Honestly, why would we believe it? Has history told us we could? Do we have anything to look back on and say, yeah go at these guys and you could beat them at the Etihad? Have Liverpool done it in the league? Have top teams like Real Madrid & Bayern Munich? Usually a teams best chance is to defend really well and counter really well. We defended really well, and had a couple of counters we should have done better with, Saka's ball across goal Jesus narrowly misses, Trossard should have squared to Martinelli at the end. Fine margins where we could have been saying that was the ideal away performance.



I think this raises an interesting point about Arteta, that he struggles to adapt during a game and you seem to think thats the norm.Liverpool have taken 1.85 PPG from the games they've been behind in, Abu Dhabi 1.75 PPG, Arsenal 1 PPG.Its like the concept of 'these are actually here for the taking, they're playing crap' is foreign. No-one is saying before the game that a draw is a bad result for Arsenal, but when it became clear how badly Abu Dhabi were playing (and they were lads, lets not pretend you 'made them' play shit), thats when the top managers sniff a bit of blood and change things up a bit. That didn't happen though, it was a parked bus from the first to the last minute. There was no thought of adapting during the game, it was very much 'the best we can do here is a draw'. We've not won there for years when we've had teams FAR better than Arsenal right now, and I'd still be annoyed if we went there and didn't even try to win.I mean....even Crystal Palace under the great Hodgson sniffed they could be got at when they were two up earlier in the season and went for it late on, and got a point. Parking the bus in that manner in a league game is a cowardly tactic, you can try and spin it however you like. If you have any examples of league matches that we've done it in, I'd equally label it cowardly. Its not a CL knockout game.And you can talk about 'close things' or XG, but Haaland had one of the worst sitters you'll ever see late on which I don't think even counts on XG because he inexplicably completely missed the ball