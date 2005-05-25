I certainly agree with a lot of your post mate, but Partey and Timber in my opinion would feature in our best XI if fully fit and on form. The best XI at the start of the season would be Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Partey, Rice, Odegaard, Martinelli, Saka, Jesus / Havertz, we seen that in the Community Shield vs Man City.
Yes we will defo be looking to transition away from Partey because of his fitness reliability, but fit and on form hed still make the best XI. At start of the season Timber was first choice left back, Zinchenko would be 2nd choice left back, Tomiyasu 3rd choice, Kiwior 4th choice. He was easily our best performing summer signing pre season as we waited on Rice and Havertz settling, he came in and performed straight away.
We have certainly been fortunate with a core of the team like you say, especially in comparison to your injuries; theres no denying that, but Dougie is still right in saying injuries are returning even if its mostly squad players, like you say games are coming every 3 days now so these players will need to play a part.
Against West Ham for instance our bench had Cedric, Elneny, Jorginho, Nelson, Nketiah, Nwaneri, Banderia and Walters as outfield players on it.
Against City it had Tomiyasu, Zinchenko, Partey, Vieira, Smith-Rowe, Martinelli, Trossard and Nketiah. Surely youd recognise that as a big step up in quality?
No denying that we have players like Saliba, Odegaard and Saka that wed struggle without because the drop off in those positions is greater than the rest, so we are certainly living on the edge with regards their fitness. Id include Rice in that as well seeing Partey is so unreliable himself. That was partly why we overpaid for Rice though, we knew how significant Partey was and how his injuries hurt us when he was out, and we know how robust Rice is. Unfortunately Smith-Rowe is likewise too injury prone to be considered an Odegaard replacement it seems and Im not convinced by Vieira at all yet. I wouldnt be surprised if Nwaneri comes in and takes over both in the next year or 2.