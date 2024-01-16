Honestly, Ive seen some nonsense spouted in here since yesterday.



A draw at Man City is only acceptable as a good result only if you go out all attack for the win and have to settle for a draw.



Only wins are enough in a title race .despite Liverpool going back to the top of the league after drawing their previous league game, ironically at home to Man City.



Man City were there to be got at with that weak defence .aye it must have really hurt them only having to start a defence of Akanji - Dias - Gvardiol - Ake. Oh the adversity, imagine them having to play a Rob Holding against someone like Haaland?!



Im sure these views are mostly to wind up the resident Gooners, which is fair enough. Im more worried about folk on here if they genuinely believe them.



Let's look at it another way, when Liverpool drew with City the whole world knew our remaining fixtures were winnable (tough remaining games at Fortress Anfield, remember that? It's back). We kept City at arms length KNOWING Arsenal had to face them and give us more leg up. Which Arsenal obliged.Next, Arsenal had to face City knowing City were no longer the threat. There was another team sitting at the top of the table with Sheffield Utd game to come to obliterate the Arsenal goal difference illusion.In summary , by drawing with City at that moment our chances of winning the league went up significantly. Arsenal, knowing full well their chances of winning the league had dipped, needed to restore their chances by beating City and keeping pace with Liverpool. Their main threat in the league table as of Sunday evening. By only drawing Arsenal diminished their chances of winning the league immeasurably. Arsenal will now be comfortable 3rd place finishers. Disappointing from the second place last season. Progress? No.