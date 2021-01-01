« previous next »
Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league  (Read 267063 times)

Offline Carra-ton

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6400 on: Yesterday at 07:20:25 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:04:25 am
I can't warm to Arteta because they've been disrespectful to us. This year with their diving, time wasting and cynical fouls.

Funny enough, the Everton in the manager was their undoing last season.  They met us when we were on the floor and they went 2-0 up playing fantastic football. Then they stopped playing and started wasting time after 30 minutes for absolutely no reason and they were needlessly aggressive.

Despite us playing pub level football at that point, we decided that we couldn't lose to such a disrespectful team and they unravelled after that. All they needed to do was to show us some respect by continuing to play football. If they'd done that, they'd have won the thing but some would say they lost because of another team. It's not the other team that made you waste time after 30 minutes when you had a comfortable lead.

You can take a man out of Everton but you can't take the Everton out of him.

Haha that is actually true. One can say Arteta went all Everton in that match against City.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6401 on: Yesterday at 08:01:44 am »
Linked with a move for Isak in the summer. Always liked him, fits the profile of a mobile forward and is only 24. Type of signing wed make. Id take him ahead of Toney and Watkins.
Offline JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6402 on: Yesterday at 08:15:03 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:01:44 am
Linked with a move for Isak in the summer. Always liked him, fits the profile of a mobile forward and is only 24. Type of signing wed make. Id take him ahead of Toney and Watkins.
Another £100m signing? Yeah why not. Just keep spending until you win a trophy. Lego prick certainly following Peds style.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6403 on: Yesterday at 08:19:17 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:15:03 am
Another £100m signing? Yeah why not. Just keep spending until you win a trophy. Lego prick certainly following Peds style.

All within ffp and within the rules, we pay ridiculous ticket prices so the least i expect is ambition. I never had any issue with clubs spending money, its cooking the books, inflating the prices, and cheating, i have a problem with.
If united want to waste another billion so be it. Its other clubs getting away with spending illegally accounted for money that needs to stop.
If anyone is angry that we are spending our money well then so be it, spent years seeing our best players snapped up by others, from Ashley Cole, to RVP, Nasri Cesc and Sanchez etc. The whole stadium project was meant for us to compete, its about time to be honest.

Comparing how we do it to how Pep did it is a disgrace to be honest. Legitimises Pep.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6404 on: Yesterday at 08:36:31 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:15:03 am
Another £100m signing? Yeah why not. Just keep spending until you win a trophy. Lego prick certainly following Peds style.

We were willing to do it with Caicedo. I've got absolutely no problem with the business model they're following. We all had a laugh at them struggling to spend big moved in to the new stadium but they rode that out and are by the looks of it able to go big.

To equate it to anything Pep has done is a bit of a stretch.
Offline boots

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6405 on: Yesterday at 08:37:23 am »
I cant warm to them because both my best mates are gooners. Normally ok. But they get toxic now and again. For example, if we beat them I say nothing. If they beat us, I get bombarded. If it wasnt for those two twats, I'd prob be ok with them. Pair of wankers.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6406 on: Yesterday at 08:41:24 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on April  1, 2024, 11:31:13 pm
Mikel Arteta is the first Premier League manager ever to complete a season unbeaten by both Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's Man City

We beat you in the FA Cup. :P
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6407 on: Yesterday at 08:56:05 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:41:24 am
We beat you in the FA Cup. :P

And the cheats will probably beat us in CL!  strictly league this
Offline BigCDump

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6408 on: Yesterday at 09:01:38 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:15:03 am
Another £100m signing? Yeah why not. Just keep spending until you win a trophy. Lego prick certainly following Peds style.

That's not fair. Arsenal a properly run club and deserve to spend what they've earned.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6409 on: Yesterday at 09:25:35 am »
I'm okay with the Arse.
Some of my mates are gooners. The most level-headed, analytical of my circle of acquaintances. (I dunno if this is just my experience, but the personality type tend to be "tidy", organized, analytical [and they CAN be "anal" ;D ] )

But boy, do they jump off the Brooklyn bridge when Arsenal falter! And they can turn toxic for a short while sometimes - especially when we clash.. but all-in-all, gooners are much more tolerable than all the others.
I think in general, we're "enemy of my enemy" and we respect each other as big clubs, and get along.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6410 on: Yesterday at 09:26:10 am »
If city win the league, id rather finish 3rd than second. Thats how disgraceful they are.
Offline Haggis36

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6411 on: Yesterday at 09:54:27 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 04:44:42 am

However, I certainly agree about the luck of injuries of our core players. Although on the other hand, I would question if this robustness is high up in consideration in Liverpool signings. Do guys like Konate, Szoboszlai, Thiago, even as far back as Jota, have a track record of showing they can go seasons playing the majority of minutes? I remember having similar discussions in here over the Ox as well when you guys signed him from us. At least with Partey he was basically injury free before he came to Arsenal until we broke him.

Another thing to consider, does the high energy, rock n roll football take a greater toll on players than a slightly more controlled game? There was lots of talk first half of the season about our form, but it certainly also seemed Arteta was trying to get away from the basketball like games we seemed to be in a lot last season to be more controlling to help both physically and mentally over the course of a long season.

There's definitely something in that - both in terms of recruiting players with slightly spotty injury histories and in that I think our style of play makes us more susceptible to injuries than either Arsenal or City. Mind you, a lot of the signings that might fall in that category go back a few years really, none of the players we recruited in the summer or even last year had significant recent injury histories/concerns and we've offloaded a lot of the repeat offenders - Ox, Keita and to a lesser extent Firmino and Milner who were becoming less reliable, with Thiago and Matip set to depart this summer. And ultimately you can't control every factor - Trent, Robertson and Salah have been nearly indestructible for us and have probably missed more football this season than they have in their past few seasons combined, and only Salah's was a muscle injury (the other 2 impact injuries - can't really legislate for that, very unlucky).

Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:01:44 am
Linked with a move for Isak in the summer. Always liked him, fits the profile of a mobile forward and is only 24. Type of signing wed make. Id take him ahead of Toney and Watkins.

I liked the little I'd seen of him before he went to Newcastle, and thought he looked promising early doors, but he does nothing off the ball - does not get involved in play at all if he's not putting the ball in the back of the net. It's interesting to see what Arsenal do in the market - I think most think they need a striker, but near enough any player linked considered to be "clinical" tends to be far less involved in build up play/off the ball than Arsenal are used to. I think if and when you add someone who scores more goals, you'll probably have to sacrifice some of the relentless possession control Arteta favours.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6412 on: Yesterday at 10:04:25 am »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 09:54:27 am

I liked the little I'd seen of him before he went to Newcastle, and thought he looked promising early doors, but he does nothing off the ball - does not get involved in play at all if he's not putting the ball in the back of the net. It's interesting to see what Arsenal do in the market - I think most think they need a striker, but near enough any player linked considered to be "clinical" tends to be far less involved in build up play/off the ball than Arsenal are used to. I think if and when you add someone who scores more goals, you'll probably have to sacrifice some of the relentless possession control Arteta favours.

Does good work out wide as well so could be flexible enough to cover a few positions, we need depth. Priority for me would still be a holding midfielder but we ll see. The silly transfer season will start the minute the season is over.
Offline Knight

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6413 on: Yesterday at 10:15:48 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on April  1, 2024, 02:41:35 pm
Redley, your talking about us like we are all a bunch of newbies. Most of us have been on here a long time, we know how it all works. I dont come on looking for vindication or praise for my team, I come on to discuss Arsenal and other things and to debate and challenge views that I dont necessarily agree with. Its how forums usually work.

 I debate whether I should remain on here, I get posters replying saying they enjoy the engagement, then when I do engage we get told we should stay in our lane or head to Arsenal Web? I deliberately didnt post the past couple of weeks for that reason. Have you ever considered its not Arsenal fans that have changed their posting styles since Arsenal got decent, it might be the attitude of the natives to Arsenal and the posters?

Unless, you are talking about certain individuals, then you should maybe take that up with individuals instead of insisting we are all 1 big annoying Arsenal collective mind?

Youre both naive if you think both Liverpool and Arsenal fans havent changed in how they relate now theyre genuine rivals. That said I think you lot add value to this forum so would rather you stayed.
Offline boots

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6414 on: Yesterday at 10:31:03 am »
Asides from my mates, I too think generally that gooners are ok on the whole. Its good to have opposing fans on here and some bants. Wouldnt get this amiablity from a toffee.
Offline JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6415 on: Yesterday at 12:01:16 pm »
If Ped is called a chequebook manager, I dont see how his offspring Arteta can be called any different. Doesnt matter where the money comes from in that sense.
Offline zero zero

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6416 on: Yesterday at 12:02:23 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on April  1, 2024, 02:41:35 pm
I debate whether I should remain on here, I get posters replying saying they enjoy the engagement, then when I do engage we get told we should stay in our lane or head to Arsenal Web?
Come on mate, it always gets a bit feisty on here when our respective clubs cross swords; when we play eachother or where we are now, when we're both in a title challenge.

The forum is better with you, so I'm gad you're still posting.

I can never forget the way Arsenal won the league in 1989, but at the time and still now, if we don't win the league your club is top of the list for most preferred winners. I think most of the forum think that way too.

Personally, I think the comments that talk about Arsenal posters being here for "validation" steps over the line. Maybe you are here because for 95% of the time RAWK is a decent place to chat about football? It's an ugly route I hope we don't encourage or pursue.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6417 on: Yesterday at 12:26:21 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on April  1, 2024, 02:41:35 pm

I debate whether I should remain on here, I get posters replying saying they enjoy the engagement, then when I do engage we get told we should stay in our lane or head to Arsenal Web? I deliberately didnt post the past couple of weeks for that reason. Have you ever considered its not Arsenal fans that have changed their posting styles since Arsenal got decent, it might be the attitude of the natives to Arsenal and the posters?


Stay. There's always going to be one-eyed supporters on any football forum.

Arsenal haven't done anything against the sport.

Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6418 on: Yesterday at 12:36:36 pm »
I always wondered why theres so many Liverpool fans in my thread. I welcome all guests though.
Offline Kalito

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6419 on: Yesterday at 02:20:18 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:36:36 pm
I always wondered why theres so many Liverpool fans in my thread. I welcome all guests though.
:D
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6420 on: Yesterday at 02:54:15 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 12:26:21 pm
Stay. There's always going to be one-eyed supporters on any football forum.

Arsenal haven't done anything against the sport.



Except technically they shouldn't even be in the top league at all. They bribed their way up I believe.
Offline Dougle

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6421 on: Today at 12:55:30 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:36:36 pm
I always wondered why theres so many Liverpool fans in my thread. I welcome all guests though.

Touché ..... or maybe a bit touched ??  ;)
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6422 on: Today at 06:11:31 am »
Isak would be a very good signing for them I reckon. Exactly the profile of player they need and something about his style gas always seemed very "arsenal" to me. A natural fit. I'd agree he'd be a better signing than Toney especially considering what a divisive figure he's supposed to be.

After Luton it all gets very tough for Arsenal. They've had a nice period of easy fixtures, one every week, and avoided a potentially season destroying defeat at the Etihad. I just think that fixture list, coupled with the champions league starting again, will be too much for them. I do think they deserve a lot of credit for keeping themselves in touch up to this stage. I've really struggled to take them seriously and felt last years run in showed that they were still a big drop down from city. We obviously had an awful year last year but I still felt they were a level below us too when we're back on it. But alas here they are, still well in the picture. It takes a very good team to compete with us and city in the business end of the season.

The champions league is an interesting one though. They snuck past Porto, couldn't get past the last sixteen in the Europa last year. Didn't Munich absolutely slap them a couple of years ago? Obviously they've come a long way since then but in spite of their great domestic form I don't think they inspire much fear in Europe up to this point. Even under Wenger it was only one final. Maybe a question for the resident gunners, if you're picking one of the league or champions league what are you going for?
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6423 on: Today at 06:32:19 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 06:11:31 am
Isak would be a very good signing for them I reckon. Exactly the profile of player they need and something about his style gas always seemed very "arsenal" to me. A natural fit. I'd agree he'd be a better signing than Toney especially considering what a divisive figure he's supposed to be.

After Luton it all gets very tough for Arsenal. They've had a nice period of easy fixtures, one every week, and avoided a potentially season destroying defeat at the Etihad. I just think that fixture list, coupled with the champions league starting again, will be too much for them. I do think they deserve a lot of credit for keeping themselves in touch up to this stage. I've really struggled to take them seriously and felt last years run in showed that they were still a big drop down from city. We obviously had an awful year last year but I still felt they were a level below us too when we're back on it. But alas here they are, still well in the picture. It takes a very good team to compete with us and city in the business end of the season.

The champions league is an interesting one though. They snuck past Porto, couldn't get past the last sixteen in the Europa last year. Didn't Munich absolutely slap them a couple of years ago? Obviously they've come a long way since then but in spite of their great domestic form I don't think they inspire much fear in Europe up to this point. Even under Wenger it was only one final. Maybe a question for the resident gunners, if you're picking one of the league or champions league what are you going for?

Agreed, we are entering unknown territory and our lack of quality depth will be tested. Will be very hard for anyone to beat us though as our defending has been rock solid.

At this point I want to win the league. We are further along in that than CL. It feels like we are at the final stage of the league and the quarters of cl. If we get to the final of CL Ill probably change opinion. Weve won 13 of one none of the other.
