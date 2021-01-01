Second leg at home is big for Bayern. Bayern aren't going to be scared going to Emirates, either.
I actually think Bayern is getting disrespected, rather than Arsenal. They still have talent across the board - and Tuchel can generally manage in Europe.
Yeah, I think a few people are underestimating Bayern a little bit. They're having a bad season by their standards, but it's not like they're having a season like Chelsea.
Leverkusen's incredible season is making it look worse as well.
In the league they're going at 2.28 ppg, compared to Arsenal's 2.286.
Overall this season:
Arsenal Played 40, W 26, D6, L 8 GD +55
Bayern Played 36, W 24, D5, L 7 GD +52
A draw or a single goal victory for Arsenal in the first leg and I would have Bayern favourites to go through.