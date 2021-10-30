This notion that we should have 'gone for it' is so dim. You dont get to choose to win a game, sure you can throw players forward but there is a risk-reward element in doing that. By throwing players forward we could have easily of lost the game. Almost happened to Liverpool a few weeks back when Doku hit the post. Arteta rightly was not prepared to gamble, especially away from home. As for the context of losing top spot and going 2 points behind top. There are still 9 games to go, and its more important to maintain the defensive machinery and keep it in good nic. Against City we needed to be really cautionary, however against other teams we will of course be more adventurous. However the bedrock of how we play needs to maintain the robust defence that denies chances and efforts on our goal. The idea we should have abandon that and rushed players forward is an amateurish idea.