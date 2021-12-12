In general away draws at your direct title rivals are good results, I know city have changed the landscape of title challenges, but this was against city, so they failed to win their last meeting with a title rival, and it was at home, they ended up with one shot on target (we had 2), they also had one shot on target at the emirates in the league game.

I think its too early for people to make out that the title race is over now that liverpool are top, it could all change again this week, theres so much football left to be played. It seems that there is an inquest when none is needed. 9 games left and now our fixture list looks slightly kinder with the hardest game out of the way.

Ultimately, next season when we go to city in the title race, id take a draw again, Id also take a draw if we meet them in cl this season, as im confident of beating them at home.



There were times when they were shooting repeatedly from the edge of the box, and everything was getting blocked, that was a throwback to the Adams Bold Petit days, going to United and fighting our way to a result in title races, its been a long time since we had this mentality and toughness, its been sorely missed.