Everyone is getting too emotional, it was a great point, and it sets things up beautifully for the last 9 games. Enjoy it. The cheats are still third, normally they are motoring now after a big win yesterday. They have a mental block against us now, they just cant get through. Shame no one else around Europe can shut them out like this, but maybe we ll get the chance to do it again.
Pep looked very stressed and angry at full time, lashing out at new whipping boy Grealish, maybe its time he takes a break from football too. Games like these will push him closer to the exit.
No, it wasn't. It was lost two points.
If you see it as a won, or even a "great" point, welcome to the rodgersitiation of your club, or as it now seems, artetisiation..
Lowering to exceptations, so never being judged for not meeting the goals.
You should not accept that, nor should we. both of our clubs are better than that. Yet we accepted Rodgers, and you laughed at us. Now you are accepting Arteta, and you can't see why we are laughing at you?
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, as per Oscar Wilde, So as you used to laugh at us, why are you closing your eyes when the finger is pointed back at you?