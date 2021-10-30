« previous next »
Easy to say, but if we played them in similar circumstances Id be fucked off if we didnt even try and lay a glove on them. Weve not won there when weve had phenomenal teams, that today was a HUGE opportunity for Arsenal to make a big statement and they didnt even try to. Really, really odd.

Could be they're banking on us dropping points? They'll look at us at United next Sunday, Villa away, Tottenham at home, Fulham away even Everton and are thinking, they might drop points there. It's the only reason I can think of for such a disappointing effort. Took the draw. City were there for the taking today, no doubt about it.
Could be they're banking on us dropping points? They'll look at us at United next Sunday, Villa away, Tottenham at home, Fulham away even Everton and are thinking, they might drop points there. It's the only reason I can think of for such a disappointing effort. Took the draw. City were there for the taking today, no doubt about it.

They seemed to go into it thinking a draw was a really good result. To be a top coach youve got to adapt to circumstances. No doubt weve gone into games against them before with a similar mindset, but if thats us today theres no way were seeing how bad Abu Dhabi were playing and still not trying more to win the game. It was like they saw how poor they were and thought oh cool thatll make it more likely that we can draw, excellent

Maybe arteta thinks city aren't quite as good as they have been and they will slip up. If he'd lost today, they have that margin for error.
He also needs us to slip up too.
I think it must be remembered klopp has given us incredible faith in our ability to get amazing results and runs of results. Other clubs have to be more realistic.

That might be so, and he might not be wrong in that. But I feel that that is a different argument to the one I was replying to. When you use the logic of the Opta odds to explain why this was a good result for Arsenal then I feel that, by that same logic, it most likely is not a very good result as Arsenal after the game are still, in this model, at a major disadvantage v City. Basically the model is saying that Arsenal had much less margin for error than City. Now if you want to argue that the model might be wrong that is a slighly different discussion. Also both may be true; the model might even already have into account that City are not as good this year as the previous years.

Obviously Arsenal would also need us to slip up, and this result certainly did not help them v us. For me I am not that worried about Arsenal. I don't think they'll win it. It will be us or the cheaters.
Hes a sensational player but my word is Odegaard one of the biggest tits in the league. I suppose you love him if hes your own but I genuinely cant stand his antics on the field at times. Hes getting close to Bruno Fernandes levels as far as ability to be disliked.
Hes a sensational player but my word is Odegaard one of the biggest tits in the league. I suppose you love him if hes your own but I genuinely cant stand his antics on the field at times. Hes getting close to Bruno Fernandes levels as far as ability to be disliked.
he behaves like a kid when things go against him.
Saka behaves like a kid when anyone touches him.
Ok Arsenal, you can focus on the CL now please. You didn't want the PL trophy anyway, right? Didn't think so.

Well, seriously, I suppose I'm backing Dortmund at this point but I'd be fine if Arsenal won. Every other club left is infuriating for one reason or another.
But that graphic, does illustrate why it is a positiver result for Arsenal.
We won our game, so our chances of winning improved.
They drew , as did City. But City's chances fell, whereas Arsenal stood still.  So that graphic does make it a more positive result for them than city.
As the table is representation of the chance of winning the league, 28% possession and a pragmatic point has left them with exactly the same chance of winning, with one less game to play. Somehow this is being spun as a positive. I just can't see it.
Hes a sensational player but my word is Odegaard one of the biggest tits in the league. I suppose you love him if hes your own but I genuinely cant stand his antics on the field at times. Hes getting close to Bruno Fernandes levels as far as ability to be disliked.

I feel like he symbolises more than anyone else the Arteta-isation of them the past couple of years. Used to come across as inoffensive and fairly likeable. Now is an insufferable bellend on the pitch. Never shuts up and constantly whinging to the ref. His taking photos bit after games is annoying as well. Good player but a gobshite.
8/12 points against the best teams in the country.

The other two teams got 3/12.

So what youre saying is, if you dont win the league itll be down to the dropped points against the poor sides?

Reminds me of 08/09 when we took 12/12 from United and Chelsea but United just consistently beat the shite.
Thanks mate

Sorry mate. Tough love. I'd rather Arsenal wins it than City. But whenever we get to the business end of the season that lust for the win is gone. I don't want to use the b word.

Hopefully next season Arteta will say feck it. We're going for the win every game. Wins get you a league title. Draws gets you top four. Wenger could do that.
Got to respect the Arsenal lads trying to spin it as a good result, that was so oddly cowardly.

It's incredible. Every cloud has a silver lining - but some apparently have 10 or 15 linings.
I dont really understand the negativity over that result and performance from Arsenal. Five points each off their direct title rivals and the first team in a long, long while to not concede at the Etihad. I think they had an opportunity to win there today but one of the hardest things to do in football is to win there, so I think thats a good day for them when all is said and done.
I dont really understand the negativity over that result and performance from Arsenal. Five points each off their direct title rivals and the first team in a long, long while to not concede at the Etihad. I think they had an opportunity to win there today but one of the hardest things to do in football is to win there, so I think thats a good day for them when all is said and done.

It's even harder if you have no interest in trying to win.
Got to respect the Arsenal lads trying to spin it as a good result, that was so oddly cowardly.

Cowardly is letting Man City play their normal game.

They set themselves up against a team that hasn't lost at home in 38 matches and have scored in every home match since 30/10/2021.

They went into the match a head of them in table and ended up in the same place.

This notion that we should have 'gone for it' is so dim. You dont get to choose to win a game, sure you can throw players forward but there is a risk-reward element in doing that. By throwing players forward we could have easily of lost the game. Almost happened to Liverpool a few weeks back when Doku hit the post. Arteta rightly was not prepared to gamble, especially away from home. As for the context of losing top spot and going 2 points behind top. There are still 9 games to go, and its more important to maintain the defensive machinery and keep it in good nic. Against City we needed to be really cautionary, however against other teams we will of course be more adventurous. However the bedrock of how we play needs to maintain the robust defence that denies chances and efforts on our goal. The idea we should have abandon that and rushed players forward is an amateurish idea.
This notion that we should have 'gone for it' is so dim. You dont get to choose to win a game, sure you can throw players forward but there is a risk-reward element in doing that. By throwing players forward we could have easily of lost the game. Almost happened to Liverpool a few weeks back when Doku hit the post. Arteta rightly was not prepared to gamble, especially away from home. As for the context of losing top spot and going 2 points behind top. There are still 9 games to go, and its more important to maintain the defensive machinery and keep it in good nic. Against City we needed to be really cautionary, however against other teams we will of course be more adventurous. However the bedrock of how we play needs to maintain the robust defence that denies chances and efforts on our goal. The idea we should have abandon that and rushed players forward is an amateurish idea.

You havent won there in how long? I can remember a couple of seasons back when you got your arses handed to you and it looked like Arteta was hanging on by a thread. In that context, 0-0 to stay ahead of them with nine games to go is surely a very acceptable and promising result?
This notion that we should have 'gone for it' is so dim. You dont get to choose to win a game, sure you can throw players forward but there is a risk-reward element in doing that. By throwing players forward we could have easily of lost the game. Almost happened to Liverpool a few weeks back when Doku hit the post. Arteta rightly was not prepared to gamble, especially away from home. As for the context of losing top spot and going 2 points behind top. There are still 9 games to go, and its more important to maintain the defensive machinery and keep it in good nic. Against City we needed to be really cautionary, however against other teams we will of course be more adventurous. However the bedrock of how we play needs to maintain the robust defence that denies chances and efforts on our goal. The idea we should have abandon that and rushed players forward is an amateurish idea.


You know what's amateurish? acting like Arsenal did anything but show up for a 0-0 draw. Defense blah blah City have scored every game blah blah Doku and Liverpool strawman blah blah.

That was as cowardly of a performance as you'll ever see. They didn't even try to effect the game positively in any fashion.
Yes stoping City form scoring is worthy of praise. But then again, City have now drawn 5 of their 15 home games, thats unexpectedly poor from them. Theyre more susceptible to dropped points at home this season than I can remember.
Yes stoping City form scoring is worthy of praise. But then again, City have now drawn 5 of their 15 home games, thats unexpectedly poor from them. Theyre more susceptible to dropped points at home this season than I can remember.

Yep and ironically the ex Arsenal manager Emery might exploit that weakness more than the current Arsenal manager. He might lose trying, but it's only more point dropped if he loses instead of draws.
