I think opening up against them would have been suicidal, they still have world class players but can only operate in space. Either way we didnt lose, which is what most predicted, so now they are 3 behind you and 1 behind us, they cant affect what we both do, not sure why anyone would not be happy with that, especially liverpool fans, since its now in your hands.



Of course the result is exactly what Liverpool wanted, but I have to be honest and say I was hoping to see Arsenal really put City's back to the wall and test them. I wanted to see some fire and courage to counter the boring robotic nature of City, but there just isn't any with this team unless they win. (Photo op!) It's calculated statistical football that plays on the best analytical outcome. A draw was the goal from the onset, because Arteta decided only being 1 point back of Liverpool was better than taking a chance and being back 3, even with a better goal difference. Mathematically, that makes sense. But you could've also been top of the league. I'm sure Arsenal fans are fine with where they are because it's been a long time since they've been able to string 2 good seasons together. It is an accomplishment, to be sure. But it's starting to feel very Pep-like, where Arteta is too afraid to make a mistake or try anything that won't play to the best percentages. (He probably wasn't disappointed in the 28% because it was likely right around what the number crunchers predicted.) Every other team that has drawn at the Ethihad this year has scored at least 1 goal. Spurs scored 3 for God's sake! Palace scored twice when they were down 2-0. Yet the game plan from Arsenal wasn't to score, it was to prevent City from scoring. That's tepid football.I don't know. Good for you for getting the point. Helps us, helps you. But you'll never "Fail in the most beautiful way," will you? Or maybe it'll be next year when all the pieces finally fall into place as other Arsenal posters seem to believe. Maybe nothing will go wrong and Arsenal will get the exact right players they need for the deficient positions, no one will get injured and another year of wear and tear on young players like Saka won't be an issue. Everything will be in perfect place the way Arteta wants it to be. Then maybe Arsenal will have the nerve and passion to not be afraid to fail.