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:10:08 am
Not enough for our standards, I actually said after that game it felt a bit of a missed opportunity for us and we could have done more so I'm pretty consistent rather than just saying "oh it's scary Man City, draw is best we could achieve". A draw isn't bad there at all but playing for it from kick off is.

Did i say it was the best we can achieve? Did the players after the game, or did Saliba and the like say they could have got more? I think the tactic was fine, the execution when we had the ball could have been better, ie when we got in the situations i mentioned before. I think the players themselves were disappointed in that aspect of it, i know as a fan i was.

Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 11:07:17 am
Honestly, I was a lot more impressed with Arsenal, Arteta and the players yesterday to come out winners, while giving valuable minutes as mentioned. Much more impressed than that performance on Sunday.

That's fine mate, that's your opinion, and i respect it. The difference is some people think things are black & white, that there's always a right way and wrong way to things, that if City don't score it's because they were poor, or teams deliberately go out to be not great when in possession against them etc. 
« Last Edit: Today at 11:31:04 am by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,272
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6540 on: Today at 11:27:36 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:51:06 am
That's making a slight leap from what i'm saying. We played the best way we thought to get a positive result. Our strongest part of our team is our defence. Why not lean on that? Deny them space, hit on the counter. There's nothing wrong with that tactic, we done the first part well, we didn't do the 2nd part as well, but it still nearly worked.

Were you all making the same complaints when Rafa done likewise, or have memories faded because Klopp is more brave in his approach?

If the strongest part of your team is your defence, why do you have to sacrifice attacking so much to reinforce it even more?
You can say it nearly worked, but equally Haaland wasted several opportunities that would have seen it completely fail.

I'm not sure which Benitez performance you are referring to. Perhaps when Rafa famously took his title-challenging team to the current title holders, and ground out a gritty, boring erm... 4-1 Victory?


Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 11:10:02 am
Ah, so it's the 27% possession that's the issue now? Was the 32% possession when City beat you 4-1 ok last season because it was 5% more and you were more brave?

Not sure what your point is here. Do you think any Liverpool fan was happy about that performance? And is Liverpool's 22/23 season what you think arsenal should be trying to emulate?
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6541 on: Today at 11:28:54 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:56:23 am
Feck me, City were playing bad had nothing to do with how the opposition played?! So is it just coincidence City have played bad in the x3 games we've played against them this season then, and coincidence they won every game they played against us last season when we 'went at them' more?

If you say so.  :o

Its not just city, Liverpool the same, every team arsenal play is either off form, dont turn up for the day, or have mountains of injuries. Arteta might be shite, but hes the luckiest manager around.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6542 on: Today at 11:36:26 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:12:10 am
🗣️Declan Rice on how important it is for #Arsenal to beat Man City this weekend: "We have got to go to the Etihad, which is going to be really tough, but if you want to get past that barrier of Arsenal being labelled stuff, you have to go there and win.

"We have to show that steeliness and character to prove we can be one of the best teams. There's no doubt that City are the best team in the world at the minute, but we have full confidence and belief as a group, and the manager, that we can get a result."

At least Rice knew and didn't make excuses.

Hes another coward, when we had Xhaka , hed have a right go at them, sure he got sent off after 15 mins and we lost 5-0, but we roared like lions!
Logged

Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,373
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6543 on: Today at 11:45:11 am »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 11:27:36 am
I'm not sure which Benitez performance you are referring to. Perhaps when Rafa famously took his title-challenging team to the current title holders, and ground out a gritty, boring erm... 4-1 Victory?

At a guess, some pointless Champions League knockout game against some no-mark like peak Juve or Chelsea.
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6544 on: Today at 11:52:46 am »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 11:27:36 am
If the strongest part of your team is your defence, why do you have to sacrifice attacking so much to reinforce it even more?
You can say it nearly worked, but equally Haaland wasted several opportunities that would have seen it completely fail.

I'm not sure which Benitez performance you are referring to. Perhaps when Rafa famously took his title-challenging team to the current title holders, and ground out a gritty, boring erm... 4-1 Victory?


Not sure what your point is here. Do you think any Liverpool fan was happy about that performance? And is Liverpool's 22/23 season what you think arsenal should be trying to emulate?

You'd be naive if you would think that City wouldn't get some sort of chances, they had scored in 57 games in a row or whatever it was at home before that. As i keep repeating, i don't think we set out to be so poor on the ball, my issue is people just assuming that. Do people honestly think Arteta said pre game "listen guys, see when you get the ball, i'd rather you didn't keep it or do anything with it, just give it back to City and let them come again." Anxiety, PTSD, some fear etc all played a part, and yes, i was disappointed in that, the players admitted they were disappointed in that, the manger was probably disappointed in that.

And i might be wrong, but i'm not sure anyone on here was saying it was a great result, or a great performance. It was a good defensive display, but yeah i wanted more when we had the ball. But you take it, move on, use it as another stepping stone, and try and do better next time.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:55:14 am by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,349
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6545 on: Today at 11:56:25 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:28:31 am
By the way, even if we win the league, its a bit meh isnt it. Look how much money weve spent. Give brave scotty a similar project and hed do as well as Arteta and will probably attack city away. Theres nothing special about it, keep spending till you win.

I'd be astonished if you win the league - your run in is incredibly tough in all remaining comps.

I suspect you'll finish 3rd.

Contrary to some others opinion, whatever the outcome you've had a decent season and next season will be a clean slate with likely ourselves in transition as the new manager learns the league. So most likely a two way shoot out for you again against City.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,713
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6546 on: Today at 12:08:24 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 11:56:25 am
I'd be astonished if you win the league - your run in is incredibly tough in all remaining comps.

I suspect you'll finish 3rd.

Contrary to some others opinion, whatever the outcome you've had a decent season and next season will be a clean slate with likely ourselves in transition as the new manager learns the league. So most likely a two way shoot out for you again against City.

Here's hoping not. 
Here's hoping City are vying for the division 2 playoffs.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,349
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6547 on: Today at 12:12:48 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:08:24 pm
Here's hoping not. 
Here's hoping City are vying for the division 2 playoffs.

You watching them pigs fly there Paul mate  ;D

Relegation would require co-operation from the EFL and why would they want to take on the mess the premier league has created for itself.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,326
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6548 on: Today at 12:22:00 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 11:10:02 am
Ah, so it's the 27% possession that's the issue now? Was the 32% possession when City beat you 4-1 ok last season because it was 5% more and you were more brave?

Definitely comparable when we were shite at that point in the season and at a guess in about 7th or 8th when we went there in the League.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6549 on: Today at 12:30:31 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 11:56:25 am
I'd be astonished if you win the league - your run in is incredibly tough in all remaining comps.

I suspect you'll finish 3rd.

Contrary to some others opinion, whatever the outcome you've had a decent season and next season will be a clean slate with likely ourselves in transition as the new manager learns the league. So most likely a two way shoot out for you again against City.

You dont belong here with sensible predictions and good reasoning.

If we roar like lions and summon the spirit of the invincibles, we could party like its 2004. Just need a bit of courage, bravery and to ask oneself not what arsenal can do for you, but what you can do for arsenal.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6550 on: Today at 12:39:09 pm »
Ill only watch tonight till it gets to 8-0 , then ill watch chelsea Man Utd
Logged

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6551 on: Today at 12:41:26 pm »
So the latest mental gymnastics are that because Villa tried to attack City and lost, Arsenal would have suffered the same fate?
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,713
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6552 on: Today at 12:41:29 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:39:09 pm
Ill only watch tonight till it gets to 8-0 , then ill watch chelsea Man Utd

Are Thursday night games on telly?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,373
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6553 on: Today at 12:49:25 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 12:41:26 pm
So the latest mental gymnastics are that because Villa tried to attack City and lost, Arsenal would have suffered the same fate?

ScottishGoon is at least making some semi-decent points, although has baulked when he was asked to back up Rafa using the same tactics when he was Liverpool manager

North Bank, lord only knows :D Full tantrum mode today.
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6554 on: Today at 01:02:55 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 12:49:25 pm
ScottishGoon is at least making some semi-decent points, although has baulked when he was asked to back up Rafa using the same tactics when he was Liverpool manager

North Bank, lord only knows :D Full tantrum mode today.

I never said Rafa ever had 27% possession or set out to, like Im saying I dont think Arteta did as well. My impression is there were games Rafa set out to be defensively solid first and foremost, there were times when Mourinho done likewise, and thats often why matches between the 2 often seemed to end in stalemate or single goal games, that as a neutral seemed a chore to watch. If thats the wrong impression Ive picked up then I apologise, but I dont think Id be alone amongst rival fans thinking that.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:05:10 pm by ScottishGoon »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 159 160 161 162 163 [164]   Go Up
« previous next »
 