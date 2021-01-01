« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 147 148 149 150 151 [152]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league  (Read 252913 times)

Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,207
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6040 on: Today at 10:32:53 am »
Quote from: Mr Grieves on Yesterday at 08:04:12 pm
We need to wake up and start doing this.

Mo wasnt called up by Egypt, and Darwin never joined up with Uruguay.
Logged

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,514
  • YNWA
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6041 on: Today at 11:02:16 am »
Quote from: Rattleduser on Yesterday at 11:50:29 pm
https://www.arsenal.com/news/statement-supporters-banned-tragedy-chanting

good to see clubs doing something about it

Credit where it's due. Fair play, Arsenal.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,148
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6042 on: Today at 11:32:37 am »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 11:02:16 am
Credit where it's due. Fair play, Arsenal.
Fair play indeed.
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,022
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6043 on: Today at 03:30:32 pm »
Quote from: Rattleduser on Yesterday at 11:50:29 pm
https://www.arsenal.com/news/statement-supporters-banned-tragedy-chanting

good to see clubs doing something about it
This is exactly what Man Utd should be doing.

The fucking shithouses.

PS. Well done, Arsenal.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Online Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 962
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6044 on: Today at 04:00:51 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 09:15:15 am
Ahh sorry mate I thought you'd seen the article because you replied to it

Thats about Arsenal fans tragedy chanting.

Three arrests though, three times more than United last weekend. Does that mean only one United fan was doing it? No. And it doesn't mean only three Arsenal fans were either. It needs to start being treated like racist chanting and allocations cut or fans banned from games. Hopefully the FA start cracking down on the clubs who's fans think its appropriate.

I'm not sure you can have a go about Arsenal  over this. The club has acted, and thrown out some supporters for a lengthy period of time. If there are any other dickheads lurking among their fanbase, then this will make them think twice in future.

You've got Gooners in here telling you no place for this at their club, the club is acting (where others with far worse offenses don't), and now 3 less dickheads can pollute their fanbase on match day.

What's not to be applauded - proper club (still think Arteta is a wanker mind).
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,386
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6045 on: Today at 04:07:07 pm »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,207
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6046 on: Today at 04:07:54 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 04:00:51 pm
I'm not sure you can have a go about Arsenal  over this. The club has acted, and thrown out some supporters for a lengthy period of time. If there are any other dickheads lurking among their fanbase, then this will make them think twice in future.

You've got Gooners in here telling you no place for this at their club, the club is acting (where others with far worse offenses don't), and now 3 less dickheads can pollute their fanbase on match day.

What's not to be applauded - proper club (still think Arteta is a wanker mind).

Who was having a go? Excellent that they've dealt with it, it was just North Bank saying that Arsenal don't do that when parts of their crowd clearly do. It needs stamping out completely rather than going 'Well we dont do it...oh three doesn't count'.

(Although the three year ban I dont think is a great look, surely you'd never want them back in your stadium?)
Logged

Online Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 962
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6047 on: Today at 04:13:44 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 04:07:54 pm
Who was having a go? Excellent that they've dealt with it, it was just North Bank saying that Arsenal don't do that when parts of their crowd clearly do. It needs stamping out completely rather than going 'Well we dont do it...oh three doesn't count'.

(Although the three year ban I dont think is a great look, surely you'd never want them back in your stadium?)

a handful out of 60,000 clearly does back up what TNB is saying.....and yeah three doesn't count in that context. Or does one guy making monkey gestures at Anfield mean that in fact we do DO racism?
Logged

Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,207
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6048 on: Today at 04:15:06 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 04:13:44 pm
a handful out of 60,000 clearly does back up what TNB is saying.....and yeah three doesn't count in that context. Or does one guy making monkey gestures at Anfield mean that in fact we do DO racism?

Three got caught and banned.
Logged

Online Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 962
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6049 on: Today at 04:18:07 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 04:15:06 pm
Three got caught and banned.

Right. So I'm confused now, Arsenal good or bad on this? Are you saying more were doing it, and Arsenal should have identified more than 3?
Logged

Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,207
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6050 on: Today at 04:28:44 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 04:18:07 pm
Right. So I'm confused now, Arsenal good or bad on this? Are you saying more were doing it, and Arsenal should have identified more than 3?

What's confusing?

Its good that they've banned people for doing it. But its still a thing there, and it'd be pretty surprising that just three people were doing it. There was what, one arrest from the United game? And we know there were far, far more than that at it. So I'd just be a little surprised that they managed to catch every single person doing it at Arsenal. Good going if that is the case but it'd be a little odd with how football crowds tend to be with chanting.

It doesn't need to be that tribalistic, it just needs cutting out period. Same goes for our fans. I'm just surprised there were Arsenal fans doing it, its not a club/fanbase I'd have ever expected to hear doing it. Maybe thats because we're rivals again for the first time in a long time and they think its an easy 'diss'. Great that they've dealt with it, but again shouldn't even be a thing to cross any normal persons mind. I'd praise someone like Brighton a bit more that they don't have to do anything about tragedy chanting because their fans don't do it, for example.
Logged

Online Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 962
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6051 on: Today at 04:39:02 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 04:28:44 pm
But its still a thing there, and it'd be pretty surprising that just three people were doing it.

This line suggests you don't know that for a fact. What we do know, is that Arsenal are dealing with this very publicly, and we have comments on here from people who go to the Emirates and say Arsenal don't do tragedy chanting. And most on here I think agree with that, I have seen lots of praise for Arsenal in this respect.

What are your thoughts on my previous question: "Or does one guy making monkey gestures at Anfield mean that in fact we do DO racism?"
Logged

Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,207
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6052 on: Today at 04:43:44 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 04:39:02 pm
This line suggests you don't know that for a fact. What we do know, is that Arsenal are dealing with this very publicly, and we have comments on here from people who go to the Emirates and say Arsenal don't do tragedy chanting. And most on here I think agree with that, I have seen lots of praise for Arsenal in this respect.

What are your thoughts on my previous question: "Or does one guy making monkey gestures at Anfield mean that in fact we do DO racism?"

From 2012? Yeah awful, definitely something that needs stamping out (I assume it has been in the preceding 12 years as I'm not sure its happened again, has it?)
Logged

Online Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 962
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6053 on: Today at 04:46:42 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 04:43:44 pm
From 2012? Yeah awful, definitely something that needs stamping out (I assume it has been in the preceding 12 years as I'm not sure its happened again, has it?)

Just as a thought experiment, let's say it's 2012. Does that one guy mean that Anfield does racism?
Logged

Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,207
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6054 on: Today at 04:50:33 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 04:46:42 pm
Just as a thought experiment, let's say it's 2012. Does that one guy mean that Anfield does racism?

I'm genuinely baffled at what point you're trying to make? :D

If there's one person at Anfield making monkey gestures then yes, that's a problem that as a club we'd need to eradicate (seemingly we have as I assume your example is the one from a decade ago?). Good on Arsenal for banning the culprits, bad that it even needed to happen. Not much deeper than that.
Logged

Online Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 962
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #6055 on: Today at 04:58:26 pm »
It's pretty easy to see is it not?

You have challenged TNB's statement that Arsenal don't do tragedy chanting.
 

Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 01:15:14 pm
Baying for blood, singing about the dead, making fun of tragedies. Not for us.

Quote from: Redley on Today at 09:06:38 am
Apparently it is.

Always thought Arsenal were better than that, such a shame but not a huge surprise.


Did Liverpool do racism (for clarity for you, at the time of the guy who got banned for monkey gestures)? By your logic, yes we did.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 147 148 149 150 151 [152]   Go Up
« previous next »
 