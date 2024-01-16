« previous next »
BigBrainArteta

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6280 on: Today at 12:21:31 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 12:17:31 pm
xG from xG philosophy in the City vs ultra defensive, cowardly Mourinho like Arsenal (0.85 vs 0.73)

City Shots 12, on target 6, vs Arsenal Shots 6, on target 2.


xG from xG Philosophy in the City vs attacking Klopp inspired Liverpool (1.38 vs 0.56)

City Shots 18, on target 5, vs Liverpool Shots 8, on target 3.

City hit the post twice in that game didn't they.
MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6281 on: Today at 12:22:13 pm
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 12:19:35 pm
Now we didnt. Mid table teams ride their luck. We reduced City to minimal quality and quantity of chances. Man City had 1 shot on target at the Emirates, and 1 shot on target at the Etihad.

This Arsenal team is hands down the best defensive unit in the league. Nothing midtable about that
City were scared to lose because it would have seriously dented their hopes. Also, they were weaker than normal so why not be more positive? Like I said, it's scoreboard analysis and I expect a Villa to play with more confidence and ambition.
Oldmanmick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6282 on: Today at 12:22:36 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:09:53 pm
Im hoping something similar happens to Arteta . Liverpool declined post klopp and with salah going to saudi, while man city without pep have turned to old favourite Paul dickov to navigate their way through league 2 There was very little in the way of competition as Arsenal win 3 in a row!

 ;D When Salah does eventually leave us it's not like we're not going to replace him with a top striker. & as for our new manager, he'll be taking over a great squad of players, so unless it's big Sam or Hodgson, then I'm quite confident we'll still be challenging for the title next season & beyond. 50 years ago this year the great Bill Shankly shocked the football world when he announced (like Klopp) that he was quitting the club. Bad things were predicted for our team, I mean, whoever could replace such a brilliant manager & motivator ? Bob Paisley comes in & says "hold my beer".......The rest, as they say, is history.
MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6283 on: Today at 12:24:30 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 12:22:36 pm
;D When Salah does eventually leave us it's not like we're not going to replace him with a top striker. & as for our new manager, he'll be taking over a great squad of players, so unless it's big Sam or Hodgson, then I'm quite confident we'll still be challenging for the title next season & beyond. 50 years ago this year the great Bill Shankly shocked the football world when he announced (like Klopp) that he was quitting the club. Bad things were predicted for our team, I mean, whoever could replace such a brilliant manager & motivator ? Bob Paisley comes in & says "hold my beer".......The rest, as they say, is history.
What some don't know is that we play for Salah which is why we didn't miss him when he was injured.
zero zero

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6284 on: Today at 12:26:03 pm
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 12:20:17 pm
Whats the literal difference?
I highlighted it to make it easy for you
Oldmanmick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6285 on: Today at 12:31:29 pm
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 12:15:54 pm
You do realise between matches between Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City, only Arsenal have actually won a match, infact we won two.

You played Man City last week at your own ground, and for all your efforts trying to win, you get a point. Same as us.

Were now being told a draw at Man City is a sign we are not good enough to win the league. Its irrational

Good job for you, & City, that the blatant handball by Odegaard & Doku's kung fu kick were not awarded by those corrupt pricks that pass themselves off as officials.
Dim Glas

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6286 on: Today at 12:32:13 pm
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 12:20:17 pm
Whats the literal difference?

Answer.........zero

Another imagined criticism of Arsenal.

You are in the wrong place if you expect a lot of brown-nosing of Arsenal.

And you know why you wont get it? Its because of how little band of Arsenal fans whove set up shop on a Liverpool forum behave. You all have this bizarre need for affirmation and constant praise from a group of fans from another club. Tone it done a bit (or rather a lot), and the tyoe of conversation you get here will change.
Oldmanmick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6287 on: Today at 12:35:28 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:24:30 pm
What some don't know is that we play for Salah which is why we didn't miss him when he was injured.

Yeah, it's like when we sold Ian Rush to Juventus. How could we ever replace the club's most prolific goalscorer ? The following season we pissed the league by playing some of the best football in living memory.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6288 on: Today at 01:13:46 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 12:22:36 pm
;D When Salah does eventually leave us it's not like we're not going to replace him with a top striker. & as for our new manager, he'll be taking over a great squad of players, so unless it's big Sam or Hodgson, then I'm quite confident we'll still be challenging for the title next season & beyond. 50 years ago this year the great Bill Shankly shocked the football world when he announced (like Klopp) that he was quitting the club. Bad things were predicted for our team, I mean, whoever could replace such a brilliant manager & motivator ? Bob Paisley comes in & says "hold my beer".......The rest, as they say, is history.

Obviously the big difference is that it isnt Klopp doing the replacing. You could end up with Danny Welbeck!

Historical Fool

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6289 on: Today at 01:22:17 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:13:46 pm
Obviously the big difference is that it isnt Klopp doing the replacing. You could end up with Danny Welbeck!

Its very unlikely, while he is a talented player, he seems to be the wrong age profile for the club historically. The clubs recruitment philosophy has unearthed gems like Endo, Salah, Nunez and that isnt expected to change no matter who is in charge 
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 16, 2024, 08:58:04 am
Tubby thinks PGMOL are awesome..

And tubby is always right

BigCDump

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6290 on: Today at 01:28:58 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:50:24 am
Honestly, Ive seen some nonsense spouted in here since yesterday.

A draw at Man City is only acceptable as a good result only if you go out all attack for the win and have to settle for a draw. 

Only wins are enough in a title race.despite Liverpool going back to the top of the league after drawing their previous league game, ironically at home to Man City.

Man City were there to be got at with that weak defence.aye it must have really hurt them only having to start a defence of Akanji - Dias -  Gvardiol - Ake. Oh the adversity, imagine them having to play a Rob Holding against someone like Haaland?!

Im sure these views are mostly to wind up the resident Gooners, which is fair enough. Im more worried about folk on here if they genuinely believe them.

Let's look at it another way, when Liverpool drew with City the whole world knew our remaining fixtures were winnable (tough remaining games at Fortress Anfield, remember that? It's back). We kept City at arms length KNOWING Arsenal had to face them and give us more leg up. Which Arsenal obliged.

Next, Arsenal had to face City knowing City were no longer the threat. There was another team sitting at the top of the table with Sheffield Utd game to come to obliterate the Arsenal goal difference illusion.

In summary , by drawing with City at that moment our chances of winning the league went up significantly. Arsenal, knowing full well their chances of winning the league had dipped, needed to restore their chances by beating City and keeping pace with Liverpool. Their main threat in the league table as of Sunday evening. By only drawing Arsenal diminished their chances of winning the league immeasurably. Arsenal will now be comfortable 3rd place finishers. Disappointing from the second place last season. Progress? No.
MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #6291 on: Today at 01:30:51 pm
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 01:28:58 pm
Let's look at it another way, when Liverpool drew with City the whole world knew our remaining fixtures were winnable (tough remaining games at Fortress Anfield, remember that? It's back). We kept City at arms length KNOWING Arsenal had to face them and give us more leg up. Which Arsenal obliged.

Next, Arsenal had to face City knowing City were no longer the threat. There was another team sitting at the top of the table with Sheffield Utd game to come to obliterate the Arsenal goal difference illusion.

"My post has been amended by autocorrect. Please report me to the site admins for being ignorant"., by drawing with City at that moment our chances of winning the league went up significantly. Arsenal, knowing full well their chances of winning the league had dipped, needed to restore their chances by beating City and keeping pace with Liverpool. Their main threat in the league table as of Sunday evening. By only drawing Arsenal diminished their chances of winning the league immeasurably. Arsenal will now be comfortable 3rd place finishers. Disappointing from the second place last season. Progress? No.
Their odds dropped and they are now 3rd favourites. Good result indeed.
