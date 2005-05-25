« previous next »
Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league

BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 984
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6360 on: Yesterday at 10:01:59 pm
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 09:55:27 pm
They dont beat every team at home

I heard they have 4 other draws at home, other than Arsenal. It's only against Arsenal they had Ederson, Walker, Stones and then Ake (playing brilliantly this season apparently) missing. That's a huge hole at the back waiting to be exploited. Pep is laughing.

Edit: imagine if City went to the Emirates with Ramsdale, White, Gabriel and then Saliba missing. Would Pep and City fans been happy with a brave draw while their real rivals, Liverpool, were moving further ahead? Like feck they would. Arteta would be laughing with that draw.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:07:28 pm by BigCDump »
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6361 on: Yesterday at 10:09:14 pm
Arsenal were ahead of City, shutting them down and trying to snatch a goal was the smart thing to do. Amazing how desperate some people are not to give any credit to any other team.

Going full throttle is the kind of thing Rodgers would have done (and did do). I'd have rather won that year to be honest.
Logged

BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 984
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6362 on: Yesterday at 10:14:54 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 10:09:14 pm
Arsenal were ahead of City, shutting them down and trying to snatch a goal was the smart thing to do. Amazing how desperate some people are not to give any credit to any other team.
.

Arsenal were ahead of Liverpool. Now they're behind by two points. And still ONLY one point ahead of City when it could have been FOUR. Massive difference. That's the view when you're looking forward, eyes on the prize.

Arsenal didn't want to lose to a weakened City. Looking backwards, unsure of what's going on ahead. Meanwhile, City will eat up that single point and leapfrog Arsenal with their eyes closed.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,488
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6363 on: Yesterday at 10:19:04 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 10:09:14 pm
Arsenal were ahead of City, shutting them down and trying to snatch a goal was the smart thing to do. Amazing how desperate some people are not to give any credit to any other team.

Going full throttle is the kind of thing Rodgers would have done (and did do). I'd have rather won that year to be honest.

Who is saying go balls out? Arsenal didn't even try. That's what I'm laughing about.
Logged

RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6364 on: Yesterday at 11:15:34 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:51:30 pm
You cant pick and choose when they are cheats. We finished 9 points ahead of what shouldve been second place united

You pick and choose when you say Klopp should have won more.
Logged

The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6365 on: Yesterday at 11:18:22 pm
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 11:15:34 pm
You pick and choose when you say Klopp should have won more.

No. I always said he shouldve won more.
Logged

RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6366 on: Yesterday at 11:19:59 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:18:22 pm
No. I always said he shouldve won more.

Perhaps you should say he should have won more but for the cheats, like you do for Arsenal last season.
Logged

RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6367 on: Yesterday at 11:21:18 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 10:09:14 pm
Arsenal were ahead of City, shutting them down and trying to snatch a goal was the smart thing to do. Amazing how desperate some people are not to give any credit to any other team.

Going full throttle is the kind of thing Rodgers would have done (and did do). I'd have rather won that year to be honest.

Good result. Shite display.
Logged

Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6368 on: Yesterday at 11:26:28 pm
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 10:14:54 pm
Arsenal were ahead of Liverpool. Now they're behind by two points. And still ONLY one point ahead of City when it could have been FOUR. Massive difference. That's the view when you're looking forward, eyes on the prize.

Arsenal didn't want to lose to a weakened City. Looking backwards, unsure of what's going on ahead. Meanwhile, City will eat up that single point and leapfrog Arsenal with their eyes closed.
Or they could have been three points behind us and two behind City in third. And you would have been laughing at how they bottled it again and cursing them for handing City another title.
Logged

ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6369 on: Yesterday at 11:28:24 pm
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 10:01:59 pm
I heard they have 4 other draws at home, other than Arsenal. It's only against Arsenal they had Ederson, Walker, Stones and then Ake (playing brilliantly this season apparently) missing. That's a huge hole at the back waiting to be exploited. Pep is laughing.

Edit: imagine if City went to the Emirates with Ramsdale, White, Gabriel and then Saliba missing. Would Pep and City fans been happy with a brave draw while their real rivals, Liverpool, were moving further ahead? Like feck they would. Arteta would be laughing with that draw.

If we had those players out, but were still able to field a defence that cost £200M, then you could perhaps have an even argument.
Logged

The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6370 on: Yesterday at 11:30:38 pm
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 11:19:59 pm
Perhaps you should say he should have won more but for the cheats, like you do for Arsenal last season.

I think youre new here. Been saying this for years.
Logged

The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6371 on: Yesterday at 11:31:13 pm
Mikel Arteta is the first Premier League manager ever to complete a season unbeaten by both Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's Man City
Logged

amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,962
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6372 on: Yesterday at 11:31:30 pm
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 11:19:59 pm
Perhaps you should say he should have won more but for the cheats, like you do for Arsenal last season.

Im pretty sure he has done several times to be fair to him.
Logged

Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,556
  • YNWA
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6373 on: Yesterday at 11:31:53 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:31:13 pm
Mikel Arteta is the first Premier League manager ever to complete a season unbeaten by both Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's Man City

When is the parade?
Logged

RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6374 on: Yesterday at 11:32:04 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:30:38 pm
I think youre new here. Been saying this for years.

New poster yes. Long time curtain twitcher. Ok cool. Apologies if you have.
Logged

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6375 on: Yesterday at 11:33:48 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 10:09:14 pm
Arsenal were ahead of City, shutting them down and trying to snatch a goal was the smart thing to do. Amazing how desperate some people are not to give any credit to any other team.

Going full throttle is the kind of thing Rodgers would have done (and did do). I'd have rather won that year to be honest.

They beat us and we recently battered City, who only got a draw due to a useless c*nt in black.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,234
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6376 on: Yesterday at 11:34:57 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:31:13 pm
Mikel Arteta is the first Premier League manager ever to complete a season unbeaten by both Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's Man City
Congrats to him. Still a massive lego headed, Captain Black look alike twat.
Logged

RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6377 on: Yesterday at 11:35:47 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:33:48 pm
They beat us and we recently battered City, who only got a draw due to a useless c*nt in black.

Ahh the lesser known Johnny Cash hit single
Logged

JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,597
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6378 on: Yesterday at 11:36:41 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:31:13 pm
Mikel Arteta is the first Premier League manager ever to complete a season unbeaten by both Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's Man City

Nah, both Klopp and Guardiola have done that.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,488
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6379 on: Yesterday at 11:38:45 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:26:28 pm
Or they could have been three points behind us and two behind City in third. And you would have been laughing at how they bottled it again and cursing them for handing City another title.

Why would we curse them for handing City another title? We'd be in first still.
Logged

Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,704
  • JFT 97
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6380 on: Yesterday at 11:40:12 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:31:13 pm
Mikel Arteta is the first Premier League manager ever to complete a season unbeaten by both Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's Man City

Yes you may have got a draw at Anfield but it came at a cost. You will miss Odegaard when he joins the NBA.

Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6381 on: Yesterday at 11:41:21 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:32:13 pm
You are in the wrong place if you expect a lot of brown-nosing of Arsenal.

And you know why you wont get it? Its because of how little band of Arsenal fans whove set up shop on a Liverpool forum behave. You all have this bizarre need for affirmation and constant praise from a group of fans from another club. Tone it done a bit (or rather a lot), and the tyoe of conversation you get here will change.

Good post.

The usual suspects absolutely insufferable after a Mourinho masterclass.

What I particularly love is how they always respond within about 30 seconds. Absolutely fucking living on a Liverpool forum. Bizarre.
Logged

The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6382 on: Yesterday at 11:43:27 pm
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 11:32:04 pm
New poster yes. Long time curtain twitcher. Ok cool. Apologies if you have.

No problem. Welcome to my forum



 ;)
Logged

decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6383 on: Yesterday at 11:48:15 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 10:09:14 pm
Arsenal were ahead of City, shutting them down and trying to snatch a goal was the smart thing to do. Amazing how desperate some people are not to give any credit to any other team.

Going full throttle is the kind of thing Rodgers would have done (and did do). I'd have rather won that year to be honest.

For the last fucking time, no one is saying they should've gone gung-ho suicidal attacking. But there's a huge amount of middle ground between that and 28% possession with your wingers playing more like extra full backs. They could've had even a tiny bit of a go, even for 10 minutes. It was straight-up Mourinho. As a pure result it's not bad, but they're now playing catch up with the hardest fixtures, when they might have been in pole position if they'd just had even a tiny bit of courage against a team who aren't playing particularly well.

Edit:
Also, the Rodgers comparison is weird. We should've played for a draw vs Chelsea in 2014, sure, but it's a completely different situation - we had one hand on the trophy with three games left. Arsenal were third favourites with 10 games left going into that City game. It's not like it was some genius chess move to play for 0-0
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:53:39 pm by decosabute »
Logged

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,488
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6384 on: Today at 12:01:06 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:43:27 pm
No problem. Welcome to my forum



 ;)

More like your bore-em, amirite??
Logged

Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,570
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6385 on: Today at 12:01:07 am
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 09:54:22 pm
Haven't read the thread but wanted to put my tuppence worth. I watched that game yesterday, for my sins (I was utterly bored for most of it). I thought Arsenal controlled the majority of the game, very comfortably dealt with City in the main. I actually thought the game was there for Arsenal had they pushed for it.
I imagine the Arsenal support will be happy enough, that's 4 points from City and the 4 we gave you as well. That's another notch on Arteta's belt. I was really impressed with the Arsenal defence and game management. It was quite the "who can be the best Pep" contest. I think Arsenal, right now, are a better team than City.
While I would make it pretty much an even run to the end between the 3 sides now, with the fixtures they have,  City have done it which must be an advantage. But, putting my cards on the table, I don't think they are invincible, there is something clunky and a bit sterile about them for me. I think Arsenal are the most organised, with the best defence and players coming back from injury. The X-factor is the Champion's League, principally for Arsenal. If they both meet each other in the semi's then, for me, it's advantage Liverpool.
So let's see.
Also, if Liverpool win the next 3, Sheff Utd, Man Utd and Palace, I think we'll be further ahead of both City and Arsenal.

Agree overall but on the bolded, what injuries?

Arsenal have had a great season and they've looked very impressive, particularly in 2024, but they are living the most charmed of lives in terms of injuries, it genuinely of beggars belief. If they'd had to cope with City's injuries they'd not be so close to the top and if they'd had to cope with ours, I suspect they'd be slugging it out for fourth right now.

Don't be distracted by the crying about Timber, or Partey, or any other player who doesn't even feature in their best 11 which Arteta hardly rotates anyway. Pretty much ALL of their key players have been fit all season - Saliba, Rice and Gabriel haven't missed a single matchday. Saka, White, Raya and Havertz have missed one each. Odegaard 2 games, and Martinelli 3. Collectively that is a COMBINED 9 games between them this season, and only in one game did any of those injuries overlap. Our equivalent players have missed something like 50, and crucially often at the same time (I'd like to see Arsenal try and cope with missing 2 or 3 of those players at once, nevermind the times we've been missing 5 or 6 first 11 players at the same time).

It's only Zinchenko and Jesus from their "best 11" who have missed any meaningful football. And even then, the "injury-prone" Jesus has only missed 2 more games than Salah, and Zinchenko's 6 missed games is fewer than most of our squad, including but not limited to key players like Alisson, Trent, Jota, Jones, Robertson. They look good defensively, but that's because they have the option to field their first choice defence every week (22 times this season, compared to 6 for us).

Time will tell if that works in Arsenal's favour - I could see them see them starting to tire when the schedule picks up again particularly because they've been playing the same players all season. Their "incredible" run of form in 2024 has coincided with them playing fewer games than their rivals - they've played 12 times in 2024 compared to City playing 16 and us playing 19 (largely absolutely decimated by injuries), and yet we've only dropped 3 more points than them in the league. Assuming they get through the Bayern tie (not a given), they'll be playing near enough every 3 days for the rest of the season and given their CL draw and the PL fixture list, probably not many opportunities for rotation. They have 6 outfield players already on over 3000 minutes (City have 4, we have 1) - further backs up the point about the lack of injuries and ability to field consistent sides, but also means they might start to tire a little as the games start coming thick and fast, and I simply don't think they have the squad depth to rotate from here on out in the same way we do. And if they were to pick up an injury to any one of Saliba, Rice, Odegaard or Saka, I think they could really start to wobble.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:08:53 am by Haggis36 »
Logged

blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,086
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6386 on: Today at 12:14:37 am
Theyre a decent side and a draw away to City is no disgrace - but I did expect a lot more than what they offered to be honest.

But because Ped Lite is a lego headed gobshite Liverpool are top of the league.

Alright smashing 5 past Burnley or whatever though. Shithouse.
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 984
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6387 on: Today at 12:15:00 am
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 11:31:53 pm
When is the parade?

The day after City or Liverpool's PL parade I believe.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6388 on: Today at 12:19:15 am
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 10:01:59 pm
I heard they have 4 other draws at home, other than Arsenal. It's only against Arsenal they had Ederson, Walker, Stones and then Ake (playing brilliantly this season apparently) missing. That's a huge hole at the back waiting to be exploited. Pep is laughing.

Edit: imagine if City went to the Emirates with Ramsdale, White, Gabriel and then Saliba missing. Would Pep and City fans been happy with a brave draw while their real rivals, Liverpool, were moving further ahead? Like feck they would. Arteta would be laughing with that draw.

Arsenal used to get hammered (on the pitch and off it) for going to the big teams and not adjusting their game plan. Now they're getting hammered for adjusting their game plan. They clearly played for a draw and got it, I dont think they'll care how they got it
Logged

BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 984
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6389 on: Today at 12:19:34 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:26:28 pm
Or they could have been three points behind us and two behind City in third. And you would have been laughing at how they bottled it again and cursing them for handing City another title.

Is there much difference to where they are now? Two behind us and one ahead of City? City will walk over that single point lead like they were already two ahead of Arsenal.

I wouldn't have called Arsenal bottlers if they tried and failed. I am calling them bottles for not trying and still failing. And the piece de resistance, roping some of you Liverpool fans into believing it was the right thing to do. :o
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,807
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6390 on: Today at 12:24:00 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:34:57 pm
Congrats to him. Still a massive lego headed, Captain Black look alike twat.

 :lmao
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,962
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6391 on: Today at 12:24:35 am
Was in two minds about whether I wanted them and City to get through the quarters of the Champions league and face each other but based on yesterday it could be quite beneficial to us. It would be two very attritional, albeit incredibly drab, games and could take a lot of mental and physical energy out of them. City through experience will probably manage that better but you never know what impact it could have on their league games either side.
Logged

The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6392 on: Today at 01:31:01 am
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 12:01:07 am
Agree overall but on the bolded, what injuries?

Arsenal have had a great season and they've looked very impressive, particularly in 2024, but they are living the most charmed of lives in terms of injuries, it genuinely of beggars belief. If they'd had to cope with City's injuries they'd not be so close to the top and if they'd had to cope with ours, I suspect they'd be slugging it out for fourth right now.

Don't be distracted by the crying about Timber, or Partey, or any other player who doesn't even feature in their best 11 which Arteta hardly rotates anyway. Pretty much ALL of their key players have been fit all season - Saliba, Rice and Gabriel haven't missed a single matchday. Saka, White, Raya and Havertz have missed one each. Odegaard 2 games, and Martinelli 3. Collectively that is a COMBINED 9 games between them this season, and only in one game did any of those injuries overlap. Our equivalent players have missed something like 50, and crucially often at the same time (I'd like to see Arsenal try and cope with missing 2 or 3 of those players at once, nevermind the times we've been missing 5 or 6 first 11 players at the same time).

It's only Zinchenko and Jesus from their "best 11" who have missed any meaningful football. And even then, the "injury-prone" Jesus has only missed 2 more games than Salah, and Zinchenko's 6 missed games is fewer than most of our squad, including but not limited to key players like Alisson, Trent, Jota, Jones, Robertson. They look good defensively, but that's because they have the option to field their first choice defence every week (22 times this season, compared to 6 for us).

Time will tell if that works in Arsenal's favour - I could see them see them starting to tire when the schedule picks up again particularly because they've been playing the same players all season. Their "incredible" run of form in 2024 has coincided with them playing fewer games than their rivals - they've played 12 times in 2024 compared to City playing 16 and us playing 19 (largely absolutely decimated by injuries), and yet we've only dropped 3 more points than them in the league. Assuming they get through the Bayern tie (not a given), they'll be playing near enough every 3 days for the rest of the season and given their CL draw and the PL fixture list, probably not many opportunities for rotation. They have 6 outfield players already on over 3000 minutes (City have 4, we have 1) - further backs up the point about the lack of injuries and ability to field consistent sides, but also means they might start to tire a little as the games start coming thick and fast, and I simply don't think they have the squad depth to rotate from here on out in the same way we do. And if they were to pick up an injury to any one of Saliba, Rice, Odegaard or Saka, I think they could really start to wobble.

Good research and a very interesting take. It will be interesting to see how we cope with games coming thick and fast. Only things I disagree with is, Timber is going to be a superstar, weve had an issue at left back all season and youll see him next season, making that position his own. Also while Jorginho has done well, hes not Partey, even on the weekend when Partey came on to partner Rice city got completely blunted and didnt even have command of the midfield anymore, hes missed the whole season. (I expect major changes there in the summer with both Jorginho and Partey possibly gone, one is ageing the other only plays in summer time) 
Martinelli has been injured a bit, missed 3 but also came on late in another 3 as he was coming back from injury, I think he ll be fresh for the run in, still overall the spine has played every week and weve been very lucky in that department.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:33:15 am by The North Bank »
Logged

Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,570
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6393 on: Today at 02:41:07 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:31:01 am
Good research and a very interesting take. It will be interesting to see how we cope with games coming thick and fast. Only things I disagree with is, Timber is going to be a superstar, weve had an issue at left back all season and youll see him next season, making that position his own. Also while Jorginho has done well, hes not Partey, even on the weekend when Partey came on to partner Rice city got completely blunted and didnt even have command of the midfield anymore, hes missed the whole season. (I expect major changes there in the summer with both Jorginho and Partey possibly gone, one is ageing the other only plays in summer time) 
Martinelli has been injured a bit, missed 3 but also came on late in another 3 as he was coming back from injury, I think he ll be fresh for the run in, still overall the spine has played every week and weve been very lucky in that department.

Im not sure you can hang much on the absence of Timber - he might be class but hes not kicked a football outside of Holland - who knows how hed have settled this season. Partey looks to have regressed badly and I doubt Arsenal spent £170m odd on Rice and Havertz thinking Partey would be starting regularly, and I imagine he gets binned this summer. Arsenal might point to those as being a miss, but then us Liverpool fans will point to Bajcetic and Thiago who have also missed an entire season. Mac Allister aside, Thiago is our most gifted midfielder and Bajcetic was our best young player last season alongside Jones (whos also missed a huge amount of football this season).

I think a lot will hinge on the quality of players Arsenal are going to have to bring into the side to navigate the rest of the season - Trossard and Jorginho probably have the required quality, but after that youre getting down to the likes of Partey, Vieira, Smith Rowe and Nketiah - largely players that have hardly featured at all this season. Can Arsenal withstand an injury to a Rice or Saka? We know City can cope without key players for a prolonged period (De Bruyne, Stones) and we know Liverpool can. Arsenal havent faced that test so far - might be lucky as they do just seem a pretty robust lot, but all it takes is one or two freak injuries. To be honest, any one significant injury to any of the teams could massively tilt the race - City without Rodri are a totally different beast, we'd struggle without Van Dijk, Arsenal fell apart without Saliba last year.

I think Arsenal have absolutely looked the best of the 3 these past 2 months or so, but I also think you have the weakest squad and have benefitted from significantly fewer games meaning youve not had to rotate much - I think the upcoming schedule entirely changes the complexion of the race compared to what weve seen since the turn of the year. Of the 9 Premier League games you've played in 2024 since back to back losses over the festive period, you've had no midweek game before 6 of them - that's about to change.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:18:50 am by Haggis36 »
Logged

ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6394 on: Today at 03:50:39 am
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 12:01:07 am

I certainly agree with a lot of your post mate, but Partey and Timber in my opinion would feature in our best XI if fully fit and on form. The best XI at the start of the season would be Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Partey, Rice, Odegaard, Martinelli, Saka, Jesus / Havertz, we seen that in the Community Shield vs Man City.

Yes we will defo be looking to transition away from Partey because of his fitness reliability, but fit and on form hed still make the best XI. At start of the season Timber was first choice left back, Zinchenko would be 2nd choice left back, Tomiyasu 3rd choice, Kiwior 4th choice. He was easily our best performing summer signing pre season as we waited on Rice and Havertz settling, he came in and performed straight away.

We have certainly been fortunate with a core of the team like you say, especially in comparison to your injuries; theres no denying that, but Dougie is still right in saying injuries are returning even if its mostly squad players, like you say games are coming every 3 days now so these players will need to play a part.

Against West Ham for instance our bench had Cedric, Elneny, Jorginho, Nelson, Nketiah, Nwaneri, Banderia and Walters as outfield players on it.
Against City it had Tomiyasu, Zinchenko, Partey, Vieira, Smith-Rowe, Martinelli, Trossard and Nketiah. Surely youd recognise that as a big step up in quality?

No denying that we have players like Saliba, Odegaard and Saka that wed struggle without because the drop off in those positions is greater than the rest, so we are certainly living on the edge with regards their fitness. Id include Rice in that as well seeing Partey is so unreliable himself. That was partly why we overpaid for Rice though, we knew how significant Partey was and how his injuries hurt us when he was out, and we know how robust Rice is. Unfortunately Smith-Rowe is likewise too injury prone to be considered an Odegaard replacement it seems and Im not convinced by Vieira at all yet. I wouldnt be surprised if Nwaneri comes in and takes over both in the next year or 2.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:06:56 am by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,570
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6395 on: Today at 04:19:32 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 03:50:39 am
I certainly agree with a lot of your post mate, but Partey and Timber in my opinion would feature in our best XI if fully fit and on form. The best XI at the start of the season would be Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Partey, Rice, Odegaard, Martinelli, Saka, Jesus / Havertz, we seen that in the Community Shield vs Man City.

So 9 of your first 11 have been fit basically the entire season. Must be nice!

Im not having the Timber shouts because he had a decent preseason - itd be like me arguing Bajcetic is in our best 11 because he was our best midfielder in the little spell he played last season (and he was actually doing it in competitive games). Partey Im willing to concede a little more (even if personally I dont think he is in your best 11). Fact remains, youve been able to put out nearly identical 11s featuring pretty much all of your best and most important players week after week and it shows in the numbers.

Your bench definitely has improved with returning squad players, but I dont know that Arteta trusts many of them to be honest, as he rarely rotates even when those players were fit. Assuming fully fit squads the drop off from first 11 to your squad players is quite a lot higher than it is for us and City, in my opinion. Youve been fortunate with injuries and fixtures that weve not had to see it much, but were going to find out just how big that gap is over the coming weeks.
Logged

ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6396 on: Today at 04:44:42 am
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 04:19:32 am
So 9 of your first 11 have been fit basically the entire season. Must be nice!

Im not having the Timber shouts because he had a decent preseason - itd be like me arguing Bajcetic is in our best 11 because he was our best midfielder in the little spell he played last season (and he was actually doing it in competitive games). Partey Im willing to concede a little more (even if personally I dont think he is in your best 11). Fact remains, youve been able to put out nearly identical 11s featuring pretty much all of your best and most important players week after week and it shows in the numbers.

Your bench definitely has improved with returning squad players, but I dont know that Arteta trusts many of them to be honest, as he rarely rotates even when those players were fit. Assuming fully fit squads the drop off from first 11 to your squad players is quite a lot higher than it is for us and City, in my opinion. Youve been fortunate with injuries and fixtures that weve not had to see it much, but were going to find out just how big that gap is over the coming weeks.

Dont think Timber is the same situation as Bajetic, as Timber was an actual signing, and I think its obvious that Arteta looked at how we conceded goals last year, and concluded that in key moments both Zinchenko and Ramsdale let us down and he wanted to improve upon them. The idea being Timber can offer the balance between the build up of Zinchenko with the defensive nous of a Tomiyasu / Kiwior.

However, I certainly agree about the luck of injuries of our core players. Although on the other hand, I would question if this robustness is high up in consideration in Liverpool signings. Do guys like Konate, Szoboszlai, Thiago, even as far back as Jota, have a track record of showing they can go seasons playing the majority of minutes? I remember having similar discussions in here over the Ox as well when you guys signed him from us. At least with Partey he was basically injury free before he came to Arsenal until we broke him.
Logged
