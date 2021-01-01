« previous next »
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Think Id be inclined to believe him on both occasions since Arteta and Tuchel are two of the most abhorrent managers about. Arteta does have previous for saying weird stuff.

Surprised about the atmosphere last night. Top of the league and a CL knockout tie against a weak side, 1-0 down from the away leg, youd think it would be absolutely raucous but you could have mistaken it for any early cup tie against lower league. I do wonder if thats what caused last seasons capitulation, just not having that support when its needed. We quite often get Klopp pushing how important the crowd is for us, I wouldnt be surprised if its a case of finding it hard to get really behind such an unpleasant team and managereven if it is their own. Interesting to see if that improves further into the season or gets even worse.
Good effort.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Good effort.

*Shrugs*

Do you think it was a good atmosphere?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
*Shrugs*

Do you think it was a good atmosphere?
Good enough to bother you.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Porto are the best team ive seen at the emirates this season. It was a very tough nut to crack last night. I think they couldve gone a very long way if they got through . Sure some of it is due to how nervous we looked, but getting through to the last 8 will make us play with a lot more freedom I believe. It wont be easy , but its going to be crazy exciting.

Just looking at the Portuguese league, theyre a relatively distant third, closer to Braga in 4th than they are to Benfica or Sporting above them. They consistently get drubbed to big English sides in recent years. Have they improved loads, or was this already a bit of a step up for you at this level?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Just looking at the Portuguese league, theyre a relatively distant third, closer to Braga in 4th than they are to Benfica or Sporting above them. They consistently get drubbed to big English sides in recent years. Have they improved loads, or was this already a bit of a step up for you at this level?

Leave him alone. Quite obviously on a wind up
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Just looking at the Portuguese league, theyre a relatively distant third, closer to Braga in 4th than they are to Benfica or Sporting above them. They consistently get drubbed to big English sides in recent years. Have they improved loads, or was this already a bit of a step up for you at this level?
To be fair, they played better yesterday than Liverpools two games at Emirates. Difficult to gauge levels and compare really.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Ive added more to my post. Doing once you can say, twice you start to wonder, but 3 times at 3 different English clubs, you start to see a pattern emerge.
Its easy to judge from afar, until it happens against your club. The same used to happen with Mourinho as well. I initially loved his antics, his Porto team beat Celtic in the Europa League final then knocked out Utd in the Champions League, why would I not love it? Then as it happens more and more, then starts happening against your club and manager, you view things a lot differently.

I do love your not so subtle digs Redley, you think a lack of atmosphere is because our team and manager are unpleasant, you think Arsenal fans think that?  ;D
I tend to never judge atmospheres from watching the tv, and its something everyone has an opinion on without being there. Pre game and early game was meant to be brilliant, quite often the game state and occasion plays a big part as well. It was a nervous occasion all round, again Ill liken it to a game vs a peak Mourinho team, who just knew how to travel somewhere and quell atmospheres, even Anfield on occasion.

What? Diving? Faking injuries? Time wasting? Unpleasant opposition manager?

Its happened to us, at least three times just this season :)
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
What? Diving? Faking injuries? Time wasting? Unpleasant opposition manager?

Its happened to us, at least three times just this season :)
Youre forgetting the fist pumps.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Porto are the best team ive seen at the emirates this season. It was a very tough nut to crack last night. I think they couldve gone a very long way if they got through . Sure some of it is due to how nervous we looked, but getting through to the last 8 will make us play with a lot more freedom I believe. It wont be easy , but its going to be crazy exciting.
Yes, tougher tests lie ahead. But certainly as a club you want to be in a position to face those tests.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Leave him alone. Quite obviously on a wind up

Maybe he couldnt make the West Ham game.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
The anti-Arteta rhetoric is because you rate him, even if its subconsciously as you wont admit to rating Arteta. No one ever disliked someone they never viewed as a threat.

No non-Arsenal fan cared for Arteta 2-3 years ago.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Youre forgetting the fist pumps.

Dyou know when the best time is to spend loads of time on an opposition forum trying to wind them up? :D Its when youve actually achieved something. Last season you had you best season in decades, we had our worst for many yearsand its got you nowhere. Is that really worthy of trolling on RAWK?

You know what clubs forum this is, right? I wasnt sure if you thought youd stumbled on Spurs (or yeahArsenal). Its quite cute, I guess thats what decades of nothing does to you. You just go way too hard at the first sign of not being shit anymore, and forget that you actually need to be successful to start winding up fans of a team that is, you know,..successful
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Just looking at the Portuguese league, theyre a relatively distant third, closer to Braga in 4th than they are to Benfica or Sporting above them. They consistently get drubbed to big English sides in recent years. Have they improved loads, or was this already a bit of a step up for you at this level?

They beat benfica 5-0 the other day, definitely the form team. Ive seen all last 16 games so far and porto are right up there, especially defensively , the way they close down the spaces and double up on players, very impressive
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
I think people are just a bit itchy because Arsenal are kinda good, kinda competitive and they also kinda care and believe compared to before. Just let them enjoy it ffs. I've nothing against Arsenal, diving shithouses as they are, there are so many worse clubs, managers, atmospheres etc. Hope they win the Champions League and end up above City (but obviously behind us) in the league.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
The atmosphere was starting to feel like a self fulfilling prophecy. The entire ground was expecting a 90th minute sucker punch. You can't just decide to cheer once it looks like you're going to win.

Wembley gave me chills last month, I seriously doubt many of us there believed the U23s could beat Chelsea, but we backed them all the way and that's what can happen.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Dyou know when the best time is to spend loads of time on an opposition forum trying to wind them up? :D Its when youve actually achieved something. Last season you had you best season in decades, we had our worst for many yearsand its got you nowhere. Is that really worthy of trolling on RAWK?

You know what clubs forum this is, right? I wasnt sure if you thought youd stumbled on Spurs (or yeahArsenal). Its quite cute, I guess thats what decades of nothing does to you. You just go way too hard at the first sign of not being shit anymore, and forget that you actually need to be successful to start winding up fans of a team that is, you know,..successful
You might actually be Vegeta's spicy alt.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
The anti-Arteta rhetoric is because you rate him, even if its subconsciously as you wont admit to rating Arteta. No one ever disliked someone they never viewed as a threat.

No non-Arsenal fan cared for Arteta 2-3 years ago.


I rate Arteta, he's an excellent manager and deserves credit for what he's done.

The Anti Arteta stuff comes from a completely different place, it's because he's a dickhead :lmao a very unlikeable twat who loves to chat shit and has shaped a team in his own image, cynical, cheating shite. It's like watching Drogba years ago, the quality cant be denied, excellent player but fucking hell the cheating, diving, whining shite just casts a dark shadow over anything good that's done. Arsenal play some scintillating stuff, but it's so hard to like a side who dive, cry, whinge and cheat on a weekly basis. Gabriel is a unique talent, i'd be disgusted if I saw Virgil go down screaming like he does every game, fucking size of the lad and he's on the floor screaming all the time
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
They beat benfica 5-0 the other day, definitely the form team. Ive seen all last 16 games so far and porto are right up there, especially defensively , the way they close down the spaces and double up on players, very impressive
He knows that. He also knows it was aided by a red card to Benfica. He did all the Googling and then left it out.  ;)
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Arteta is incredible. Back to back title challenges and last 8 of cl now (we only ever been to the semis twice in our history). I think a lot of people also hate him because they dismissed him with absolute certainty as a fraud who will never get arsenal back in cl never mind challenge for titles, best young manager in world football and without him wed still be languishing around watching others have epic CL nights and title challenges.
As for conceicao , he had that cheeky grin last time arsenal want to play football, porto want to win - before the north bank froze them (not me, its that arsenal stand they named after me) although id back my chances on pens, nerves of steel me!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
What? Diving? Faking injuries? Time wasting? Unpleasant opposition manager?

Its happened to us, at least three times just this season :)

And youre very opinionated on it every time, and even still talk about it now, so you should understand.  ;)
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Pochettino amassed 86 points, 2 more than Arsenal had last season, and got Spurs to a Champions League final. With the money Arsenal have spent they should be hitting 80 points a season, I'll wait and see whether they go further than that before declaring Arteta a genius.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Arteta is incredible. Back to back title challenges and last 8 of cl now (we only ever been to the semis twice in our history). I think a lot of people also hate him because they dismissed him with absolute certainty as a fraud who will never get arsenal back in cl never mind challenge for titles, best young manager in world football and without him wed still be languishing around watching others have epic CL nights and title challenges.
As for conceicao , he had that cheeky grin last time arsenal want to play football, porto want to win - before the north bank froze them (not me, its that arsenal stand they named after me) although id back my chances on pens, nerves of steel me!

How many times have you been to the quarters? How many times you've reached the semis has little to no relevance to having reached the quarters.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
The anti-Arteta rhetoric is because you rate him, even if its subconsciously as you wont admit to rating Arteta. No one ever disliked someone they never viewed as a threat.

No non-Arsenal fan cared for Arteta 2-3 years ago.

Ive worked with some fucking morons who were no threat whatsoever. I disliked them
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
How many times have you been to the quarters? How many times you've reached the semis has little to no relevance to having reached the quarters.

Not many for a club of our size, id probably look into it one day but I remember losing to you in that epic game at anfield, and losing to the original cheats with wayne bridge when we had the best team in Europe. Probably a couple more to valencia though cant remember what round that was. Still a handful, we need to be there every season to build up some european pedigree. You saw how nervous we were yesterday. Real and Liverpool treat the CL knock outs like its the league cup, just another round theyll get through. We are restarting that journey.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
The atmosphere was starting to feel like a self fulfilling prophecy. The entire ground was expecting a 90th minute sucker punch. You can't just decide to cheer once it looks like you're going to win.

Wembley gave me chills last month, I seriously doubt many of us there believed the U23s could beat Chelsea, but we backed them all the way and that's what can happen.

Absolutely

Even the weekend, the crowd never stopped backing the team. Not sure what it is with Arsenal, I guess its always been quite like it actually but they still dont seem to have realised that there is meant to be a relationship between the pitch and the stands. Considering how irrelevant theyve been for a long time (comparatively) youd think the last two seasons would have perked them up now theyre nearer the top but its weirdly not happening. And especially a CL knockout game! Maybe thats why theyre such huge underachievers in Europe
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
The atmosphere was starting to feel like a self fulfilling prophecy. The entire ground was expecting a 90th minute sucker punch. You can't just decide to cheer once it looks like you're going to win.

Wembley gave me chills last month, I seriously doubt many of us there believed the U23s could beat Chelsea, but we backed them all the way and that's what can happen.

Its hard not to be nervous at times, i could hardly watch at some stage. We are so used to getting knocked out in the last 16 that its a very big mental hurdle, for the fans probably more than the players.

Odegaard though, absolutely world class, in everything he does. And I think everyone can see now that there is a difference between Raya and Ramsdale, another decision that Arteta got slaughtered for and got spot on, along with ozil, aubameyang, ben white, Havertz (maybe not him yet, top pen though, Germans innit).
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
They beat benfica 5-0 the other day, definitely the form team. Ive seen all last 16 games so far and porto are right up there, especially defensively , the way they close down the spaces and double up on players, very impressive

Come on mate, I wanted Arsenal to win last night, glad they did and hope you get City an batter them - but lets not pretend Porto are some kind of great team you should not have easily won against.

Arsenal were shaky as fuck, squeaked through, on another day Porto get a 5-0 drubbing. It was an off tie for Arsenal, crowd werent up for it, just got to count yourselves lucky, as we have done many times in the past, and look forward to the next tie. Nothing wrong with that.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
He knows that. He also knows it was aided by a red card to Benfica. He did all the Googling and then left it out.  ;)

Why would I know that. :D Just googled the table. I take it all back though, congratulations on your incredible win.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Come on mate, I wanted Arsenal to win last night, glad they did and hope you get City an batter them - but lets not pretend Porto are some kind of great team you should not have easily won against.

Arsenal were shaky as fuck, squeaked through, on another day Porto get a 5-0 drubbing. It was an off tie for Arsenal, crowd werent up for it, just got to count yourselves lucky, as we have done many times in the past, and look forward to the next tie. Nothing wrong with that.

Don't go speaking the truth like that mate, this is the propaganda thread  ::)

Arsenal are a good side - it's undeniable. Despite the fact that

- they've spent unbelievable amounts to get to that point
- that the manager acts like a dickhead
- that they seem to be trying and failing to copy our atmosphere
- that the players are diving wankers

they are a good team, and worthy of us being a bit concerned about them.

Still, some of the shit in this thread from the usual suspects is laughable.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Arsenal struggled last night as the ref wasnt falling for all their cheating, diving and whinging.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Come on mate, I wanted Arsenal to win last night, glad they did and hope you get City an batter them - but lets not pretend Porto are some kind of great team you should not have easily won against.

Arsenal were shaky as fuck, squeaked through, on another day Porto get a 5-0 drubbing. It was an off tie for Arsenal, crowd werent up for it, just got to count yourselves lucky, as we have done many times in the past, and look forward to the next tie. Nothing wrong with that.

Styles make fights mate. Porto to me played like Mourinho lite, seen both games described as Brentford with technique, its a style we often struggle with, as we seen at the weekend.
They were compact, dogged, defended well in open play and set pieces, aggressive, decent on the ball. They are an experienced, seasoned team, with a player the same age as our manager. We are the youngest, least experienced team left in the competition.

Much like the weekend game, it was an important hurdle, just as much mentally as physically, for the players (and fans) given our recent European history.

Im not sure why all the comments on the atmosphere though, every interview I seen has seen the atmosphere praised, apart from the obvious nervous moments. Like I say, the only way to judge an atmosphere is if you are there.

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
The anti-Arteta rhetoric is because you rate him, even if its subconsciously as you wont admit to rating Arteta. No one ever disliked someone they never viewed as a threat.

No non-Arsenal fan cared for Arteta 2-3 years ago.

Of course we rate him. He's up there with peak Simeone and peak Concecao. Knows how to take his team forward in big competitions.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Its hard not to be nervous at times, i could hardly watch at some stage. We are so used to getting knocked out in the last 16 that its a very big mental hurdle, for the fans probably more than the players.
I get that, but it's not the first time it's happened either. I have a couple of Arsenal mates and they were giving up on the league after the West Ham game last season. By the time you went to the Etihad that sentiment was rife in the whole fanbase and the team came out waving the white flag. As Redley said above, there is a tangible relationship between the players and the fans.

Part of me wonders if it's down to internet bantz and these fans don't want to be seen as deluded for believing in the face of adversity. Arsenal Fan TV really did a number on you.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
The anti-Arteta rhetoric is because you rate him, even if its subconsciously as you wont admit to rating Arteta. No one ever disliked someone they never viewed as a threat.

No non-Arsenal fan cared for Arteta 2-3 years ago.
We dislike Everton and we certainly dont see them as a threat.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Honestly why do they sing Allez Allez Allez?

We've conquered all of Europe
We're never gonna stop
From Paris down to Turkey
We've won the fucking lot
Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly
The fields of Anfield Road
We are loyal supporters
And we come from Liverpool

It's literally about Liverpool dominating Europe, Arsenal a) Aren't Liverpool and b) Have never won the champions league.

Pipe down ya blerts.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
The anti-Arteta rhetoric is because you rate him, even if its subconsciously as you wont admit to rating Arteta. No one ever disliked someone they never viewed as a threat.

No non-Arsenal fan cared for Arteta 2-3 years ago.

 ;D What a load of shit. Look at the grief Dyche or Allardyce have had over the years while their teams rot in or around relegation. He gets grief because he's an absolute bellend who coaches your team to cheat.
