Come on mate, I wanted Arsenal to win last night, glad they did and hope you get City an batter them - but lets not pretend Porto are some kind of great team you should not have easily won against.
Arsenal were shaky as fuck, squeaked through, on another day Porto get a 5-0 drubbing. It was an off tie for Arsenal, crowd werent up for it, just got to count yourselves lucky, as we have done many times in the past, and look forward to the next tie. Nothing wrong with that.
Styles make fights mate. Porto to me played like Mourinho lite, seen both games described as Brentford with technique, its a style we often struggle with, as we seen at the weekend.
They were compact, dogged, defended well in open play and set pieces, aggressive, decent on the ball. They are an experienced, seasoned team, with a player the same age as our manager. We are the youngest, least experienced team left in the competition.
Much like the weekend game, it was an important hurdle, just as much mentally as physically, for the players (and fans) given our recent European history.
Im not sure why all the comments on the atmosphere though, every interview I seen has seen the atmosphere praised, apart from the obvious nervous moments. Like I say, the only way to judge an atmosphere is if you are there.