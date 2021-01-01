Not sure how you could confidently say Arsenal will beat Bayern when they struggled massively against a very weak Porto side. I dont particularly rate Tuchel but he seems to know how to win in Europe, you can't the same for Arteta who has already overseen some dreadful displays in the Europa and then lucky to beat the worst side left in the CL in the knockouts.



Plus the Harry Kane hype will make it a much bigger, more intense occasion. Its a lovely draw for us, couldn't have gone any better.



Oh they'll beat Bayern. In fact they will absolutely thrash them and then go on to lift the European Cup, along with the Premier League. They've been thrashing teams as of late and are by far the best team in the league, nay the world. Their manager has them really pumped and his emotions are what other managers aspire to. In fact I've heard many managers are mimicking his emotional reactions. The atmosphere at the Emirates will be phenomenal, especially when the fans start going through their rendition of original songs.