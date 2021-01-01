I guess rivals just see it as unusual when we are signing players like Rice, and our top players are choosing to extend. Saka, Martinelli, Odegaard, Gabriel, Saliba, White have all extended their deals within the last 12 months. Contrast to years gone by when players would run down their contracts and force a move away.



I few Spurs fans wernt 'worried' about our season last year. One told me Saka, Martinelli, Saliba, Odegaard ect would all 'be off' soon. However I dont forsee it.



We are not going away, thats for sure



That's true that you are not going away for years. Especially when you are on the rise (last two seasons) and Klopp is going away, it might give players the perspective that one of the next seasons Arsenal might nick the title off of City. Even better, if City gets punished into the National League. And I think that's good for the game. But it can go two ways - either you get a few big trophies and you establish yourselves as contenders for the next 5-10 years or more, or you don't win the PL and the CL and the players start getting disillusioned. Like Spurs with Pochetino.