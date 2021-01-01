« previous next »
Arsenal: Top of the divers league

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6440 on: Today at 12:58:38 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:19:50 pm
League 2 is full of big useless lumps like Haaland

None of them as ugly though.  ;D
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6441 on: Today at 01:08:22 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:57:43 pm
then dont rise to it.

If people didnt reply to strange posts on here the forum would be a lot less active!  ;D
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6442 on: Today at 01:22:42 pm
They've spent a decent amount to get where they are but United have spent a lot more and still can't escape 6th place. They also underspent for quite a few years while building the stadium and dealing with ownership issues (IIRC) so splurging for a few seasons to get back on track isn't outrageous.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6443 on: Today at 02:25:19 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:39:30 am
No because chelsea cheated to be able to spend, we didnt, is it really that hard to understand.
United also spent more than us but again its their money to waste. Obviously youre talking net spend not actual spending. Arteta took over a rubbish squad on big wages that brought nothing in, testament to his great work for me, not a stick to beat him with. Thats a separate argument though, dont want to conflate team building the proper way with cheating.

Not being Chelsea or City doesn't mean it's earned or worthy of our admiration.

You were fucking garbage for years, started spending fortunes based on no success or even CL qualification, and you're competing (not even winning) based on that spend. You've taken out bank loans for this and ran a £60m loss on your last accounts.

I don't feel like the approach is worthy of much respect - it really isn't hard to understand.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6444 on: Today at 02:48:56 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 02:25:19 pm
Not being Chelsea or City doesn't mean it's earned or worthy of our admiration.

You were fucking garbage for years, started spending fortunes based on no success or even CL qualification, and you're competing (not even winning) based on that spend. You've taken out bank loans for this and ran a £60m loss on your last accounts.

I don't feel like the approach is worthy of much respect - it really isn't hard to understand.

I really dont think are doing it to gain the admiration of opposition fans, only Arsenal fans. If we are not breaking the law or cheating then your feelings are irrelevant to our football development.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6445 on: Today at 02:49:07 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 08:03:12 am
Yeah you've earned it mate - all those years of famous 5th and 6th place finishes and heroic runs to the Europa League last 16 really paid off.

I mean, only Chelsea have spent more in the past 5 years, but that's all understandable because... you pay a lot for a ticket?

no. not just a lot but "ridiculous" amounts for tickets.


(that said - I get his overall point - it's been a slow build - but in the last 7-8 years they have spent with no worries. And within the rules.)
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6446 on: Today at 02:56:27 pm
This idea that we are trying to buy success is ridiculous. Everyone spends hundreds of millions. Even the likes of west ham Everton and forest. Its almost not worth commenting on, totally absurd.
I think it upsets people because for us its working, and for that reason alone.

20 years on a shoestring budget and getting laughed at because wenger was refusing to spend  , no idea where this weird narrative of us overspending has come from, we are only now doing what everyone has been doing for 20 years, which is why we were left so far behind.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6447 on: Today at 03:03:27 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:56:27 pm
This idea that we are trying to buy success is ridiculous. Everyone spends hundreds of millions. Even the likes of west ham and forest. Its almost not worth commenting on, totally absurd.
I think it upsets people because for us its working, and for that reason alone.

20 years on a shoestring budget and getting laughed at because wenger was refusing to spend  , no idea where this weird narrative of us overspending has come from, we are only now doing what everyone has been doing for 20 years, which is why we were left so far behind.
You seem to forget. We recently won the league with a squad full of players from the academy that we talent spotted at local schools.  We didn't spend a penny.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6448 on: Today at 03:10:35 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:03:27 pm
You seem to forget. We recently won the league with a squad full of players from the academy that we talent spotted at local schools.  We didn't spend a penny.

All born within 5 miles of Anfield.

In fairness Liverpool have excelled at the business side of trying to almost break even on net spending on players. But there are many Liverpool fans who moan that you should spend more and are not happy with it. Asking where all the profits are going ,get bellingham mbappe etc etc pay them 150m+
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6449 on: Today at 03:15:22 pm
I shouldnt be nervous for Luton at home !!

Any dropped points is fatal here, only liverpool have a very small margin for error.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6450 on: Today at 03:19:13 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:15:22 pm
I shouldnt be nervous for Luton at home !!

Any dropped points is fatal here, only liverpool have a very small margin for error.
Can't blame you given how Luton has performed against the top teams this season.
I expect a close game to be honest but can't see you dropping points.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6451 on: Today at 03:21:28 pm
Lets not do that :D Its the easiest possible game in the league for any side right now. A poor side with a shedload of injuries. This is the last of the absolute walkovers for a few weeks.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6452 on: Today at 03:22:15 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:56:27 pm
This idea that we are trying to buy success is ridiculous. Everyone spends hundreds of millions. Even the likes of west ham Everton and forest. Its almost not worth commenting on, totally absurd.
I think it upsets people because for us its working, and for that reason alone.

20 years on a shoestring budget and getting laughed at because wenger was refusing to spend  , no idea where this weird narrative of us overspending has come from, we are only now doing what everyone has been doing for 20 years, which is why we were left so far behind.
Yeah its more to do with Lego dick being lauded as the second coming of Ped. When what hes mainly done is spent a shit load of money and coached the Arsenal players into being snide, whinging play acting c*nts. Just like himself. Oh hang on, he really is the second coming of Ped.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6453 on: Today at 03:34:44 pm
Luton have 13 players out. This will be a mauling.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6454 on: Today at 03:42:02 pm
The mercy rule that you see or used to see in some American sports (mainly in lower age groups I think!) should be brought in for this game tonight. Arsenal shouldn't be allowed to celebrate a goal unless by miracle it is a last-minute winner. No smiling.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6455 on: Today at 03:44:49 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:34:44 pm
Luton have 13 players out. This will be a mauling.

Feels like a similar theme for every Arsenal game, the oppo missing loads of at least a few of their best players.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6456 on: Today at 03:44:50 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 03:42:02 pm
The mercy rule that you see or used to see in some American sports (mainly in lower age groups I think!) should be brought in for this game tonight. Arsenal shouldn't be allowed to celebrate a goal unless by miracle it is a last-minute winner. No smiling.
I expect a 15-0 thrashing and Ødegaard taking photos all over the gaff.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6457 on: Today at 03:47:50 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:44:50 pm
I expect a 15-0 thrashing and Ødegaard taking photos all over the gaff.

in between bouts of screaming and whining at the opposition, his teammates, and the match officials...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
