Last 8. Lets see. Now it starts to get more difficult.



Three way fight for the title, a shame we were depleted and dead on our feet when we went to the Emirates. Arsenal have had a lovely schedule, but looked a bit leggy to me last night. The rest will do them good. Lets see if they can beat Man City.



No hatred here for Arsenal. One of the best teams in the Prem, clearly. But still havent won a big prize in a long time, so I wont be crowning Arteta just yet. He has met expectations, given the money spent and the size of the club.



If he wins the Prem and CL, laud him as the best young manager in world football. But for me it is Xabi Alonso.



He is well clear at the top of the Bundesliga against a dominant Bayern Munich. Significantly outmuscled financially, but a great tactical brain has got Leverkusen playing so well, on both sides of the ball. Unbeaten in the Bundesliga so far too. Its phenomenal. Im hoping he comes to Liverpool and is just getting started.