Arsenal: Top of the divers league

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #5920 on: Today at 11:28:12 am
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 11:27:31 am
That reminds me, how are Martinelli 's hamstrings doing?  ;)

Should be fit for the CL final
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #5921 on: Today at 11:29:33 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 11:26:09 am
Why not? This Bayern side is nothing special.

I could see a 2017-18-esque run from them here. Normally Real would be a concern, but they've been hit with injuries this season.

Only team of serious concern is Abu Dhabi, who will beat Real.

When we put 5 past Porto in Portugal? :D Think we were like the third highest scoring team in CL history that season. That team was absolute carnage, they deserve more respect than being compared to this Arsenal side!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #5922 on: Today at 11:30:19 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:26:34 am
Arsenal can do this.

I can see them in final if they don't get City or Real in the semis.

Erm, thats exactly who they have got.

Can see the winner stumbling bloodied into the final and then getting shithoused to infinity by Atletico.

If Arsenal win it from here they'll certainly deserve it. Absolutely stinking draw, apart from being at home second.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #5923 on: Today at 11:34:20 am
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 11:30:19 am
Erm, thats exactly who they have got.

Can see the winner stumbling bloodied into the final and then getting shithoused to infinity by Atletico.

If Arsenal win it from here they'll certainly deserve it. Absolutely stinking draw, apart from being at home second.

At home first
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #5924 on: Today at 11:35:56 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:34:20 am
At home first

Double yikes, both quarter and semi?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #5925 on: Today at 11:36:10 am
Still cant believe city got real. Jon Obi wont make it home tonight. How hot do they need to make the balls for you.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #5926 on: Today at 11:37:33 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:36:10 am
Still cant believe city got real. Jon Obi wont make it home tonight. How hot do they need to make the balls for you.

Absolute dream for UEFA's tv ad revenues though.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #5927 on: Today at 11:37:54 am
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 11:35:56 am
Double yikes, both quarter and semi?

Yep, they've had an absolute shocker. Couldn't have been any worse for them :(
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #5928 on: Today at 11:41:34 am
Thats created a brutal run of fixtures for Arsenal, great news for us:

Brighton (A)
Bayern (H)
Villa (H)
Bayern (A)
Wolves (A)
Free mid week
Spurs (H)
City/Madrid (H)
Bournemouth (H)
City/Madrid (A)
United (A)
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #5929 on: Today at 11:49:52 am
Quote from: Redley on Today at 11:37:54 am
Yep, they've had an absolute shocker. Couldn't have been any worse for them :(

The quarter final is a great draw for Arsenal.

But yes, the semi final should be two really tough matches, full of some of the most incredible diving, cryarsing and play-acting ever seen between 2 English teams (I use the term lightly for Abu Dhabi FC).
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #5930 on: Today at 11:52:42 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:49:52 am
The quarter final is a great draw for Arsenal.

But yes, the semi final should be two really tough matches, full of some of the most incredible diving, cryarsing and play-acting ever seen between 2 English teams (I use the term lightly for Abu Dhabi FC).
Out of curiousity why just for City?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #5931 on: Today at 12:00:05 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:49:52 am
The quarter final is a great draw for Arsenal.

Lots of players for Bayern putting their whole season into these games now, they'll play a lot better than they have in the league.

And they've been there before and done it. Plus I think their coach has more experience of the situation too.

The Allianz Arena is a hell of tough place to get a result.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #5932 on: Today at 12:01:12 pm
I make Arsenal 60/40 favs to get past Bayern but you cant really rule a team like Bayern out.

They might be in a position to rest players in league and Arsenal just cant do that in the PL.

City v Madrid Mmmmm id go for City but its Madrid and again you just cant ever rule them out.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #5933 on: Today at 12:02:04 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:49:52 am
The quarter final is a great draw for Arsenal.

But yes, the semi final should be two really tough matches, full of some of the most incredible diving, cryarsing and play-acting ever seen between 2 English teams (I use the term lightly for Abu Dhabi FC).

If there's one fanbase that should remember that dropping points in the league means nothing when it comes to a big European night it should be us!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #5934 on: Today at 12:02:09 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:49:52 am
The quarter final is a great draw for Arsenal.

But yes, the semi final should be two really tough matches, full of some of the most incredible diving, cryarsing and play-acting ever seen between 2 English teams (I use the term lightly for Abu Dhabi FC).

Bayern? Its better than Real or City, apart from that its as tough as they could have got. And at home first.

Brighton away on the 6th, Bayern at home 9th or 10th, Villa home on the 13th, Bayern away on the 16/17th and then Wolves away on the 20th.

Going to have to go hell for leather to try and put the tie to bed at home
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #5935 on: Today at 12:07:09 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 12:00:05 pm
Lots of players for Bayern putting their whole season into these games now, they'll play a lot better than they have in the league.

And they've been there before and done it. Plus I think their coach has more experience of the situation too.

The Allianz Arena is a hell of tough place to get a result.

for sure! Its all they have left after all.

But they have lost a quarter of their games under tuchel. This isnt the Bayern team of even 3 or 4 seasons back. 

Arsenal will rightly be clear favourites for this tie. People see the name Bayern Munich, but not the team they actually are I think. Not only player wise they are far removed from what they where, but there is no aura, and dissent within the ranks everywhere.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #5936 on: Today at 12:07:38 pm
Apparently Bayern fans are banned from the game at the Emirates due to fireworks being thrown against Lazio.

Will make the atmosphere a bit weird, not sure I'd like that if it was us really.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #5937 on: Today at 12:20:20 pm
Good draw for Arsenal that. Weakest team left in the competition. Should breeze through to the semis. No excuses.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #5938 on: Today at 12:22:21 pm
Great draws all round really. It won't be a walkover but Arsenal should be getting past Bayern and meeting either Real or City in the semis. See how they cope with that.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #5939 on: Today at 12:30:33 pm
I know we are confident that City will beat Arsenal. Haven't Arsenal already won in the league (at home I know) and in the Community Shield (I know, I know)?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #5940 on: Today at 12:37:15 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:25:34 am
Harry Kane against his boyhood club, it had to happen.

Ah well. Can see Arsenal beating Bayern. Kinda hope they do actually !  ;)
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #5941 on: Today at 12:43:25 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:35:40 pm
Different era now though, and if he's got some mental health stuff going on, people are going to be more forgiving with this kind of thing.


Not if it was a Liverpool player, and we all know it. Hysteria around our club is ridiculous.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #5942 on: Today at 12:46:25 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:30:33 pm
I know we are confident that City will beat Arsenal. Haven't Arsenal already won in the league (at home I know) and in the Community Shield (I know, I know)?

Beat them in the league?
Not really betting on that.
Draw is probably the likeliest outcome but can see Arsenal winning just as easily.

If the meet in the CL semi I think City will go through, experience matters more in CL.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #5943 on: Today at 12:49:54 pm
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 12:37:15 pm
Ah well. Can see Arsenal beating Bayern. Kinda hope they do actually !  ;)

Theyre capable. Arsenal getting a lot of disrespect in here, but they have looked great this season. Particularly since the turn of the year. Some big tests coming up for them to show us how good they really are. Theyve shown faith in Arteta and are being rewarded, which is what its all about. Yes, he behaves like a bit of a dick, and their performance after they beat us was cringeworthy, but I guess thats what happens when youve been shit for ages.

 All that said, happy they have a tough draw and hoping them and City get some feisty games.
