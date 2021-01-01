« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 140 141 142 143 144 [145]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league  (Read 239210 times)

Offline Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,059
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5760 on: Today at 09:16:08 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:53:48 am
Styles make fights mate. Porto to me played like Mourinho lite, seen both games described as Brentford with technique, its a style we often struggle with, as we seen at the weekend.
They were compact, dogged, defended well in open play and set pieces, aggressive, decent on the ball. They are an experienced, seasoned team, with a player the same age as our manager. We are the youngest, least experienced team left in the competition.

Much like the weekend game, it was an important hurdle, just as much mentally as physically, for the players (and fans) given our recent European history.

Im not sure why all the comments on the atmosphere though, every interview I seen has seen the atmosphere praised, apart from the obvious nervous moments. Like I say, the only way to judge an atmosphere is if you are there.

Firstly you keep talking about playing 'Mourinho-lite teams'. Almost like its a bit of a criticism. If there's one manager who most would compare Arteta to, with his antics....its Mourinho. If there's one style of team that you'd compare Arsenal to in terms of diving, cheating, time wasting, nasty fouls, setting out to injure players, playing for set-pieces...its a Mourinho team. Honestly. And thats not a criticism, like you say styles make fights. But its a bit odd that you seem to be placing yourselves on the side of 'we're this honest, fluid, attacking team and we dont like playing these diving, set piece loving, cheating, time wasting shithouses'. Mourinho was amazingly successful, you can't knock him. But just own it. Don't be a hypocrite. We're the same with certain players (Suarez in particular!), and I dare say in 2004 if we'd got Mourinho instead of Rafa we'd have loved his antics. But I think it is important to acknowledge the sort of team you are, otherwise you can't really expect much balance.

Secondly, it was a really bad atmosphere. It just was. Everyone I know who watched it said the same, genuinely quite staggered that it happened in a CL knockout game. It should have been a cauldron. I think it was actually commented on by one of the TNT commentators at various stages in both halves. I'm not sure you can put it down to nerves because its been a frequent observation by many over the last two years, and like others have said it could well be an additional factor into what happened last season.

Also...not really getting the shout that you were playing a seasoned, experienced CL team :D Looking at the two starting line ups I'd guess theirs was probably younger, they've got quite a few players in their first season there. Pepe aside, who is older than Methuselah, there's very little experience there. Its quite eye opening how much of a struggle it was against a team doing so poorly domestically, and it doesn't help to try and paint it as Porto shithousing their way to penalties (think XG was like 0.9 vs 0.5)
Logged

Online ValiantInstance

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 126
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5761 on: Today at 09:18:30 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:11:10 am
Dont think it was just the West Ham game, the Southampton at home game killed us as well, we had just drawn 3 games in a row, defence was looking shaky without Saliba, Ramsdale was gifting goals, we know you need to be near perfect to keep up with City, we were going to the Etihad with a terrible record. It wasnt just Arsenal fans that had given up, the whole country had written us off by that time, it was just being realistic, you cant afford to not win in 3 games if you want to beat City to a title, you know that more than anyone.
It was still in your hands at that point though. Even a draw there would've made it difficult for City.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,977
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5762 on: Today at 09:19:07 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:14:04 am
Why has other fan bases sung their version of Allez Allez Allez for years? Its not just a Liverpool song believe it or not, I know being a Rangers fan weve have had our own version for years.

Come on, the current version which you've copied (like Lego heads fake fist pumps) is what we popularised since 2018 after copying it from Porto in 2016.

That's it though isn't it, we are huge we take something small and make it global so smaller clubs want to aspire to be us, like Arsenal.
Logged

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,219
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5763 on: Today at 09:23:05 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:19:07 am
Come on, the current version which you've copied (like Lego heads fake fist pumps) is what we popularised since 2018 after copying it from Porto in 2016.

That's it though isn't it, we are huge we take something small and make it global so smaller clubs want to aspire to be us, like Arsenal.
You'll have to write a thesis on this with proper citations and shit.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,733
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5764 on: Today at 09:24:20 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:19:07 am
Come on, the current version which you've copied (like Lego heads fake fist pumps) is what we popularised since 2018 after copying it from Porto in 2016.

That's it though isn't it, we are huge we take something small and make it global so smaller clubs want to aspire to be us, like Arsenal.

Loads of European teams sung it before we did (Napoli most famously), plus both Rangers and Celtic in Britain. And has Klopp now copyrighted fist bumbs?! :D

I'm all for taking the piss, but don't make us sound deluded in the process.
Logged

Offline Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 942
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5765 on: Today at 09:28:06 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 07:56:43 am
The anti-Arteta rhetoric is because you rate him, even if its subconsciously as you wont admit to rating Arteta. No one ever disliked someone they never viewed as a threat.

No non-Arsenal fan cared for Arteta 2-3 years ago.


Nobody likes Arteta because he is an ex-Everton bitter wanker - it's not an Arsenal thing that he is the way he is.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,476
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5766 on: Today at 09:28:12 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:19:07 am
Come on, the current version which you've copied (like Lego heads fake fist pumps) is what we popularised since 2018 after copying it from Porto in 2016.

That's it though isn't it, we are huge we take something small and make it global so smaller clubs want to aspire to be us, like Arsenal.

Careful. I've been accused of being racist by referencing his Lego hair..

Not here I may add
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,941
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5767 on: Today at 09:32:24 am »
All this is a bit of a distraction. And I know Ive been adding to it. If you were an Arsenal fan I can see why youd be delighted with how things are going, and for getting to the QFs for the first time in ages. Everything else is just a bit of piss taking.

Im about October I said to an Arsenal mate that Arsenal should be about 3rd favourited behind City and Real in the betting. A side at the top of the English league shouldnt really fear anyone from other leagues. Last night had made me rethink that a bit. Some sides have European pedigree and some dont. If they come up against a wily side with a bit of know how and experience of getting to the latter stages (not really shore who that is outside of City and Real, probably Inter and Bayern?) Im not as sure as I was that Arsenal could handle them.

But they could do, thats what its all about and they get to have a go and test themselves. Fair play. Hope it physically drains them though!
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,733
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5768 on: Today at 09:37:23 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:32:24 am
All this is a bit of a distraction. And I know Ive been adding to it. If you were an Arsenal fan I can see why youd be delighted with how things are going, and for getting to the QFs for the first time in ages. Everything else is just a bit of piss taking.

Im about October I said to an Arsenal mate that Arsenal should be about 3rd favourited behind City and Real in the betting. A side at the top of the English league shouldnt really fear anyone from other leagues. Last night had made me rethink that a bit. Some sides have European pedigree and some dont. If they come up against a wily side with a bit of know how and experience of getting to the latter stages (not really shore who that is outside of City and Real, probably Inter and Bayern?) Im not as sure as I was that Arsenal could handle them.

But they could do, thats what its all about and they get to have a go and test themselves. Fair play. Hope it physically drains them though!

That's the crux of the issue I think. European competition is strange like that. I don't think there is a single side in Europe's top leagues that is as successful as Arsenal is domestically, yet with such a poor European record. Some clubs have it, some clubs don't. And Arsenal are still very much at Square 1 in that regard, and still have to build up that European confidence.

Which makes it all the more absurd when I've heard Arsenal fans in the past (when Arsenal were getting Top 4 every season only to bomb out of the Champions League) taking the piss out of the Europa League/UEFA Cup as a second rate competiton. Fact is, Arsenal have won neither. Tottenham have a far better European record....and that's the one that has to sting!
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5769 on: Today at 09:41:16 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 09:16:08 am
Firstly you keep talking about playing 'Mourinho-lite teams'. Almost like its a bit of a criticism. If there's one manager who most would compare Arteta to, with his antics....its Mourinho. If there's one style of team that you'd compare Arsenal to in terms of diving, cheating, time wasting, nasty fouls, setting out to injure players, playing for set-pieces...its a Mourinho team. Honestly. And thats not a criticism, like you say styles make fights. But its a bit odd that you seem to be placing yourselves on the side of 'we're this honest, fluid, attacking team and we dont like playing these diving, set piece loving, cheating, time wasting shithouses'. Mourinho was amazingly successful, you can't knock him. But just own it. Don't be a hypocrite. We're the same with certain players (Suarez in particular!), and I dare say in 2004 if we'd got Mourinho instead of Rafa we'd have loved his antics. But I think it is important to acknowledge the sort of team you are, otherwise you can't really expect much balance.

Secondly, it was a really bad atmosphere. It just was. Everyone I know who watched it said the same, genuinely quite staggered that it happened in a CL knockout game. It should have been a cauldron. I think it was actually commented on by one of the TNT commentators at various stages in both halves. I'm not sure you can put it down to nerves because its been a frequent observation by many over the last two years, and like others have said it could well be an additional factor into what happened last season.

Also...not really getting the shout that you were playing a seasoned, experienced CL team :D Looking at the two starting line ups I'd guess theirs was probably younger, they've got quite a few players in their first season there. Pepe aside, who is older than Methuselah, there's very little experience there. Its quite eye opening how much of a struggle it was against a team doing so poorly domestically, and it doesn't help to try and paint it as Porto shithousing their way to penalties (think XG was like 0.9 vs 0.5)

Read my earlier post. It's not a criticism, they actually impressed me, more than they seem to have impressed you guys seeing the focus is on how Arsenal struggled and not how good Porto played, and how we should have swatted them aside. Like i said, there's much to admire about them, they certainly made it a harder game than we all envisaged, and i credit them for that. I also said they were a danger on the break, didnt make too many clear cut chances but they defo had something about them.

Why are you not getting the shouts that we played a seasoned Champions League team? They lost in the round of 16 last year, by 1 goal to the eventual finalists Inter beating teams like Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid in the group stage, came 3rd in a group with yourselves, Atletico & Milan in 21/22, got put out the quarter finals the season before by the odd goal vs Chelsea after putting Chelsea out in the last 16, they made the Quarters against you in 2019. I think they've not been in it 1 or 2 seasons in the past 10 years, the total opposite to us really!
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,008
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5770 on: Today at 09:43:41 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 08:33:22 am
Come on mate, I wanted Arsenal to win last night, glad they did and hope you get City an batter them - but lets not pretend Porto are some kind of great team you should not have easily won against.

Arsenal were shaky as fuck, squeaked through, on another day Porto get a 5-0 drubbing. It was an off tie for Arsenal, crowd werent up for it, just got to count yourselves lucky, as we have done many times in the past, and look forward to the next tie. Nothing wrong with that.

I dont think we were great, I agree we were shaky, especially in possession, didnt play our premier league game, but that is also a lot down to porto. their manager set them up really well,tactically he was so astute . He knew without martinelli we ll have to do most our attacking down the right, so he flooded that area with midfielders and pushed his left full back all the way up the field, he took saka into his own half and meant that odegaard and white had no space to operate in. They also played through our press better than anyone else this season. Any time they felt a little overwhelmed theyll drop to the floor for a few minutes to break up the game and take the fizz out of it , so we were never able to build up momentum. It was smart.
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,191
  • JFT96.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5771 on: Today at 09:52:09 am »
Emotion is great and everything but you've got to channel it the right way. It has to be organic and my problem with Arteta's Arsenal has always been that it seems so clearly forced and it sort of just puts a bad mark on the whole thing. They're clearly a very good side and hats off to them, I don't see them winning the Champions League nor do I think they'll get over the line in the league but for their fans it must be great that they are in the conversation, they were last year in the league too so Arteta is clearly doing something right and it isn't just a flash in the pan.

I think they'll be drained though if they don't tone it down which they almost certainly wont. Clear heads need to prevail; fist-pumping, geeing the crowd up, screaming 'yes' and 'come on' as loud as you can at any minor victory on the field isn't going to win you a big trophy IMO.

Getting through last night on pens must have been great for them, just imagine if that was us? We'd fancy ourselves to beat Porto of course but if we knocked them out in the CL on pens we'd still be delighted and on a high. I just feel that they're not convinced of their own ability to get it done and that insecurity plays out in how they act on the pitch. Getting through means more games and more stress and that can only help us you feel in the league as we will need them to drop points.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,977
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5772 on: Today at 09:57:14 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 09:23:05 am
You'll have to write a thesis on this with proper citations and shit.

Maybe pipe down with acting the prick, you've not won anything yet.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,977
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5773 on: Today at 09:59:12 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 09:24:20 am
Loads of European teams sung it before we did (Napoli most famously), plus both Rangers and Celtic in Britain. And has Klopp now copyrighted fist bumbs?! :D

I'm all for taking the piss, but don't make us sound deluded in the process.

I clearly said we popularised it globally, which we did via Jamie Webster.

It's not deluded to call Arsenal fake, Lego head wants so badly to be Klopp and sted, he tries too hard.

I used to like Arsenal, especially under a Wenger, a proper authentic team who played good football, now under Arteta they are pathetic.
Logged

Online Dazzer23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,079
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5774 on: Today at 10:04:44 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 07:56:43 am
The anti-Arteta rhetoric is because you rate him, even if its subconsciously as you wont admit to rating Arteta. No one ever disliked someone they never viewed as a threat.

No non-Arsenal fan cared for Arteta 2-3 years ago.

I dislike Arteta because he is a classless prick.

I would say the exact same thing if he was managing a team at the bottom of the league, so jog on with your playground Psychology
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,733
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5775 on: Today at 10:14:15 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:59:12 am
I clearly said we popularised it globally, which we did via Jamie Webster.

Again, I just don't think that's true. Even Barcelona had their own version before we did. I don't think most of the world knows who Jamie Webster is. We popularized it in England, there's zero doubt about that.


Quote
It's not deluded to call Arsenal fake, Lego head wants so badly to be Klopp and sted, he tries too hard.

I won't argue with this!
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,977
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5776 on: Today at 10:20:11 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 10:14:15 am
Again, I just don't think that's true. Even Barcelona had their own version before we did. I don't think most of the world knows who Jamie Webster is. We popularized it in England, there's zero doubt about that.


I won't argue with this!

I disagree, I think they copied us directly, same with the fist pumps but anyway Arteta is cringe.

This is the video I mentioned before about him showing Toneys tweet..

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/ILoocCE3D5Q

 :knob
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5777 on: Today at 10:21:26 am »
I'm sure an ex Spurs player being Liverpool manager would be met with absolutely no distaste from Arsenal fans and they would praise him constantly ignoring his wankerish activity. Shocked and appalled at this from Liverpool fans, it's purely from jealousy and having expected him to fail
Logged

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,816
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5778 on: Today at 10:21:32 am »
That was perfect really, wasn't it? Arsenal struggling to get through on pens against a team we routinely put to the sword.

They'll now have harder ties to come and no big squad to play with. I'm hoping they draw City or Madrid. Bayern or PSG would give them plenty to think about too, although I'd fancy Arsenal.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,733
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5779 on: Today at 10:26:08 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:20:11 am
I disagree, I think they copied us directly

Arsenal copied it from us, 100%, as did the rest of teams who sing it in England. But outside of England, it's a stretch to say we popularized it (this is Barça in 2016: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pRAcD4V19wM&ab_channel=C%C3%A0nticsDelBar%C3%A7a)


Quote
Same with the fist pumps but anyway Arteta is cringe.

Again you're probably right. But if he wants to fist bump he can.


Quote
This is the video I mentioned before about him showing Toneys tweet..

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/ILoocCE3D5Q

 :knob

I hadn't seen that. That is much more cringe than the fist bumps ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 140 141 142 143 144 [145]   Go Up
« previous next »
 