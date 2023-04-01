« previous next »
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5840 on: Yesterday at 05:58:33 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 05:10:58 pm
The song was never heard in the Premier League before the 17/18 season from us. Jamie Webster released it as a single. It's written in Liverpool's legacy after winning the European Cup and then your bridesmaid of a club started singing it.

Start singing Forever Blowing Bubbles next or Red is the Colour. Your club has zero identity of it's own since it's no longer Arsene Wenger FC and now you have a little lego headed, nasty little ex bitter as your manager and he's copying and pasting different parts of other clubs (mainly ours) onto your absolute blandness and we have every right to hate you for it. Now fuck off to an Arsenal forum you shower of weirdos.




Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5841 on: Yesterday at 06:00:23 pm »
BigBrainJane
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5842 on: Yesterday at 06:35:14 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 12:47:31 pm
Theres still part of the fan base still not having him, only have to have have a squint on Arsenal Mania to see that, theyll become more vocal again as soon as we lose a game.

As for the majority, its not that we dont back him, but Id say we dont have the belief totally in certain situations like last night, because this is a new young team still with a lot to prove.

You need to remember, that this currrent Liverpool in terms of that aspect of it. You are unique in that you have the history and the heritage, you have the manager, and youve had the team that you can put full trust in. Other clubs just dont have that currently, even City who have the manager / team are only now creating their history and heritage.

That total belief in the club and manager is what helps drive the atmosphere, so of course its unique. Thats why i see it a bit silly comparing Anfields atmosphere to anywhere else. And again Ill repeat, if other clubs could rival Anfields atmosphere, then Anfield wouldnt be so special.

From having a nosey on the likes of Red Cafe from time to time, I know they have a lot more other fans on their forum, even Liverpool fans, and they seem much more spread out on multiple threads rather than the Arsenal fans that just generally post on here.

However, perhaps you are right Dim. Ive probably become too invested on RAWK, probably seeing it as my safe place as a rival fan, and it probably pissing off you natives. Perhaps it is a good time to take a bit of a step back.


You've been on the forum longer than a lot of posters who snipe at you, ignore it. All the bravado just sets you up for an epic fail as North Bank will attest to. ;D
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5843 on: Yesterday at 06:42:17 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:06:48 pm
;D

And that is why Arsenal have become so hated here, because of this wierd group of Arsenal fans who live on RAWK, its fucking peculiar.

This constant need for validation and praise from another fanbase is incredible, as is the reaction from all of them when they dont get the type of praise they want.

Lucky lucky fuckers having a tolerant forum like RAWK, no other forum would engage in this sort of thread.  All of them here, especially the newest one to find his way here, should remember that.
well, I am here to read political discussions. I only post in two threads. I'd rather talk about the political climate in India/South Asia. Now somehow Modi's second horrible tenure coincides with this thread being very very active.

I've got a couple of IRL friends who post here too.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5844 on: Yesterday at 06:53:47 pm »
Why is everyone so angry, i missed it.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5845 on: Yesterday at 08:42:19 pm »
I love the fact that you all underestimate Arsenal this season.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5846 on: Yesterday at 10:00:18 pm »
Last 8. Lets see. Now it starts to get more difficult.

Three way fight for the title, a shame we were depleted and dead on our feet when we went to the Emirates. Arsenal have had a lovely schedule, but looked a bit leggy to me last night. The rest will do them good. Lets see if they can beat Man City.

No hatred here for Arsenal. One of the best teams in the Prem, clearly. But still havent won a big prize in a long time, so I wont be crowning Arteta just yet. He has met expectations, given the money spent and the size of the club.

If he wins the Prem and CL, laud him as the best young manager in world football. But for me it is Xabi Alonso.

He is well clear at the top of the Bundesliga against a dominant Bayern Munich. Significantly outmuscled financially, but a great tactical brain has got Leverkusen playing so well, on both sides of the ball. Unbeaten in the Bundesliga so far too. Its phenomenal. Im hoping he comes to Liverpool and is just getting started.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5847 on: Yesterday at 10:58:10 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:53:47 pm
Why is everyone so angry, i missed it.

Piles, I reckon.

I find it weird so many are unwilling to see Arsenal as challengers. Of course they are. I always assumed the "bottling" stuff was a joke. It's not bottling to come second to those 115 cheats.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5848 on: Yesterday at 11:06:28 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:58:10 pm
Piles, I reckon.

I find it weird so many are unwilling to see Arsenal as challengers. Of course they are. I always assumed the "bottling" stuff was a joke. It's not bottling to come second to those 115 cheats.

Bottling it is just one of them stupidly over used terms that doesn't mean anything anymore.  Any team that loses a game = bottled it. It's never form, fatigue, shite fans (See Cheslea in the League Cup final) luck or even just playing at their level. It's bottled it. We got accused of it despite winning something like 13 games from 15.
I don't even think a lot of the people who say it truly believe it. It's just a form of stick or something to hammer your rivals with. No one ever says the same about their own team like :)
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5849 on: Yesterday at 11:18:32 pm »
Agreed mate. Arteta making a point of standing way out of his technical area, even brushing shoulders with opposition players taking throw-ins etc, and his team's diving wind me up. (Maybe that's why he does it.) I wish a fourth official would pull him up on his touchline antics. It's beyond petulant and arrogant. But they didn't bottle it last season.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5850 on: Yesterday at 11:39:02 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:58:10 pm
Piles, I reckon.

I find it weird so many are unwilling to see Arsenal as challengers. Of course they are. I always assumed the "bottling" stuff was a joke. It's not bottling to come second to those 115 cheats.

I think it's denial. Makes people feel more comfortable if they can convince themselves that Arsenal will drop off because 'that's what Arsenal do'.

I hope they're right, of course, but I can't see it just yet.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5851 on: Yesterday at 11:40:15 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:18:32 pm
Agreed mate. Arteta making a point of standing way out of his technical area, even brushing shoulders with opposition players taking throw-ins etc, and his team's diving wind me up. (Maybe that's why he does it.) I wish a fourth official would pull him up on his touchline antics. It's beyond petulant and arrogant. But they didn't bottle it last season.

Yep. I don't mind Arsenal as such, it's just Arteta I find very dislikeable and I think Arsenal fans understand that too. I just thought last season they were playing at a level that they could never ever sustain.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5852 on: Yesterday at 11:51:26 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 08:42:19 pm
I love the fact that you all underestimate Arsenal this season.

Why you love it?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5853 on: Today at 02:16:37 am »
Id take a pen shoot out every round of cl, this season our pens record is 17/17 from the community shield through the league games and porto. Most of them excellent pens, we definitely seem to be practicing them.

Atletico madrid next, its written in the stars.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5854 on: Today at 02:18:50 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:16:37 am
Id take a pen shoot out every round of cl, this season our pens record is 17/17 from the community shield through the league games and porto. Most of them excellent pens, we definitely seem to be practicing them.

Atletico madrid next, its written in the stars.
It'd be a slog ...

And they'd kick shit out of your players.  :)

So, yes please.  :D
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5855 on: Today at 06:11:53 am »
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 02:18:50 am
It'd be a slog ...

And they'd kick shit out of your players.  :)

So, yes please.  :D

 Not the tie i want, but i just feel it. City will get dortmund, we ll get atletico
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5856 on: Today at 07:43:36 am »
Dortmund & Atletico are the worst sides in the comp. PSG would be acceptable tie as well to be fair.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5857 on: Today at 07:50:34 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:43:36 am
Dortmund & Atletico are the worst sides in the comp. PSG would be acceptable tie as well to be fair.

I think PSG are better than Bayern and Barcelona. Mbappe factor alone.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5858 on: Today at 07:58:26 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:50:34 am
I think PSG are better than Bayern and Barcelona. Mbappe factor alone.
Forgot about Barca ;D You just need to avoid City, Real and at a push Bayern (although I hope you don't ;) ) I'd want to avoid Bayern more than PSG.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5859 on: Today at 08:01:38 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:58:26 am
Forgot about Barca ;D You just need to avoid City, Real and at a push Bayern (although I hope you don't ;) ) I'd want to avoid Bayern more than PSG.

City and real are the ones to avoid yes, i hope they meet each other next. Obviously theyll be kept apart by uefa.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5860 on: Today at 08:06:19 am »
Rumours suggesting Arsenal and Liverpool could fight over Zubimendi in the summer. Has a 60m euro release clause which both clubs could trigger with ease. Another transfer saga perhaps. Mind you wont be as mental as our battle with City for Rice, and your tossle with Chelsea for Caicedo.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5861 on: Today at 08:29:54 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 08:06:19 am
Rumours suggesting Arsenal and Liverpool could fight over Zubimendi in the summer. Has a 60m euro release clause which both clubs could trigger with ease. Another transfer saga perhaps. Mind you wont be as mental as our battle with City for Rice, and your tossle with Chelsea for Caicedo.

Thats the main area that we need to improve in the summer, a replacement for Jorginho, hes doing an excellent job, but cant last more than 70 mins at his age. Partey has never been the same since the off field stuff, and EL Neny is just there for dressing room spirit.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5862 on: Today at 08:54:55 am »
Though Zubimendi isn't short, I'd prefer if the club goes for someone taller than him.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5863 on: Today at 09:19:32 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 08:54:55 am
Though Zubimendi isn't short, I'd prefer if the club goes for someone taller than him.

Jorginho isnt there for physicality and aerial ability either. We are at our best when we have someone that can recycle the ball in deep areas, that allows Odegaard to operate in the final third(and for Rice to make runs into the box) where he can do most damage, so we are looking for a passer of the ball rather than a ball winner.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5864 on: Today at 09:58:02 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:58:10 pm
Piles, I reckon.

I find it weird so many are unwilling to see Arsenal as challengers. Of course they are. I always assumed the "bottling" stuff was a joke. It's not bottling to come second to those 115 cheats.

Its a shame but you can pinpoint the moment it all went to shit



1.3PPG from that game, for the 9 games to the end of the season. You have to wonder what their season would have ended up looking like if they'd just seen that game out instead of getting too emotional and trying to rile up a beaten Liverpool. 

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5865 on: Today at 10:03:04 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 09:58:02 am
Its a shame but you can pinpoint the moment it all went to shit



1.3PPG from that game, for the 9 games to the end of the season. You have to wonder what their season would have ended up looking like if they'd just seen that game out instead of getting too emotional and trying to rile up a beaten Liverpool.

Love Xhaka but on temperament alone Rice is such a huge upgrade.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5866 on: Today at 10:11:30 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:03:04 am
Love Xhaka but on temperament alone Rice is such a huge upgrade.

Not sure you can just blame the whole collapse on Xhaka, you could definitely tell that the attitude had dripped down from the manager to the players at that point. It was all very OTT, too emotional when trying to just stay calm would have surely seen you win number 14. After we missed out twice on the last day its horrible to think that another teams challenge collapsed at Anfield, and all because they wanted to try and rub salt into our wounds at 2-0 up. In hindsight considering where we finished I'm sure we'd all have taken a loss if it had meant you beating the cheats to the title :(
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5867 on: Today at 10:17:17 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 10:11:30 am
Not sure you can just blame the whole collapse on Xhaka, you could definitely tell that the attitude had dripped down from the manager to the players at that point. It was all very OTT, too emotional when trying to just stay calm would have surely seen you win number 14. After we missed out twice on the last day its horrible to think that another teams challenge collapsed at Anfield, and all because they wanted to try and rub salt into our wounds at 2-0 up. In hindsight considering where we finished I'm sure we'd all have taken a loss if it had meant you beating the cheats to the title :(

Draw at anfield is always a great result (look at man citys record there). Going 2-0 up at west ham, and missing a penalty to kill them off, then drawing, thats a shocker.

Anyway, enjoying this season too much to think about last season, it feels like 10 years ago to be honest.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5868 on: Today at 10:26:28 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:17:17 am
Draw at anfield is always a great result (look at man citys record there). Going 2-0 up at west ham, and missing a penalty to kill them off, then drawing, thats a shocker.

Anyway, enjoying this season too much to think about last season, it feels like 10 years ago to be honest.

Nah it was an absolutely horrendous result, it really kicked off that capitulation and that's where the West Ham one came from. Such a shame in hindsight like I say.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5869 on: Today at 10:26:29 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:18:32 pm
Agreed mate. Arteta making a point of standing way out of his technical area, even brushing shoulders with opposition players taking throw-ins etc, and his team's diving wind me up. (Maybe that's why he does it.) I wish a fourth official would pull him up on his touchline antics. It's beyond petulant and arrogant. But they didn't bottle it last season.

That is something again from the school of the fraud Pep.

He's always done that, stands centimeters from the back of an opponent's head when taking a throw-in, screaming and gesticulating, they know exactly what they are doing. Put it on the same page of other 'anything to gain an edge' things. It is very petty and petulant as you say.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5870 on: Today at 10:49:36 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 10:26:28 am
Nah it was an absolutely horrendous result, it really kicked off that capitulation and that's where the West Ham one came from. Such a shame in hindsight like I say.

Ok mate
