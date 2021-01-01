Always liked Arsenal as a club and their fans, but my god their online fans are insufferable.



I feel the same. I love Arsene Wenger, the biggest 'what if' in this clubs history is the fact that he would've come here when he was back in Monaco. But the club would never have ever considered him at the time.With the fans, they're generally sound. I know a few in real life. When I watch games with them they give up so easily. One of them actually wanted Ramsdale to fuck up again against Brentford at 1-1 just so he never gets picked again. I think this is AFTVs influence, it's given a fraction of the fanbase brain rot. I don't think you deserve to win things with that mentality.I don't like Arteta and never will, he's a bluenose and has Pep's mannerisms. That's an unfortunate combination from our point of view.