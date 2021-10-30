« previous next »
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:06:48 pm
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 10:51:15 pm
Easy to say, but if we played them in similar circumstances Id be fucked off if we didnt even try and lay a glove on them. Weve not won there when weve had phenomenal teams, that today was a HUGE opportunity for Arsenal to make a big statement and they didnt even try to. Really, really odd.

Could be they're banking on us dropping points? They'll look at us at United next Sunday, Villa away, Tottenham at home, Fulham away even Everton and are thinking, they might drop points there. It's the only reason I can think of for such a disappointing effort. Took the draw. City were there for the taking today, no doubt about it.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:13:28 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:06:48 pm
Could be they're banking on us dropping points? They'll look at us at United next Sunday, Villa away, Tottenham at home, Fulham away even Everton and are thinking, they might drop points there. It's the only reason I can think of for such a disappointing effort. Took the draw. City were there for the taking today, no doubt about it.

They seemed to go into it thinking a draw was a really good result. To be a top coach youve got to adapt to circumstances. No doubt weve gone into games against them before with a similar mindset, but if thats us today theres no way were seeing how bad Abu Dhabi were playing and still not trying more to win the game. It was like they saw how poor they were and thought oh cool thatll make it more likely that we can draw, excellent

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:14:23 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:55:39 pm
Maybe arteta thinks city aren't quite as good as they have been and they will slip up. If he'd lost today, they have that margin for error.
He also needs us to slip up too.
I think it must be remembered klopp has given us incredible faith in our ability to get amazing results and runs of results. Other clubs have to be more realistic.

That might be so, and he might not be wrong in that. But I feel that that is a different argument to the one I was replying to. When you use the logic of the Opta odds to explain why this was a good result for Arsenal then I feel that, by that same logic, it most likely is not a very good result as Arsenal after the game are still, in this model, at a major disadvantage v City. Basically the model is saying that Arsenal had much less margin for error than City. Now if you want to argue that the model might be wrong that is a slighly different discussion. Also both may be true; the model might even already have into account that City are not as good this year as the previous years.

Obviously Arsenal would also need us to slip up, and this result certainly did not help them v us. For me I am not that worried about Arsenal. I don't think they'll win it. It will be us or the cheaters.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:16:30 pm
Hes a sensational player but my word is Odegaard one of the biggest tits in the league. I suppose you love him if hes your own but I genuinely cant stand his antics on the field at times. Hes getting close to Bruno Fernandes levels as far as ability to be disliked.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:17:51 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:16:30 pm
Hes a sensational player but my word is Odegaard one of the biggest tits in the league. I suppose you love him if hes your own but I genuinely cant stand his antics on the field at times. Hes getting close to Bruno Fernandes levels as far as ability to be disliked.
he behaves like a kid when things go against him.
Saka behaves like a kid when anyone touches him.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:29:25 pm
Ok Arsenal, you can focus on the CL now please. You didn't want the PL trophy anyway, right? Didn't think so.

Well, seriously, I suppose I'm backing Dortmund at this point but I'd be fine if Arsenal won. Every other club left is infuriating for one reason or another.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:35:18 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:14:57 pm
But that graphic, does illustrate why it is a positiver result for Arsenal.
We won our game, so our chances of winning improved.
They drew , as did City. But City's chances fell, whereas Arsenal stood still.  So that graphic does make it a more positive result for them than city.
As the table is representation of the chance of winning the league, 28% possession and a pragmatic point has left them with exactly the same chance of winning, with one less game to play. Somehow this is being spun as a positive. I just can't see it.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Yesterday at 11:53:36 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:16:30 pm
Hes a sensational player but my word is Odegaard one of the biggest tits in the league. I suppose you love him if hes your own but I genuinely cant stand his antics on the field at times. Hes getting close to Bruno Fernandes levels as far as ability to be disliked.

I feel like he symbolises more than anyone else the Arteta-isation of them the past couple of years. Used to come across as inoffensive and fairly likeable. Now is an insufferable bellend on the pitch. Never shuts up and constantly whinging to the ref. His taking photos bit after games is annoying as well. Good player but a gobshite.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 12:49:08 am
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 07:45:56 pm
8/12 points against the best teams in the country.

The other two teams got 3/12.

So what youre saying is, if you dont win the league itll be down to the dropped points against the poor sides?

Reminds me of 08/09 when we took 12/12 from United and Chelsea but United just consistently beat the shite.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 12:49:10 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:41:11 pm
Thanks mate

Sorry mate. Tough love. I'd rather Arsenal wins it than City. But whenever we get to the business end of the season that lust for the win is gone. I don't want to use the b word.

Hopefully next season Arteta will say feck it. We're going for the win every game. Wins get you a league title. Draws gets you top four. Wenger could do that.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 12:50:35 am
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 08:34:10 pm
Got to respect the Arsenal lads trying to spin it as a good result, that was so oddly cowardly.

It's incredible. Every cloud has a silver lining - but some apparently have 10 or 15 linings.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 12:55:37 am
I dont really understand the negativity over that result and performance from Arsenal. Five points each off their direct title rivals and the first team in a long, long while to not concede at the Etihad. I think they had an opportunity to win there today but one of the hardest things to do in football is to win there, so I think thats a good day for them when all is said and done.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 01:00:20 am
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:55:37 am
I dont really understand the negativity over that result and performance from Arsenal. Five points each off their direct title rivals and the first team in a long, long while to not concede at the Etihad. I think they had an opportunity to win there today but one of the hardest things to do in football is to win there, so I think thats a good day for them when all is said and done.

It's even harder if you have no interest in trying to win.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 01:00:39 am
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 08:34:10 pm
Got to respect the Arsenal lads trying to spin it as a good result, that was so oddly cowardly.

Cowardly is letting Man City play their normal game.

They set themselves up against a team that hasn't lost at home in 38 matches and have scored in every home match since 30/10/2021.

They went into the match a head of them in table and ended up in the same place.

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 01:01:52 am
This notion that we should have 'gone for it' is so dim. You dont get to choose to win a game, sure you can throw players forward but there is a risk-reward element in doing that. By throwing players forward we could have easily of lost the game. Almost happened to Liverpool a few weeks back when Doku hit the post. Arteta rightly was not prepared to gamble, especially away from home. As for the context of losing top spot and going 2 points behind top. There are still 9 games to go, and its more important to maintain the defensive machinery and keep it in good nic. Against City we needed to be really cautionary, however against other teams we will of course be more adventurous. However the bedrock of how we play needs to maintain the robust defence that denies chances and efforts on our goal. The idea we should have abandon that and rushed players forward is an amateurish idea.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 01:08:55 am
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 01:01:52 am
This notion that we should have 'gone for it' is so dim. You dont get to choose to win a game, sure you can throw players forward but there is a risk-reward element in doing that. By throwing players forward we could have easily of lost the game. Almost happened to Liverpool a few weeks back when Doku hit the post. Arteta rightly was not prepared to gamble, especially away from home. As for the context of losing top spot and going 2 points behind top. There are still 9 games to go, and its more important to maintain the defensive machinery and keep it in good nic. Against City we needed to be really cautionary, however against other teams we will of course be more adventurous. However the bedrock of how we play needs to maintain the robust defence that denies chances and efforts on our goal. The idea we should have abandon that and rushed players forward is an amateurish idea.

You havent won there in how long? I can remember a couple of seasons back when you got your arses handed to you and it looked like Arteta was hanging on by a thread. In that context, 0-0 to stay ahead of them with nine games to go is surely a very acceptable and promising result?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 01:11:41 am
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 01:01:52 am
This notion that we should have 'gone for it' is so dim. You dont get to choose to win a game, sure you can throw players forward but there is a risk-reward element in doing that. By throwing players forward we could have easily of lost the game. Almost happened to Liverpool a few weeks back when Doku hit the post. Arteta rightly was not prepared to gamble, especially away from home. As for the context of losing top spot and going 2 points behind top. There are still 9 games to go, and its more important to maintain the defensive machinery and keep it in good nic. Against City we needed to be really cautionary, however against other teams we will of course be more adventurous. However the bedrock of how we play needs to maintain the robust defence that denies chances and efforts on our goal. The idea we should have abandon that and rushed players forward is an amateurish idea.


You know what's amateurish? acting like Arsenal did anything but show up for a 0-0 draw. Defense blah blah City have scored every game blah blah Doku and Liverpool strawman blah blah.

That was as cowardly of a performance as you'll ever see. They didn't even try to effect the game positively in any fashion.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 01:15:07 am
Yes stoping City form scoring is worthy of praise. But then again, City have now drawn 5 of their 15 home games, thats unexpectedly poor from them. Theyre more susceptible to dropped points at home this season than I can remember.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 01:20:40 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:15:07 am
Yes stoping City form scoring is worthy of praise. But then again, City have now drawn 5 of their 15 home games, thats unexpectedly poor from them. Theyre more susceptible to dropped points at home this season than I can remember.

Yep and ironically the ex Arsenal manager Emery might exploit that weakness more than the current Arsenal manager. He might lose trying, but it's only more point dropped if he loses instead of draws.

The saying is, you don't shoot you don't score.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 01:26:16 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:06:48 pm

Could be they're banking on us dropping points? They'll look at us at United next Sunday, Villa away, Tottenham at home, Fulham away even Everton and are thinking, they might drop points there. It's the only reason I can think of for such a disappointing effort. Took the draw. City were there for the taking today, no doubt about it.
Incredibly naive if thats their plan. Weve been there before.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 01:58:59 am
Pretty dead for a potential title decider. Even the 0-0s between Klopp and Guardiola have been box office.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 02:19:44 am
Everyone is getting too emotional, it was a great point, and it sets things up beautifully for the last 9 games. Enjoy it. The cheats are still third, normally they are motoring now after a big win yesterday. They have a mental block against us now, they just cant get through. Shame no one else around Europe can shut them out like this, but maybe we ll get the chance to do it again. 
Pep looked very stressed and angry at full time, lashing out at new whipping boy Grealish, maybe its time he takes a break from football too. Games like these will push him closer to the exit. 
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 02:53:28 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:19:44 am
Everyone is getting too emotional, it was a great point, and it sets things up beautifully for the last 9 games. Enjoy it. The cheats are still third, normally they are motoring now after a big win yesterday. They have a mental block against us now, they just cant get through. Shame no one else around Europe can shut them out like this, but maybe we ll get the chance to do it again. 
Pep looked very stressed and angry at full time, lashing out at new whipping boy Grealish, maybe its time he takes a break from football too. Games like these will push him closer to the exit.

City have also been hit with 60 more FFP sanctions. FFP is showing its teeth and Pep must know the steroid drip he has running into his arm is going to be taken away. Stones and KDB are ageing and injury prone. The signings of Doku, Nunes, Kovacic and Gvardiol have been pretty lackluster. They looked impenetrable 12 months ago, but now they look shaky, not only in terms of their performances, but the future of City looks grey & ambiguous. Pep will be sure to get out before any shit hits the fan.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 03:05:47 am
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 02:53:28 am
City have also been hit with 60 more FFP sanctions. FFP is showing its teeth and Pep must know the steroid drip he has running into his arm is going to be taken away. Stones and KDB are ageing and injury prone. The signings of Doku, Nunes, Kovacic and Gvardiol have been pretty lackluster. They looked impenetrable 12 months ago, but now they look shaky, not only in terms of their performances, but the future of City looks grey & ambiguous. Pep will be sure to get out before any shit hits the fan.

Chinks in the oil barrel. The end is near. Cant wait to see Haaland put through his paces in league 1.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 03:08:14 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:05:47 am
Chinks in the oil barrel. The end is near. Cant wait to see Haaland put through his paces in league 1.
League 2, you mean, if the football league allows them in.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 03:16:14 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:19:44 am
Everyone is getting too emotional, it was a great point, and it sets things up beautifully for the last 9 games. Enjoy it. The cheats are still third, normally they are motoring now after a big win yesterday. They have a mental block against us now, they just cant get through. Shame no one else around Europe can shut them out like this, but maybe we ll get the chance to do it again. 
Pep looked very stressed and angry at full time, lashing out at new whipping boy Grealish, maybe its time he takes a break from football too. Games like these will push him closer to the exit.

No, it wasn't. It was lost two points.

If you see it as a won, or even a "great" point, welcome to the rodgersitiation of your club, or as it now seems, artetisiation..

Lowering to exceptations, so never being judged for not meeting the goals.

You should not accept that, nor should we. both of our clubs are better than that. Yet we accepted Rodgers, and you laughed at us. Now you are accepting Arteta, and you can't see why we are laughing at you?

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, as per Oscar Wilde, So as you used to laugh at us, why are you closing your eyes when the finger is pointed back at you?


Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 03:38:26 am
Quote from: dimwit on Today at 03:16:14 am
No, it wasn't. It was lost two points.

If you see it as a won, or even a "great" point, welcome to the rodgersitiation of your club, or as it now seems, artetisiation..

Lowering to exceptations, so never being judged for not meeting the goals.

You should not accept that, nor should we. both of our clubs are better than that. Yet we accepted Rodgers, and you laughed at us. Now you are accepting Arteta, and you can't see why we are laughing at you?

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, as per Oscar Wilde, So as you used to laugh at us, why are you closing your eyes when the finger is pointed back at you?

Have you ever won at man city in the league since Pep joined them?

Rodgers?


Accepting Arteta? Youll soon wish you had a manager as good as him, I tell you.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 03:41:54 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:38:26 am
Have you ever won at man city in the league since Pep joined them?

Rodgers?


Accepting Arteta? Youll soon wish you had a manager as good as him, I tell you.

Nope, Klopps Liverpool have only won there in the Champions League. Its a very difficult place to go to. Ignore the nonsense in here - I think a few of us are trying to play down the fact that Arsenal are no longer the pushovers they used to be.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 03:46:10 am
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 03:41:54 am
Nope, Klopps Liverpool have only won there in the Champions League. Its a very difficult place to go to. Ignore the nonsense in here - I think a few of us are trying to play down the fact that Arsenal are no longer the pushovers they used to be.

Very strange reaction to our game. If it was the final game of the season, and we went there for a draw when we needed to win, parked the bus, got the draw, and Liverpool won the league by beating Brighton, then fair enough. But there are 9 games left and this was by far our hardest game. If we dont win the league its because we got 1 point from 6 against fulham, not because we drew at city.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 03:50:10 am
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 03:41:54 am
Nope, Klopps Liverpool have only won there in the Champions League. Its a very difficult place to go to. Ignore the nonsense in here - I think a few of us are trying to play down the fact that Arsenal are no longer the pushovers they used to be.

Didn't we batter them 4-1 under Klopp one year?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 03:53:15 am
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 03:50:10 am
Didn't we batter them 4-1 under Klopp one year?

Ah yeah, when Pellegrini was the manager, but they were shite then.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 03:57:18 am
bout the first and only time Ill likely agree with North Bank, but it is a somewhat mad reaction here.

Was it a terrible game - yes.
Was it bad that Arsenal didnt go for it, not really. 
As shit a game as it was, there was still very much the capability of the serial cheats to punish a team who didnt defend well, and who left gaps. Sure, Arsenal likely could have picked and chosen a few spots to be braver, but not sure I can see much blame in them not doing so. 

Still 9 games to go. Still a few twists and turns.

Leaving there with a point today isnt something to really hammer a team for.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 04:02:27 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:38:26 am
Have you ever won at man city in the league since Pep joined them?

Rodgers?


Accepting Arteta? Youll soon wish you had a manager as good as him, I tell you.

Arteta is on his way to being elite. Once Klopp goes no one we bring in will be as good as Arteta. Certainly not immediately. We will be finishing comfortably behind Arsenal for the foreseeable, so tag my posts and unload on me next season.  ;D  :'(
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 04:12:08 am
Quote from: dimwit on Today at 04:07:39 am
Refusing to see the point?

Has your team acchieved enough, or are you projecting to what you might?

How much more has Arteta delivered when compared to Rodgers

Which one of those you describe as a joke, and which as a second coming of wenger

Do you see why people see your opinions as reationary, and generally full of shit?

I dont think Rodgers won anything at Liverpool, didnt have to compete against Klopp and Pep either. Why you are bringing Rodgers up anyway. I never described Rodgers as a joke by the way, Im not sure what point you are trying to make, you seem angry for some reason.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 04:17:30 am
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 04:02:27 am
Arteta is on his way to being elite. Once Klopp goes no one we bring in will be as good as Arteta. Certainly not immediately. We will be finishing comfortably behind Arsenal for the foreseeable, so tag my posts and unload on me next season.  ;D  :'(

You mean once De Zerbi rocks up at Anfield, to teach Van Dijk how Lewis Dunk Does it! 
