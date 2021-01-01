« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 151 152 153 154 155 [156]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league  (Read 261425 times)

Online dimwit

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 846
  • this is what depression will do to you
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6200 on: Today at 05:02:17 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:23:32 am
Is dimwit deleting posts?

This was the deleted, which was any way quoted, to which you referenced afterwards.

--Refusing to see the point?

Has your team acchieved enough, or are you projecting to what you might?

How much more has Arteta delivered when compared to Rodgers

Which one of those you describe as a joke, and which as a second coming of wenger

Do you see why people see your opinions as reationary, and generally full of shit" --

Which, while I see the only thing that was offensive on that, was me calling his opinion as shit, though he has his right to hold that opinion, I disagree.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6201 on: Today at 05:06:26 am »
Quote from: dimwit on Today at 05:02:17 am
This was the deleted, which was any way quoted, to which you referenced afterwards.

--Refusing to see the point?

Has your team acchieved enough, or are you projecting to what you might?

How much more has Arteta delivered when compared to Rodgers

Which one of those you describe as a joke, and which as a second coming of wenger

Do you see why people see your opinions as reationary, and generally full of shit" --

Which, while I see the only thing that was offensive on that, was me calling his opinion as shit, though he has his right to hold that opinion, I disagree.

No offence taken mate.

I disagree with your disagreement  :D
Logged

Online dimwit

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 846
  • this is what depression will do to you
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6202 on: Today at 05:33:07 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 04:57:39 am
Why would you suggest we replace Arteta with?

That's the thing, I don't know.

Who's your Torres since you built your new stadium.

Who's the Vieira of emirates.

I, coming from the outside, don't know. Arteta is everton, marginally yours.

I figured why I fear/hate him this past weekend, he looks like the actor in Slayers "playing with Dolls" dvd from the limited edition "World Painted  Blood" album from 2009. the lack of emotion, the look of norman bates in the shower, I'm sorry, but that's what I see. and the general appearance of a daffodil.

I mean if you want a name, I love Wright as a pundit, I would respect him as a manager.
Logged

Online dimwit

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 846
  • this is what depression will do to you
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6203 on: Today at 05:34:31 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:06:26 am
No offence taken mate.

I disagree with your disagreement  :D

Opinions, assholes, we all love our own..
Logged

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6204 on: Today at 05:46:56 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 07:39:37 pm
Yes. There are no easy fixtures at this point.

If its still between us and yourselves going into the last 2 games of the season you couldnt have 2 easier fixtures
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 151 152 153 154 155 [156]   Go Up
« previous next »
 