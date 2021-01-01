« previous next »
Arsenal: Top of the divers league

zero zero

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6480 on: Yesterday at 10:16:54 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:02:28 pm
And I don't understand how it's ridiculous to say they've bought their current position. They have. They've spent more than pretty much anyone the past five years, based on zero success. The net spend is literally four times ours.
So what, though? They're one of the biggest teams in the world, have made their money legitimately and have spend it on their team.
BigBrainArteta

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6481 on: Today at 12:39:16 am
I guess rivals just see it as unusual when we are signing players like Rice, and our top players are choosing to extend. Saka, Martinelli, Odegaard, Gabriel, Saliba, White have all extended their deals within the last 12 months. Contrast to years gone by when players would run down their contracts and force a move away.

I few Spurs fans wernt 'worried' about our season last year. One told me Saka, Martinelli, Saliba, Odegaard ect would all 'be off' soon. However I dont forsee it.

We are not going away, thats for sure
farawayred

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6482 on: Today at 12:45:31 am
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 12:39:16 am
I guess rivals just see it as unusual when we are signing players like Rice, and our top players are choosing to extend. Saka, Martinelli, Odegaard, Gabriel, Saliba, White have all extended their deals within the last 12 months. Contrast to years gone by when players would run down their contracts and force a move away.

I few Spurs fans wernt 'worried' about our season last year. One told me Saka, Martinelli, Saliba, Odegaard ect would all 'be off' soon. However I dont forsee it.

We are not going away, thats for sure
That's true that you are not going away for years. Especially when you are on the rise (last two seasons) and Klopp is going away, it might give players the perspective that one of the next seasons Arsenal might nick the title off of City. Even better, if City gets punished into the National League. And I think that's good for the game. But it can go two ways - either you get a few big trophies and you establish yourselves as contenders for the next 5-10 years or more, or you don't win the PL and the CL and the players start getting disillusioned. Like Spurs with Pochetino.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6483 on: Today at 12:50:50 am
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 12:39:16 am
I guess rivals just see it as unusual when we are signing players like Rice, and our top players are choosing to extend. Saka, Martinelli, Odegaard, Gabriel, Saliba, White have all extended their deals within the last 12 months. Contrast to years gone by when players would run down their contracts and force a move away.

I few Spurs fans wernt 'worried' about our season last year. One told me Saka, Martinelli, Saliba, Odegaard ect would all 'be off' soon. However I dont forsee it.

We are not going away, thats for sure

You've got a good side, just need to grow some balls.
Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6484 on: Today at 01:12:29 am
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 12:39:16 am

We are not going away, thats for sure

The team? Or the Arsenal posters on RAWK?
BigBrainArteta

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6485 on: Today at 01:14:53 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:12:29 am
The team? Or the Arsenal posters on RAWK?

You decide. Answer is the same
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6486 on: Today at 01:31:51 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:12:29 am
The team? Or the Arsenal posters on RAWK?

They'll all fuck off to Milton Keynes snowboarding.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6487 on: Today at 02:28:08 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on April  1, 2024, 12:22:13 pm
City were scared to lose because it would have seriously dented their hopes. Also, they were weaker than normal so why not be more positive? Like I said, it's scoreboard analysis and I expect a Villa to play with more confidence and ambition.


Yes!

Villa showed us how its done! Fire and courage mate.  Everyone was right, we shouldve gone for it. Love how villa went for it and werent cowardly, go toe to toe, play to win, sure Foden smashed in 3 instead of living in Ben Whites pocket for 90 mins, and got called better than Messi but Coisty and Fletch, but its exactly what brand premier league needed after Artetas shameful cowardly display. Comes from the manager, Oh for an Emery right now.
Anyway football teaches and in 4 days i found out was wrong, apologies. Still learning about the game you see.
Last Edit: Today at 02:29:40 am by The North Bank
GreatEx

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6488 on: Today at 02:36:55 am
Be fair to Villa, they were missing a ton of players. I'd never even heard of that midfielder with first name Tim before today. Emi Martinez sick(ened by the thought of taking points off Pip) didn't help either. They had little chance of shutting down City so they might as well have given it a whirl.
MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6489 on: Today at 02:45:42 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:28:08 am

Yes!

Villa showed us how its done! Fire and courage mate.  Everyone was right, we shouldve gone for it. Love how villa went for it and werent cowardly, go toe to toe, play to win, sure Foden smashed in 3 instead of living in Ben Whites pocket for 90 mins, and got called better than Messi but Coisty and Fletch, but its exactly what brand premier league needed after Artetas shameful cowardly display. Comes from the manager, Oh for an Emery right now.
Anyway football teaches and in 4 days i found out was wrong, apologies. Still learning about the game you see.
Villa were missing 6/7 starters and they still showed more ambition than you. However, given how weak they were, they had no chance. It doesn't change the fact that you were cowardly and it's something you have to shake off to you know win things because your current team hasn't won anything.
Last Edit: Today at 02:47:24 am by MonsLibpool
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6490 on: Today at 02:51:52 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:45:42 am
Villa were missing 6/7 starters and they still showed more ambition than you. However, given how weak they were, they had no chance. It doesn't change the fact that you were cowardly and it's something you have to shake off to you know win things because your current team hasn't won anything.

100%.

Seen the light now, hopefully next time we show some balls and go for it at city. Goaar Fletch, how can you back against this team love hearing that for 90 mins, Its worth losing 4-1 for. Sick of us being cowards. Thats the difference between teams like villa and ours, balls!! . Mainly ones flying into their net.
MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6491 on: Today at 02:54:38 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:51:52 am
100%.

Seen the light now, hopefully next time we show some balls and go for it at city. Goaar Fletch, how can you back against this team love hearing that for 90 mins, Its worth losing 4-1 for. Sick of us being cowards. Thats the difference between teams like villa and ours, balls!! . Mainly ones flying into their net.
You're third favorites but go on🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6492 on: Today at 02:56:08 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:36:55 am
Be fair to Villa, they were missing a ton of players. I'd never even heard of that midfielder with first name Tim before today. Emi Martinez sick(ened by the thought of taking points off Pip) didn't help either. They had little chance of shutting down City so they might as well have given it a whirl.

I thought it was city that were a depleted ageing team, there for the taking. Did all their missing player come back , and did they get younger since the weekend.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6493 on: Today at 02:57:05 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:54:38 am
You're third favorites but go on🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

We ll never be second favourites under Arteta. No courage, makes me sick.
