Arsenal: Top of the divers league

wemmick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 04:16:58 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:08:54 pm
I think opening up against them would have been suicidal, they still have world class players but can only operate in space. Either way we didnt lose, which is what most predicted, so now they are 3 behind you and 1 behind us, they cant affect what we both do, not sure why anyone would not be happy with that, especially liverpool fans, since its now in your hands.
Did they? I don't follow the media much. You were favorites based on form to my mind. Yeah, it's a risk attacking City for sure, but it's also a huge risk to attack us, and Arteta didn't have any issue there! I'm happy to have it in our hands, but knocking City out of the title race might be worth being even on points with 9 to play. I'm not sure this City side could overcome a 4 point deficit to both of us.     
Hazell

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 04:19:02 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:09:19 pm
DIE THREAD DIE!

That's German for The Thread, The.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Oldmanmick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 04:44:18 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 02:26:22 pm
I think maybe lets not write us off that quickly :D

If it wasnt for an incredible amount of injuries the bookies would have stopped taking bets, even with Abu Dhabi and Arsenal getting a lot of help from PGMOL

Not just the injuries, the amount of points we've lost because of dodgy officiating & dodgy VAR calls. I'm stunned we're still in with a great shout of winning the title.
coolbyrne

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 04:54:15 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:08:54 pm
I think opening up against them would have been suicidal, they still have world class players but can only operate in space. Either way we didnt lose, which is what most predicted, so now they are 3 behind you and 1 behind us, they cant affect what we both do, not sure why anyone would not be happy with that, especially liverpool fans, since its now in your hands.


Of course the result is exactly what Liverpool wanted, but I have to be honest and say I was hoping to see Arsenal really put City's back to the wall and test them. I wanted to see some fire and courage to counter the boring robotic nature of City, but there just isn't any with this team unless they win. (Photo op!) It's calculated statistical football that plays on the best analytical outcome. A draw was the goal from the onset, because Arteta decided only being 1 point back of Liverpool was better than taking a chance and being back 3, even with a better goal difference. Mathematically, that makes sense. But you could've also been top of the league. I'm sure Arsenal fans are fine with where they are because it's been a long time since they've been able to string 2 good seasons together. It is an accomplishment, to be sure. But it's starting to feel very Pep-like, where Arteta is too afraid to make a mistake or try anything that won't play to the best percentages. (He probably wasn't disappointed in the 28% because it was likely right around what the number crunchers predicted.) Every other team that has drawn at the Ethihad this year has scored at least 1 goal. Spurs scored 3 for God's sake! Palace scored twice when they were down 2-0. Yet the game plan from Arsenal wasn't to score, it was to prevent City from scoring. That's tepid football.

I don't know. Good for you for getting the point. Helps us, helps you. But you'll never "Fail in the most beautiful way," will you? Or maybe it'll be next year when all the pieces finally fall into place as other Arsenal posters seem to believe. Maybe nothing will go wrong and Arsenal will get the exact right players they need for the deficient positions, no one will get injured and another year of wear and tear on young players like Saka won't be an issue. Everything will be in perfect place the way Arteta wants it to be. Then maybe Arsenal will have the nerve and passion to not be afraid to fail.
ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 05:05:32 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 04:54:15 pm

Of course the result is exactly what Liverpool wanted, but I have to be honest and say I was hoping to see Arsenal really put City's back to the wall and test them. I wanted to see some fire and courage to counter the boring robotic nature of City, but there just isn't any with this team unless they win. (Photo op!) It's calculated statistical football that plays on the best analytical outcome. A draw was the goal from the onset, because Arteta decided only being 1 point back of Liverpool was better than taking a chance and being back 3, even with a better goal difference. Mathematically, that makes sense. But you could've also been top of the league. I'm sure Arsenal fans are fine with where they are because it's been a long time since they've been able to string 2 good seasons together. It is an accomplishment, to be sure. But it's starting to feel very Pep-like, where Arteta is too afraid to make a mistake or try anything that won't play to the best percentages. (He probably wasn't disappointed in the 28% because it was likely right around what the number crunchers predicted.) Every other team that has drawn at the Ethihad this year has scored at least 1 goal. Spurs scored 3 for God's sake! Palace scored twice when they were down 2-0. Yet the game plan from Arsenal wasn't to score, it was to prevent City from scoring. That's tepid football.

I don't know. Good for you for getting the point. Helps us, helps you. But you'll never "Fail in the most beautiful way," will you? Or maybe it'll be next year when all the pieces finally fall into place as other Arsenal posters seem to believe. Maybe nothing will go wrong and Arsenal will get the exact right players they need for the deficient positions, no one will get injured and another year of wear and tear on young players like Saka won't be an issue. Everything will be in perfect place the way Arteta wants it to be. Then maybe Arsenal will have the nerve and passion to not be afraid to fail.

We supported Wengers Arsenal. Everything about the 2nd half of Wengers reign was failing in the most beautiful way, sometimes failing in the most Spectacular way. We probably wrote the book on that. Its not all its cracked up to be after the 5th or 10th time.
SamLad

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 05:06:13 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:09:19 pm
DIE THREAD DIE!
good idea.


you should also move that sentiment to the Transfer thread Samie.
newterp

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 05:08:42 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:57:01 am
Both have to play Brighton away within the next month. Hopefully De Zerbi will be out trying to prove a point.



or prove 3 pts, ideally
newterp

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 05:10:22 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:37:16 am
Has Declan Rice ever been booked? He seemed to be carrying Harry Kane's free pass yesterday.

Kante's free pass more so.
coolbyrne

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 05:34:13 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 05:05:32 pm
We supported Wengers Arsenal. Everything about the 2nd half of Wengers reign was failing in the most beautiful way, sometimes failing in the most Spectacular way. We probably wrote the book on that. Its not all its cracked up to be after the 5th or 10th time.

Okay, but that was 6 years and 2 managers ago. How long are you going to compare current form/style to Wenger? He also won 3 FA Cups in the 2nd half of his reign, so it wasn't all failing, was it?

Besides, we all know Spurs wrote the book.  ;)
Yorkykopite

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 05:57:49 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:53:35 am

Also George Graham is very underrated in our history, hes won more league titles than Klopp.

But Klopp won his league title against a club that is impossible to beat - as you've told us many, many times. That's a far higher achievement than Graham's dull bores. Obviously.

And now Arteta is trying to bore his own way to a league title.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 06:39:05 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:57:49 pm
But Klopp won his league title against a club that is impossible to beat - as you've told us many, many times. That's a far higher achievement than Graham's dull bores. Obviously.

And now Arteta is trying to bore his own way to a league title.

We play great football, being pragmatic when needed is a strength not a weakness, especially at the home of the cheats.
Klopp is a generational manager and should have won a lot more titles, but Arteta too should be defending the title this season. Youre not the only ones whove been robbed by the cheats. Any way to stop them is fair game, they didnt get to the top fairly so they can do one.
Yorkykopite

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 06:46:03 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:39:05 pm
We play great football, being pragmatic when needed is a strength not a weakness, especially at the home of the cheats.
Klopp is a generational manager and should have won a lot more titles, but Arteta too should be defending the title this season. Youre not the only ones whove been robbed by the cheats. Any way to stop them is fair game, they didnt get to the top fairly so they can do one.

Your team had it in its own hands last season. Eight points ahead! Indeed you were already celebrating winning the league on here in April. Then you bottled it. Arsenal didn't deserve to win the Title and that's the reason they weren't defending champions.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 06:50:23 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:46:03 pm
Your team had it in its own hands last season. Eight points ahead! Indeed you were already celebrating winning the league on here in April. Then you bottled it. Arsenal didn't deserve to win the Title and that's the reason they weren't defending champions.

We were beaten by cheating, doesnt matter if you think we didnt deserve it or bottled it. Take the cheats out and we walk it.

Losing the tour de france because you fell off your bike trying to stay ahead of lance Armstrong, is still losing out to cheating.

newterp

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 07:00:10 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:50:23 pm
We were beaten by cheating, doesnt matter if you think we didnt deserve it or bottled it. Take the cheats out and we walk it.

Losing the tour de france because you fell off your bike trying to stay ahead of lance Armstrong, is still losing out to cheating.



yeah but Liverpool would have won it the year before in 21/22, and then instead of being burned out - would have reloaded across the board and won last year too. under that theory.
Garlic Red

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 07:24:18 pm
We all laughed when United came to Anfield, conceded possession and played for a 0-0. We seen it as ultimate sign in the gulf that that was all they could hope for. Arsenal do the same at City and their fans want praise like it was some sort of Simeone masterclass. Its not that the result was bad for Arsenal, its that they didnt show they had the goolies to at least try and land a blow on them.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 07:30:17 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:00:10 pm
yeah but Liverpool would have won it the year before in 21/22, and then instead of being burned out - would have reloaded across the board and won last year too. under that theory.

Possibly, their cheating has affected so many teams its hard to say how the football landscape would look, teams that got relegated should still be in the league, we also missed out on CL qualification that couldve speeded up our development. But if you take it on a season by season basis, we were cheated out of the title last season.
DonkeyWan

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 07:31:56 pm
It's crazy berating Arsenal for losing to City when we have been losing to them for years and complaining in exactly the same way. Particularly considering they finished 9 points ahead of third placed United.

City have been cheating since the current owners took over. Two things are happening in parallel: 1] They are using the PL as a political tool to generate propaganda for their autocratic regime 2] They have been shown to have been systematically cheating on their finances in direct contradiction of the rules of the game. They have shown to be doing this since the 2008 takeover.

The latter point is no different to bribing referees, doping players or reaching agreements on results with opponents. If they are stripped of their titles in the future (which precedent shows they should be) then Liverpool will be awarded 3, United 3 and Arsenal 1.

In the war against City and their ilk, arguments over who lost best are pointless. Instead I say, welcome to the gang North Bank, now let's get our titles back from these pariah.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 07:32:31 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:24:18 pm
We all laughed when United came to Anfield, conceded possession and played for a 0-0. We seen it as ultimate sign in the gulf that that was all they could hope for. Arsenal do the same at City and their fans want praise like it was some sort of Simeone masterclass. Its not that the result was bad for Arsenal, its that they didnt show they had the goolies to at least try and land a blow on them.

You wouldnt have laughed if they were ahead of you in the table. Thats where the gulf is. Everything else is banter.
MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 07:35:58 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:31:56 pm
It's crazy berating Arsenal for losing to City when we have been losing to them for years and complaining in exactly the same way. Particularly considering they finished 9 points ahead of third placed United.

City have been cheating since the current owners took over. Two things are happening in parallel: 1] They are using the PL as a political tool to generate propaganda for their autocratic regime 2] They have been shown to have been systematically cheating on their finances in direct contradiction of the rules of the game. They have shown to be doing this since the 2008 takeover.

The latter point is no different to bribing referees, doping players or reaching agreements on results with opponents. If they are stripped of their titles in the future (which precedent shows they should be) then Liverpool will be awarded 3, United 3 and Arsenal 1.

In the war against City and their ilk, arguments over who lost best are pointless. Instead I say, welcome to the gang North Bank, now let's get our titles back from these pariah.
Arsenal did very well last season and truth be told, they were in a position were City were irrelevant but they dropped points in games they should have been winning especially being 2-0 up. If they did their thing, whatever Abu Dhabi did would have been irrelevant.

Cheating didn't make Arsenal throw comfortable 2-goal leads. At the end of the day, they need to prove their mettle under pressure and that's still what some took from their approach yesterday.
JackWard33

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 07:39:04 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:24:18 pm
We all laughed when United came to Anfield, conceded possession and played for a 0-0. We seen it as ultimate sign in the gulf that that was all they could hope for. Arsenal do the same at City and their fans want praise like it was some sort of Simeone masterclass. Its not that the result was bad for Arsenal, its that they didnt show they had the goolies to at least try and land a blow on them.

How was it the same? .... United were battered and unbelievably lucky .. Sunday was basically an even game
Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 07:39:09 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:35:58 pm
Arsenal did very well last season and truth be told, they were in a position were City were irrelevant but they dropped points in games they should have been winning especially being 2-0 up. If they did their thing, whatever Abu Dhabi did would have been irrelevant.

Cheating didn't make Arsenal throw comfortable 2-goal leads. At the end of the day, they need to prove their mettle under pressure and that's still what some took from their approach yesterday.

Say Ciry drop points somewhere and we go 5 ahead of them. Then come unstuck in a couple of those away games. They have an easy last fewwould we be bottling it if we finished behind them from that position?
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 07:44:47 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:35:58 pm
Arsenal did very well last season and truth be told, they were in a position were City were irrelevant but they dropped points in games they should have been winning especially being 2-0 up. If they did their thing, whatever Abu Dhabi did would have been irrelevant.

Cheating didn't make Arsenal throw comfortable 2-goal leads. At the end of the day, they need to prove their mettle under pressure and that's still what some took from their approach yesterday.

They took 6/6 points against us last season, take those 6 away we win the league, the title was directly decided by their cheating.

Not that it matters anyway, completely besides the point.
MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 07:46:03 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:39:09 pm
Say Ciry drop points somewhere and we go 5 ahead of them. Then come unstuck in a couple of those away games. They have an easy last fewwould we be bottling it if we finished behind them from that position?
IMO yes because it would be firmly in our hands and we'd have to chuck it away to not win it. In that scenario,  we'd be able to afford 2 draws. Also, the pressure on City would be immense and would increase the chances of them falling away.

If we draw two games after leading 2-0 (e.g Chelsea away and Forest) and lose to a Burnley at home then yes we'd have bottled it in that situation. City can't even affect our results directly. IMO, wxcuses should not be made in that situation but there are always excuses.

The top 4 race last season was a good example where United and Newcastle were wobbling towards the end while we finished strongly. If we'd made the top 4 then one of them would have bottled it because it was firmly in their and whatever we did was irrelevant as long as they did their job.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 07:51:30 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:46:03 pm
IMO yes because it would be firmly in our hands and we'd have to chuck it away to not win it. In that scenario,  we'd be able to afford 2 draws. Also, the pressure on City would be immense and would increase the chances of them falling away.

If we draw two games after leading 2-0 (e.g Chelsea away and Forest) and lose to a Burnley at home then yes we'd have bottled it in that situation. City can't even affect our results directly. IMO, wxcuses should not be made in that situation but there are always excuses.

The top 4 race last season was a good example where United and Newcastle were wobbling towards the end while we finished strongly. If we'd made the top 4 then one of them would have bottled it because it was firmly in their and whatever we did was irrelevant as long as they did their job.

You cant pick and choose when they are cheats. We finished 9 points ahead of what shouldve been second place united
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 07:52:01 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:31:56 pm
It's crazy berating Arsenal for losing to City when we have been losing to them for years and complaining in exactly the same way. Particularly considering they finished 9 points ahead of third placed United.

City have been cheating since the current owners took over. Two things are happening in parallel: 1] They are using the PL as a political tool to generate propaganda for their autocratic regime 2] They have been shown to have been systematically cheating on their finances in direct contradiction of the rules of the game. They have shown to be doing this since the 2008 takeover.

The latter point is no different to bribing referees, doping players or reaching agreements on results with opponents. If they are stripped of their titles in the future (which precedent shows they should be) then Liverpool will be awarded 3, United 3 and Arsenal 1.

In the war against City and their ilk, arguments over who lost best are pointless. Instead I say, welcome to the gang North Bank, now let's get our titles back from these pariah.

Bang on mate, i want to go watch them in league 1
MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 07:53:15 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:51:30 pm
You cant pick and choose when they are cheats. We finished 9 points ahead of what shouldve been second place united
I used the top 4 last season as an example. If a team has a decent lead then they can't be using other teams as an excuse. Newcastle (despite being weaker) had a decent lead and they saw it out by winning their games.

They are cheats but if you're ahead of them and you keep winning your games, they cant do anything.  Doesn't mean they aren't cheats
zero zero

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 08:17:20 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:31:56 pm
It's crazy berating Arsenal for losing to City...
Is anybody actually doing that?

newterp

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 08:28:21 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 08:17:20 pm
Is anybody actually doing that?



If they are - I think they may be from an alternative reality.

Maybe he meant "It's crazy berating Arsenal for playing like losers at City"?
PaulF

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 09:00:37 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:52:01 pm
Bang on mate, i want to go watch them in league 1

Do you really?  I suspect the only reason you might give a shiny shit about their results is if you had them on a lucky dip pools coupon.
Redley

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 09:04:25 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:00:37 pm
Do you really?  I suspect the only reason you might give a shiny shit about their results is if you had them on a lucky dip pools coupon.

To be fair it would be fucking funny loads of oppo fans filling out 60,000 every week in League 2 just to take the piss. A load of shit journeymen, Micah Richards out of retirement, Joe Hart and probably still Bernardo Silva
