Maybe arteta thinks city aren't quite as good as they have been and they will slip up. If he'd lost today, they have that margin for error.

He also needs us to slip up too.

I think it must be remembered klopp has given us incredible faith in our ability to get amazing results and runs of results. Other clubs have to be more realistic.



That might be so, and he might not be wrong in that. But I feel that that is a different argument to the one I was replying to. When you use the logic of the Opta odds to explain why this was a good result for Arsenal then I feel that, by that same logic, it most likely is not a very good result as Arsenal after the game are still, in this model, at a major disadvantage v City. Basically the model is saying that Arsenal had much less margin for error than City. Now if you want to argue that the model might be wrong that is a slighly different discussion. Also both may be true; the model might even already have into account that City are not as good this year as the previous years.Obviously Arsenal would also need us to slip up, and this result certainly did not help them v us. For me I am not that worried about Arsenal. I don't think they'll win it. It will be us or the cheaters.