Isak would be a very good signing for them I reckon. Exactly the profile of player they need and something about his style gas always seemed very "arsenal" to me. A natural fit. I'd agree he'd be a better signing than Toney especially considering what a divisive figure he's supposed to be.



After Luton it all gets very tough for Arsenal. They've had a nice period of easy fixtures, one every week, and avoided a potentially season destroying defeat at the Etihad. I just think that fixture list, coupled with the champions league starting again, will be too much for them. I do think they deserve a lot of credit for keeping themselves in touch up to this stage. I've really struggled to take them seriously and felt last years run in showed that they were still a big drop down from city. We obviously had an awful year last year but I still felt they were a level below us too when we're back on it. But alas here they are, still well in the picture. It takes a very good team to compete with us and city in the business end of the season.



The champions league is an interesting one though. They snuck past Porto, couldn't get past the last sixteen in the Europa last year. Didn't Munich absolutely slap them a couple of years ago? Obviously they've come a long way since then but in spite of their great domestic form I don't think they inspire much fear in Europe up to this point. Even under Wenger it was only one final. Maybe a question for the resident gunners, if you're picking one of the league or champions league what are you going for?