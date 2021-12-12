« previous next »
  Crosby Nick
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6240 on: Today at 10:48:23 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:43:36 am
Its not just about the injuries you have, its about who you have to come in and replace them, thats why City win leagues. Its not about having a massive squad, its about having quality throughput that squad. If Van Dijk is out do you feel his loss more when the replacement is Konate or Quansah or when the replacement is Nat Phillips?

How did you get yourselves in a position where Rob Holding was essentially your first reserve centre back? Or were others missing too?
  Barneylfc∗
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6241 on: Today at 10:51:52 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:54:36 am
Or Jarrell Quansah.

 City without Stones and Walker is a pretty big loss for them, two stalwarts of their defence. Guardiola dropped Dias against him because he didnt trust him but a year or two back they were claiming him as the next defender in the league. Theyre weird.

All that said, and despite a few digs from me (some of the other posts are very OTT), a point at City is clearly a decent/acceptable result. But if you do end up second by a point or two would you look back then and wish you terrier for the in a bit more (possibly not, as TNB fairly said, youll be looking at the Fulham and West Ham results more).

They'd do well to look at the dodgy officiating at Anfield and thank the PGMOL they're only 2 points behind us at this stage instead of 5+.

It wasn't a bad result for them yesterday, but just a shite way of getting it.
  The North Bank
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6242 on: Today at 10:53:03 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:35:23 am
There will be posters upset at you not having more of a go at City because they feel we are more likely to beat you in a 2 horse race than one with City. So we're disappointed City got a point.

If we had a go and left spaces behind for de bruyne to play haaland in we might have lost. Which would have been a disaster for us and not great for you.
City away, a place where no one wins or keep clean sheets, point gained every single time. They will be far more disappointed than us.
  The North Bank
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6243 on: Today at 10:55:54 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:48:23 am
How did you get yourselves in a position where Rob Holding was essentially your first reserve centre back? Or were others missing too?

Weve been adding and replacing every window, and getting stronger. Holding cant even get in the palace team now. Arteta had a very poor collection of players to choose from when he arrived. The rebuilding isnt finished, but we are very close now.
  zero zero
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6244 on: Today at 10:56:19 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:07:02 am
We made them play shite, like we did with you. Theres a pattern developing, teams seem to not turn up when they play us.
Did you "turn up" with your 28% possession?
  The North Bank
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6245 on: Today at 11:00:02 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 10:56:19 am
Did you "turn up" with your 28% possession?

Big away games in title races, get the result. We play great every week. Last season we wanted to attack them and lost 4-1. This season in 3 games, weve played a different shape and shut them out. I want us to keep doing that to them, nullifying Peps football, if we can counter a little better and punish them further itll be the perfect away performance at city. Improvements can be made but yesterday was a big result, for our belief and confidence.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6246 on: Today at 11:05:21 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 01:01:52 am
This notion that we should have 'gone for it' is so dim. You dont get to choose to win a game, sure you can throw players forward but there is a risk-reward element in doing that. By throwing players forward we could have easily of lost the game. Almost happened to Liverpool a few weeks back when Doku hit the post. Arteta rightly was not prepared to gamble, especially away from home. As for the context of losing top spot and going 2 points behind top. There are still 9 games to go, and its more important to maintain the defensive machinery and keep it in good nic. Against City we needed to be really cautionary, however against other teams we will of course be more adventurous. However the bedrock of how we play needs to maintain the robust defence that denies chances and efforts on our goal. The idea we should have abandon that and rushed players forward is an amateurish idea.

Typically silly post, no one is saying you have to recklessly throw everyone forward but an extreme low block while not even attempting to score v a reserve defence and keeper was gutless. "We might have lost", weak. You also might have won and now be top with your hardest game done.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6247 on: Today at 11:06:56 am »
What yesterday showed me is that neither city or arsenal are as good as some people make out
  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6248 on: Today at 11:07:09 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:00:02 am
Big away games in title races, get the result. We play great every week.
Of course you  ::)  That's why you've lost twice as many games as we have.

Quote
Improvements can be made but yesterday was a big result, for our belief and confidence.
No doubt. Being a point ahead of Abu Dhabi at this stage of the season is a massive achievement.
  RJH
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6249 on: Today at 11:08:35 am »
At the start of the season, you'd be thinking a point away at City would definitely be a good result.

In context, it's possibly a chance missed. City are nowhere close to the level they were a couple of seasons ago.
De Bruyne is way off his peak, Ederson, Walker and Stones were out and they lost Ake early as well.
It was a good time to at least try a little for a win.
Plus they arent just competing against City this season - a draw meant losing ground on the league leaders.


I think Arsenal fans can still be satisfied with a draw, but I dont get all the self-congratulatory posts here like this was some incredible achievement. The clean sheet is an interesting statistic, but the fact is City had drawn 4 of their previous 9 home league games.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6250 on: Today at 11:16:00 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:48:23 am
How did you get yourselves in a position where Rob Holding was essentially your first reserve centre back? Or were others missing too?

Tomiyasu was injured in the same match vs Sporting and he likely would have played right back with Ben White moving in.

And yeah, the squad was still trying to be built up, it still is. We signed Kiwior in the January with the idea of bedding him in. We ended up going with him anyway towards the end of the season, in hindsight we should have done it sooner.
  Draex
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6251 on: Today at 11:18:21 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 01:01:52 am
This notion that we should have 'gone for it' is so dim. You dont get to choose to win a game, sure you can throw players forward but there is a risk-reward element in doing that. By throwing players forward we could have easily of lost the game. Almost happened to Liverpool a few weeks back when Doku hit the post. Arteta rightly was not prepared to gamble, especially away from home. As for the context of losing top spot and going 2 points behind top. There are still 9 games to go, and its more important to maintain the defensive machinery and keep it in good nic. Against City we needed to be really cautionary, however against other teams we will of course be more adventurous. However the bedrock of how we play needs to maintain the robust defence that denies chances and efforts on our goal. The idea we should have abandon that and rushed players forward is an amateurish idea.

Your sted clone is a coward, imagine going on a Liverpool forum after playing like fat Sam and calling Liverpool supporters dim. If you had won the title was in your own hands, now its not. So pipe down.
  Turned doubters to believers
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6252 on: Today at 11:22:29 am »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 11:08:35 am
At the start of the season, you'd be thinking a point away at City would definitely be a good result.

In context, it's possibly a chance missed. City are nowhere close to the level they were a couple of seasons ago.
De Bruyne is way off his peak, Ederson, Walker and Stones were out and they lost Ake early as well.
It was a good time to at least try a little for a win.
Plus they arent just competing against City this season - a draw meant losing ground on the league leaders.

I think Arsenal fans can still be satisfied with a draw, but I dont get all the self-congratulatory posts here like this was some incredible achievement. The clean sheet is an interesting statistic, but the fact is City had drawn 4 of their previous 9 home league games.

Theyve kept clean sheets at home this season against Newcastle, Brentford, Forest, Sheffield United, Everton and Arsenal.

Theyve drawn at home to us, Palace, Spurs, Chelsea and Arsenal

Theyre certainly not the force at home that the media would have you believe
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6253 on: Today at 11:23:48 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 10:56:19 am
Did you "turn up" with your 28% possession?

Do you feel we turned up better with our 28% possession this game drawing 0-0, or with our 48% possession losing 4-1 last season?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6254 on: Today at 11:24:42 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:35:00 pm
Sure why not

Because you aren't winners, the players and managers attitude yesterday proved that. You had the chance to take the game to a somewhat depleted Abu Dhabi side as we did in an attempt to win (which we would have accept for a frankly disgraceful refereeing and VAR decision) and you chose to meekly play for a draw. That's not what champions do.
  Turned doubters to believers
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6255 on: Today at 11:25:46 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:24:42 am
Because you aren't winners, the players and managers attitude yesterday proved that. You had the chance to take the game to a somewhat depleted Abu Dhabi side as we did in an attempt to win (which we would have accept for a frankly disgraceful refereeing and VAR decision) and you chose to meekly play for a draw. That's not what champions do.

Im not sure you can blame the players, it comes from the manager. And he just didnt want that sort of hard hitting game against his old team. Im sure its happened a lot before.
  The North Bank
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6256 on: Today at 11:26:10 am »
In general away draws at your direct title rivals are good results, I know city have changed the landscape of title challenges, but this was against city, so they failed to win their last meeting with a title rival, and it was at home, they ended up with one shot on target (we had 2), they also had one shot on target at the emirates in the league game.
I think its too early for people to make out that the title race is over now that liverpool are top, it could all change again this week, theres so much football left to be played. It seems that there is an inquest when none is needed. 9 games left and now our fixture list looks slightly kinder with the hardest game out of the way.
Ultimately, next season when we go to city in the title race, id take a draw again, Id also take a draw if we meet them in cl this season, as im confident of beating them at home.

There were times when they were shooting repeatedly from the edge of the box, and everything was getting blocked, that was a throwback to the Adams Bold Petit days, going to United and fighting our way to a result in title races, its been a long time since we had this mentality and toughness, its been sorely missed.
  The North Bank
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6257 on: Today at 11:26:48 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:24:42 am
Because you aren't winners, the players and managers attitude yesterday proved that. You had the chance to take the game to a somewhat depleted Abu Dhabi side as we did in an attempt to win (which we would have accept for a frankly disgraceful refereeing and VAR decision) and you chose to meekly play for a draw. That's not what champions do.

Thats unfortunate
  Mister Flip Flop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6258 on: Today at 11:31:10 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:26:48 am
Thats unfortunate

It's not misfortune, it's cowardly. Lego head set you up like peak Mourinho yesterday.
  The North Bank
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6259 on: Today at 11:33:40 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:31:10 am
It's not misfortune, it's cowardly. Lego head set you up like peak Mourinho yesterday.

As much as I hate him, peak Mourinho completely nullified Pep and won everything.

I also never saw Liverpool fans complain when Benitez would play wingers at full back to get 0-0 results in big away games. If you called that cowardly then fair enough but from memory that wasnt the case.
  Mister Flip Flop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6260 on: Today at 11:34:25 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 11:25:46 am
Im not sure you can blame the players, it comes from the manager. And he just didnt want that sort of hard hitting game against his old team. Im sure its happened a lot before.

Everything comes from the manager you are correct. Lego head has spent an absolute fortune on his team and hadn't the sands to go for it yesterday. Make no mistake he's under huge pressure to land a title or champions league with the funds he's been allocated.
  Yorkykopite
  The first five yards........
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6261 on: Today at 11:38:34 am »
The result was pretty good for Arsenal. A point away it City is something they probably haven't achieved for a long time. Their record there is abysmal isn't it? So I don't blame Arsenal fans for being satisfied with the draw.

What is less enthralling is the growing George Graham-ness of Arsenal. The football yesterday was as negative as it comes. For huge stretches of play Arsenal were compressed into the defensive quarter of the pitch and even then their most advanced players didn't want to engage the City player on the ball. Two more yellow cards for time-wasting too which is a permanent feature of Arteta's teams. It's grim stuff watching them.
  Knight
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6262 on: Today at 11:51:49 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:38:34 am
The result was pretty good for Arsenal. A point away it City is something they probably haven't achieved for a long time. Their record there is abysmal isn't it? So I don't blame Arsenal fans for being satisfied with the draw.

What is less enthralling is the growing George Graham-ness of Arsenal. The football yesterday was as negative as it comes. For huge stretches of play Arsenal were compressed into the defensive quarter of the pitch and even then their most advanced players didn't want to engage the City player on the ball. Two more yellow cards for time-wasting too which is a permanent feature of Arteta's teams. It's grim stuff watching them.

It certainly was yesterday. And the snide in terms of time wasting isnt great (although sometimes Liverpool fans ask for more of this from us). But theyve scored a lot of goals this season. More than us. Probably not fair to judge to call them George Graham like yet.
  The North Bank
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6263 on: Today at 11:53:35 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:38:34 am
The result was pretty good for Arsenal. A point away it City is something they probably haven't achieved for a long time. Their record there is abysmal isn't it? So I don't blame Arsenal fans for being satisfied with the draw.

What is less enthralling is the growing George Graham-ness of Arsenal. The football yesterday was as negative as it comes. For huge stretches of play Arsenal were compressed into the defensive quarter of the pitch and even then their most advanced players didn't want to engage the City player on the ball. Two more yellow cards for time-wasting too which is a permanent feature of Arteta's teams. It's grim stuff watching them.

Highest scorers in the league.

Also George Graham is very underrated in our history, hes won more league titles than Klopp.

I liked the tactical flexibility, didnt think we had it in us to dig in and grind out a big result away from home. We ll be going to Bayern Munich soon so might need that defensive stability. Declan Rice is incredible by the way, thats what 100m should get you, not Jack Grealish.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6264 on: Today at 11:54:11 am »
Seems like some posts are making out as if Arse have bottled the league cos they drew 0-0 at one of the hardest grounds in the league. Im all for hating on Lego Head and the Arse fans (sorry resident Gooners) but there is plenty of football to be played and a fair few twists and turns to come. 2 points with 9 games to go is nothing, all three teams have difficult games to play and tricky European fixtures to throw in to the mix. From our perspective if we can throw a few more wins together and open up a larger points cushion we may see both City and Arsenal turn their attentions to the Champions League, especially if both come through their QF matches.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6265 on: Today at 11:58:33 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:53:35 am
Highest scorers in the league.

Also George Graham is very underrated in our history, hes won more league titles than Klopp.

I liked the tactical flexibility, didnt think we had it in us to dig in and grind out a big result away from home. We ll be going to Bayern Munich soon so might need that defensive stability. Declan Rice is incredible by the way, thats what 100m should get you, not Jack Grealish.

Come on now. Be honest, you're a little bit disappointed?

When we played city, that was the first time I truly thought we have enough to win the league. Went toe to toe with the best team in the world (cheats).

Don't you feel a little disappointed not to put down a statement of intent?
