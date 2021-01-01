This idea that we are trying to buy success is ridiculous. Everyone spends hundreds of millions. Even the likes of west ham Everton and forest. Its almost not worth commenting on, totally absurd.

I think it upsets people because for us its working, and for that reason alone.



20 years on a shoestring budget and getting laughed at because wenger was refusing to spend  , no idea where this weird narrative of us overspending has come from, we are only now doing what everyone has been doing for 20 years, which is why we were left so far behind.