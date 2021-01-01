« previous next »
dirkster

Redley:
Not sure how you could confidently say Arsenal will beat Bayern when they struggled massively against a very weak Porto side. I dont particularly rate Tuchel but he seems to know how to win in Europe, you can't the same for Arteta who has already overseen some dreadful displays in the Europa and then lucky to beat the worst side left in the CL in the knockouts.

Plus the Harry Kane hype will make it a much bigger, more intense occasion. Its a lovely draw for us, couldn't have gone any better.
Oh they'll beat Bayern. In fact they will absolutely thrash them and then go on to lift the European Cup, along with the Premier League. They've been thrashing teams as of late and are by far the best team in the league, nay the world. Their manager has them really pumped and his emotions are what other managers aspire to. In fact I've heard many managers are mimicking his emotional reactions. The atmosphere at the Emirates will be phenomenal, especially when the fans start going through their rendition of original songs.
MonsLibpool

They could have done with an easier route but if they end up winning it, no matter would be able to argue that they don't deserve it.
Redley

No Bayern fans allowed at the Emirates for the first leg, poor Arteta is gonna be working overtime trying to force an atmosphere.
newterp

Redley:
No Bayern fans allowed at the Emirates for the first leg, poor Arteta is gonna be working overtime trying to force an atmosphere.

What?? What kind of stupidity did Bayern do.
Redley

newterp:
What?? What kind of stupidity did Bayern do.

They took 'no pyro no party' too literally and now have no party
Bullet500

BigCDump:
That reminds me, how are Martinelli 's hamstrings doing?  ;)
He has no issue with hamstring. Just a deep cut on his feet. No even a muscle injury.
farawayred

I'll be hoping for Arsenal to win the tie after another 120-min second leg, penalties or not. Them fall to Real.
G Richards

Tough road for both Arsenal and Man City to get to the final.

Arsenal to beat Bayern and then lose in the semi final? That would be my guess.
The North Bank

How long after the season ends is the final. Worried about over celebrating winning the title in the lead up to the final




 ;)
Mahern

The North Bank:
How long after the season ends is the final. Worried about over celebrating winning the title in the lead up to the final




 ;)

Good few weeks after your season ends
PaulF

I see your wsl game tonight with Chelsea is delayed due to a kit clash. Mental that.
Still envious your wsl games are at the Emirates. I think some Chelsea ones are at the bridge too.
kellan

PaulF:
I see your wsl game tonight with Chelsea is delayed due to a kit clash. Mental that.
Still envious your wsl games are at the Emirates. I think some Chelsea ones are at the bridge too.
Socks were the issue. Arsenal turned up with white ones, which are worn by Chelsea. Arsenal had to buy a load of Chelsea's away socks from the club shop and tape the logos  ;D
RJH

newterp:
Second leg at home is big for Bayern. Bayern aren't going to be scared going to Emirates, either.

I actually think Bayern is getting disrespected, rather than Arsenal. They still have talent across the board - and Tuchel can generally manage in Europe.

Yeah, I think a few people are underestimating Bayern a little bit. They're having a bad season by their standards, but it's not like they're having a season like Chelsea.
Leverkusen's incredible season is making it look worse as well.

In the league they're going at 2.28 ppg, compared to Arsenal's 2.286.

Overall this season:

Arsenal  Played 40, W 26, D6, L 8 GD +55
Bayern   Played 36, W 24, D5, L 7 GD +52


A draw or a single goal victory for Arsenal in the first leg and I would have Bayern favourites to go through.
RedDeadRejection

Pedigree matters. Bayern will win.
newterp

RedDeadRejection:
Pedigree matters. Bayern will win.

Here's Pedigree!!

"We won the league at Anfield,
We won it at the lane,
Stamford Bridge, Old Trafford,
No one can say the same,
Mikel Artetas army,
Were Arsenal through and through,
Well sing it in the North Bank,
And in the Clock End too.
Allez Allez Allez,
Allez Allez Allez,
Allez Allez Allez,
Allez Allez Allez..."
RyanBabel19

Arsenal beat this Bayern team
newterp

RyanBabel19:
Arsenal beat this Bayern team

When?
PaulF

kellan:
Socks were the issue. Arsenal turned up with white ones, which are worn by Chelsea. Arsenal had to buy a load of Chelsea's away socks from the club shop and tape the logos  ;D
Wow. You couldn't make it up!
exiledintheUSA

newterp:
Here's Pedigree!!

"We won the league at


Pedigree? More like chum.
Wool

Always liked Arsenal as a club and their fans, but my god their online fans are insufferable.
JRed

Wool:
Always liked Arsenal as a club and their fans, but my god their online fans are insufferable.
Yeah, I used to like Arsenal, but for some reason have gone right off them.
