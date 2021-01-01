Imitation is a form of flattery. We are famous for our songs. Other clubs rip them off.
Now that we are at the business end of the season, lets see whats what. I think Arsenal can beat Bayern Munich in the CL, if they play like they do in the Prem, but I think either Man City or Real Madrid will have too much for them. Lets see.
As for the league, I want them to draw with Man City, so we leapfrog back to the top, assuming we win. With top spot reclaimed, we can then focus on that finish line and put our foot down, winning every game all the way to the title. Thats the hope!