Haven't read the thread but wanted to put my tuppence worth. I watched that game yesterday, for my sins (I was utterly bored for most of it). I thought Arsenal controlled the majority of the game, very comfortably dealt with City in the main. I actually thought the game was there for Arsenal had they pushed for it.

I imagine the Arsenal support will be happy enough, that's 4 points from City and the 4 we gave you as well. That's another notch on Arteta's belt. I was really impressed with the Arsenal defence and game management. It was quite the "who can be the best Pep" contest. I think Arsenal, right now, are a better team than City.

While I would make it pretty much an even run to the end between the 3 sides now, with the fixtures they have, City have done it which must be an advantage. But, putting my cards on the table, I don't think they are invincible, there is something clunky and a bit sterile about them for me. I think Arsenal are the most organised, with the best defence and players coming back from injury. The X-factor is the Champion's League, principally for Arsenal. If they both meet each other in the semi's then, for me, it's advantage Liverpool.

So let's see.

Also, if Liverpool win the next 3, Sheff Utd, Man Utd and Palace, I think we'll be further ahead of both City and Arsenal.



Agree overall but on the bolded, what injuries?Arsenal have had a great season and they've looked very impressive, particularly in 2024, but they are livingmost charmed of lives in terms of injuries, it genuinely of beggars belief. If they'd had to cope with City's injuries they'd not be so close to the top and if they'd had to cope with ours, I suspect they'd be slugging it out for fourth right now.Don't be distracted by the crying about Timber, or Partey, or any other player who doesn't even feature in their best 11 which Arteta hardly rotates anyway. Pretty much ALL of their key players have been fit all season - Saliba, Rice and Gabriel haven't missed a single matchday. Saka, White, Raya and Havertz have missed one each. Odegaard 2 games, and Martinelli 3. Collectively that is a COMBINED 9 games between them this season, and only in one game did any of those injuries overlap. Our equivalent players have missed something like 50, and crucially often at the same time (I'd like to see Arsenal try and cope with missing 2 or 3 of those players at once, nevermind the times we've been missing 5 or 6 first 11 players at the same time).It's only Zinchenko and Jesus from their "best 11" who have missed any meaningful football. And even then, the "injury-prone" Jesus has only missed 2 more games than Salah, and Zinchenko's 6 missed games is fewer than most of our squad, including but not limited to key players like Alisson, Trent, Jota, Jones, Robertson. They look good defensively, but that's because they have the option to field their first choice defence every week (22 times this season, compared to 6 for us).Time will tell if that works in Arsenal's favour - I could see them see them starting to tire when the schedule picks up again particularly because they've been playing the same players all season. Their "incredible" run of form in 2024 has coincided with them playing fewer games than their rivals - they've played 12 times in 2024 compared to City playing 16 and us playing 19 (largely absolutely decimated by injuries), and yet we've only dropped 3 more points than them in the league. Assuming they get through the Bayern tie (not a given), they'll be playing near enough every 3 days for the rest of the season and given their CL draw and the PL fixture list, probably not many opportunities for rotation. They have 6 outfield players already on over 3000 minutes (City have 4, we have 1) - further backs up the point about the lack of injuries and ability to field consistent sides, but also means they might start to tire a little as the games start coming thick and fast, and I simply don't think they have the squad depth to rotate from here on out in the same way we do. And if they were to pick up an injury to any one of Saliba, Rice, Odegaard or Saka, I think they could really start to wobble.