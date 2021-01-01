Styles make fights mate. Porto to me played like Mourinho lite, seen both games described as Brentford with technique, its a style we often struggle with, as we seen at the weekend.

They were compact, dogged, defended well in open play and set pieces, aggressive, decent on the ball. They are an experienced, seasoned team, with a player the same age as our manager. We are the youngest, least experienced team left in the competition.



Much like the weekend game, it was an important hurdle, just as much mentally as physically, for the players (and fans) given our recent European history.



Im not sure why all the comments on the atmosphere though, every interview I seen has seen the atmosphere praised, apart from the obvious nervous moments. Like I say, the only way to judge an atmosphere is if you are there.



Firstly you keep talking about playing 'Mourinho-lite teams'. Almost like its a bit of a criticism. If there's one manager who most would compare Arteta to, with his antics....its Mourinho. If there's one style of team that you'd compare Arsenal to in terms of diving, cheating, time wasting, nasty fouls, setting out to injure players, playing for set-pieces...its a Mourinho team. Honestly. And thats not a criticism, like you say styles make fights. But its a bit odd that you seem to be placing yourselves on the side of 'we're this honest, fluid, attacking team and we dont like playing these diving, set piece loving, cheating, time wasting shithouses'. Mourinho was amazingly successful, you can't knock him. But just own it. Don't be a hypocrite. We're the same with certain players (Suarez in particular!), and I dare say in 2004 if we'd got Mourinho instead of Rafa we'd have loved his antics. But I think it is important to acknowledge the sort of team you are, otherwise you can't really expect much balance.Secondly, it was a really bad atmosphere. It just was. Everyone I know who watched it said the same, genuinely quite staggered that it happened in a CL knockout game. It should have been a cauldron. I think it was actually commented on by one of the TNT commentators at various stages in both halves. I'm not sure you can put it down to nerves because its been a frequent observation by many over the last two years, and like others have said it could well be an additional factor into what happened last season.Also...not really getting the shout that you were playing a seasoned, experienced CL teamLooking at the two starting line ups I'd guess theirs was probably younger, they've got quite a few players in their first season there. Pepe aside, who is older than Methuselah, there's very little experience there. Its quite eye opening how much of a struggle it was against a team doing so poorly domestically, and it doesn't help to try and paint it as Porto shithousing their way to penalties (think XG was like 0.9 vs 0.5)