Never in doubt  ;D

In truth, the side made it hard for themselves given the quality difference in individual players, but Porto set up well and defended resiliently as you'd expect from any cup tie  at this level in the CL.  Could have been far easier without the Havertz tug causing the 2nd goal to be disallowed, however to hold the nerve for pens and get through a knockout game takes some bottle and it'd be nice if the team uses that for future big games.

Main problem I'm seeing at the moment is just how much White is having to do down the right, Saka is looking tired and leggy, and the squad players simply don't seem to be trusted yet.  In theory Partey, ESR, Eddie, Trossard and Nelson are all fit and ready to rotate at about first team level - we've seen from Klopp's Liverpool that young players can step up if you let them.. yet of that list only really Trossard are trusted to rotate into the first XI.  Squad depth is going to be a massive problem in April where the team is playing back to back games against opponents who have more rest.

Major positive is the side hasn't been in the CL quarters for about 15 years, and regardless of how dissapointing the performance was tonight with the team looking tired.. it's the completion of a journey to get back to the latter stages of the CL whilst challenging at the top of the prem.  Last odds  I saw had Liverpool and City at around 40% each for winning the league with Arsenal at about 18%..   so I'll be surprised if this team does any better than 3rd .. however the journey is fun all the same and it's nice not being in the Europa league wanting to be back against the biggest sides in the world.  Granted this side doesn't look truly elite yet and any of the heavyweights like Bayern (despite their recent issues), Real, City and Inter will be asking a lot of questions - but you can't do more than keep in the draw.
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:53:07 pm
Lack of depth bottle starting to show a little now.
Do we know when the quarters are ?
Imagine Atletico going through and drawing this lot.

It would be a 180 minute twat-off. On the pitch and on the sidelines. No football played, just a lot of rolling around and shouting ref, refREF!.eh?
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 11:03:58 pm
Imagine Atletico going through and drawing this lot.

It would be a 180 minute twat-off. On the pitch and on the sidelines. No football played, just a lot of rolling around and shouting ref, ref, REF!.eh?
Probably 210 min of that.
Quote from: Ashburton on Yesterday at 11:00:31 pm
Never in doubt  ;D

In truth, the side made it hard for themselves given the quality difference in individual players, but Porto set up well and defended resiliently as you'd expect from any cup tie  at this level in the CL.  Could have been far easier without the Havertz tug causing the 2nd goal to be disallowed, however to hold the nerve for pens and get through a knockout game takes some bottle and it'd be nice if the team uses that for future big games.

Main problem I'm seeing at the moment is just how much White is having to do down the right, Saka is looking tired and leggy, and the squad players simply don't seem to be trusted yet.  In theory Partey, ESR, Eddie, Trossard and Nelson are all fit and ready to rotate at about first team level - we've seen from Klopp's Liverpool that young players can step up if you let them. theyre boss like our lads are yet of that list only really Trossard are trusted to rotate into the first XI.  Squad depth is going to be a massive problem in April where the team is playing back to back games against opponents who have more rest.

Major positive is the side hasn't been in the CL quarters for about 15 years, and regardless of how dissapointing the performance was tonight with the team looking tired.. it's the completion of a journey to get back to the latter stages of the CL whilst challenging at the top of the prem.  Last odds  I saw had Liverpool and City at around 40% each for winning the league with Arsenal at about 18%..   so I'll be surprised if this team does any better than 3rd .. however the journey is fun all the same and it's nice not being in the Europa league wanting to be back against the biggest sides in the world.  Granted this side doesn't look truly elite yet and any of the heavyweights like Bayern (despite their recent issues), Real, City and Inter will be asking a lot of questions - but you can't do more than keep in the draw.
I feel sorry for the groundsman. The pitch must have craters like the moon except more atmosphere after 120 minutes of strictly come diving.
Arsenal made harder work of that than I expected. After a 1-0 blip away from home I expected them to win comfortably at the Emirates, but that was nervy. Arsenal have been very good in the Prem, but the European pedigree for this side isnt quite there. They need to up their European level if they want to keep progressing.
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 11:03:58 pm
Imagine Atletico going through and drawing this lot.

It would be a 180 minute twat-off. On the pitch and on the sidelines. No football played, just a lot of rolling around and shouting ref, refREF!.eh?

And that's just Arteta and Simeone.
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 11:03:42 pm
Do we know when the quarters are ?

Fixtures will be:
Brighton A - Sat 6th
CL - 9/10th
Villa H - 13th
CL - 16/17th
Wolves A - 20th
Quote from: Ashburton on Yesterday at 11:08:19 pm
Fixtures will be:
Brighton A - Sat 6th
CL - 9/10th
Villa H - 13th
CL - 16/17th
Wolves A - 20th

City right in there would be a lovely fit. Two semi hard PL away games and a semi hard PL home game. No usage of squad players in any of them.
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 11:12:29 pm
City right in there would be a lovely fit. Two semi hard PL away games and a semi hard PL home game. No usage of squad players in any of them.

Or Madrid.
Quote from: Ashburton on Yesterday at 11:08:19 pm
Fixtures will be:
Brighton A - Sat 6th
CL - 9/10th
Villa H - 13th
CL - 16/17th
Wolves A - 20th

Wolves probably into the cup semi final, so no game for Arsenal that weekend.
Quote from: emitime on Yesterday at 11:41:46 pm
Wolves probably into the cup semi final, so no game for Arsenal that weekend.

And Ederson injured for their game. All the luck with injuries and the schedule all season for Tom Daley FC.
@JamesOlley
Conceicao says during the game, Arteta "insulted my family" in Spanish.
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:47:37 pm
@JamesOlley
Conceicao says during the game, Arteta "insulted my family" in Spanish.

Some further quotes, who knew legohead was such a classless gobshite

Arteta turned to the bench during the game and insulted my family in Spanish.

I told him that the person he insulted is no longer among us.

Let him worry about training his team, which has more than enough quality to play a lot better.
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:47:37 pm
@JamesOlley
Conceicao says during the game, Arteta "insulted my family" in Spanish.
Disgraceful. He's a very tough one to like, Arteta. Makes my skin crawl. His version of Klopp's post-match routine is so awkward and weird. Like Arsenal's rendition of Allez Allez Allez.
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:05:08 am
Some further quotes, who knew legohead was such a classless gobshite

Arteta turned to the bench during the game and insulted my family in Spanish.

I told him that the person he insulted is no longer among us.

Let him worry about training his team, which has more than enough quality to play a lot better.

What a c*nt Arteta is.

Was nice to see a referee tonight who was strong and didn't fall for their constant diving yet again.
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:05:08 am
Some further quotes, who knew legohead was such a classless gobshite

Arteta turned to the bench during the game and insulted my family in Spanish.

I told him that the person he insulted is no longer among us.

Let him worry about training his team, which has more than enough quality to play a lot better.
He just doesn't come across as likeable. Havertz also pushed the Porto manager. Someone will soon come and say that it's proof that he's toughed up.
If true, then hes even scummier than we thought.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:11:36 am
He just doesn't come across as likeable. Havertz also pushed the Porto manager. Someone will soon come and say that it's proof that he's toughed up.

I dont know about any Arteta insults, but what I do know is that Porto manager over the 2 legs seemed like a reincarnation of Mourinho. He seemed to enjoy having wee digs in the media, seems just an angry, angry man. Would not be keen seeing him manage in the league.
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:47:37 pm
@JamesOlley
Conceicao says during the game, Arteta "insulted my family" in Spanish.
Conceição has been talking a lot since the first leg. Don't think there's much to it. At best, Arteta called him a son of a bitch or something.
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 12:20:55 am
Conceição has been talking a lot since the first leg. Don't think there's much to it. At best, Arteta called him a son of a bitch or something.
Oh no problem then.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:22:04 am
Oh no problem then.

Id have called him worse to be fair.
Arteta is absolutely abhorrent beyond measure
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 12:20:55 am
Conceição has been talking a lot since the first leg. Don't think there's much to it. At best, Arteta called him a son of a bitch or something.

Here comes the PR

Is that you Ty😂
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 12:20:55 am
Conceição has been talking a lot since the first leg. Don't think there's much to it. At best, Arteta called him a son of a bitch or something.

Alright comical ali.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 12:25:05 am
Id have called him worse to be fair.
What did he do wrong? Havertz shoved him (disgraceful when a player shoves a manager like that) and Arteta insulted a dead relative of his.

Any chance it could be Arsenal in the wrong? They have form for acting like petulant brats.
[Requires US VPN] David Raya interview with CBS (Henry, Carra, Micah, Kate Abdo): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=410V2JzFNYY
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:05:27 am
Disgraceful. He's a very tough one to like, Arteta. Makes my skin crawl. His version of Klopp's post-match routine is so awkward and weird. Like Arsenal's rendition of Allez Allez Allez.

It was weird. They sang that Allez Allez Allez rip off like 20 times at the Brentford game. The other main chant was "Arsenal! Arsenal! Etc. 

I will say I enjoyed the Foundry restaurant and club seats quite a bit - and overall their supporters were generally not bad - but I expected a lot more / regular noise.
People will say things like 'Arsenal needed penalties to get past Porto', but 120 minutes and a clean sheet. We dont concede many goals these days, we dont even concede that many chances. Our defence is our best asset and we have managed to shut out Liverpool and Man City from creating clear cut chances at the Emirates across two league games. Why then do people assume Bayern or Real Madrid would 'smash us'? I think we absolutely would give them a game and are more than capable of winning over two legs.

I reckon City, Bayern, Real Madrid would be wise to be extremely cautious if they draw us in the CL.
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 02:54:55 am
People will say things like 'Arsenal needed penalties to get past Porto', but 120 minutes and a clean sheet. We dont concede many goals these days, we dont even concede that many chances. Our defence is our best asset and we have managed to shut out Liverpool and Man City from creating clear cut chances at the Emirates across two league games. Why then do people assume Bayern or Real Madrid would 'smash us'? I think we absolutely would give them a game and are more than capable of winning over two legs.

I reckon City, Bayern, Real Madrid would be wise to be extremely cautious if they draw us in the CL.
You didn't let chances against Porto. Porto. Not that they are a bad side, but they don't create a lot. Try saying the same about City, Inter, Bayern and that kind of teams. I'd want you to meet City and beat them over two legs, but I won't hold my breath.
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 02:54:55 am
People will say things like 'Arsenal needed penalties to get past Porto', but 120 minutes and a clean sheet. We dont concede many goals these days, we dont even concede that many chances. Our defence is our best asset and we have managed to shut out Liverpool and Man City from creating clear cut chances at the Emirates across two league games. Why then do people assume Bayern or Real Madrid would 'smash us'? I think we absolutely would give them a game and are more than capable of winning over two legs.

I reckon City, Bayern, Real Madrid would be wise to be extremely cautious if they draw us in the CL.
Need to convincingly win against them first. This is the best way to answer naysayers. Be humble.
That was mad last night, absolutely drained. Tough game, great pens, glad we got a couple of weeks off, i need to recover.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:05:27 am
Disgraceful. He's a very tough one to like, Arteta. Makes my skin crawl. His version of Klopp's post-match routine is so awkward and weird. Like Arsenal's rendition of Allez Allez Allez.
He's a dickhead. No personality of his own & imitates Pep & Jürgen when he can and fails at that. Can see traits of him through his side.
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 02:58:39 am
You didn't let chances against Porto. Porto. Not that they are a bad side, but they don't create a lot. Try saying the same about City, Inter, Bayern and that kind of teams. I'd want you to meet City and beat them over two legs, but I won't hold my breath.

Porto are the best team ive seen at the emirates this season. It was a very tough nut to crack last night. I think they couldve gone a very long way if they got through . Sure some of it is due to how nervous we looked, but getting through to the last 8 will make us play with a lot more freedom I believe. It wont be easy , but its going to be crazy exciting.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:48:13 am
What did he do wrong? Havertz shoved him (disgraceful when a player shoves a manager like that) and Arteta insulted a dead relative of his.

Any chance it could be Arsenal in the wrong? They have form for acting like petulant brats.

So has he it seems

October 2020 on Guardiola when Man City beat Porto

He spoke about our country using ugly words. Guardiola's attitude was extremely unpleasant.

From April 21 when Chelsea knocked out Porto.

Sergio Conceicao says Thomas Tuchel "insulted" him at full time.

Seen another tweet saying if the guy took his mask off Scooby Doo style, it would reveal Jose Mourinho underneath, and thats the best description I can give.

His team remind me of a peak Mourinho as well, both in a good way and bad. I was impressed by their organisation, their fight, belief and desire. They were a very tough nut to crack, and play with an intensity Ive rarely seen from a Portuguese team.
Think Id be inclined to believe him on both occasions since Arteta and Tuchel are two of the most abhorrent managers about. Arteta does have previous for saying weird stuff.

Surprised about the atmosphere last night. Top of the league and a CL knockout tie against a weak side, 1-0 down from the away leg, youd think it would be absolutely raucous but you could have mistaken it for any early cup tie against lower league. I do wonder if thats what caused last seasons capitulation, just not having that support when its needed. We quite often get Klopp pushing how important the crowd is for us, I wouldnt be surprised if its a case of finding it hard to get really behind such an unpleasant team and managereven if it is their own. Interesting to see if that improves further into the season or gets even worse.
Quote from: Redley on Today at 07:02:53 am
Think Id be inclined to believe him on both occasions since Arteta and Tuchel are two of the most abhorrent managers about. Arteta does have previous for saying weird stuff.

Surprised about the atmosphere last night. Top of the league and a CL knockout tie against a weak side, 1-0 down from the away leg, youd think it would be absolutely raucous but you could have mistaken it for any early cup tie against lower league. I do wonder if thats what caused last seasons capitulation, just not having that support when its needed. We quite often get Klopp pushing how important the crowd is for us, I wouldnt be surprised if its a case of finding it hard to get really behind such an unpleasant team and managereven if it is their own. Interesting to see if that improves further into the season or gets even worse.

Ive added more to my post. Doing once you can say, twice you start to wonder, but 3 times at 3 different English clubs, you start to see a pattern emerge.
Its easy to judge from afar, until it happens against your club. The same used to happen with Mourinho as well. I initially loved his antics, his Porto team beat Celtic in the Europa League final then knocked out Utd in the Champions League, why would I not love it? Then as it happens more and more, then starts happening against your club and manager, you view things a lot differently.

I do love your not so subtle digs Redley, you think a lack of atmosphere is because our team and manager are unpleasant, you think Arsenal fans think that?  ;D
I tend to never judge atmospheres from watching the tv, and its something everyone has an opinion on without being there. Pre game and early game was meant to be brilliant, quite often the game state and occasion plays a big part as well. It was a nervous occasion all round, again Ill liken it to a game vs a peak Mourinho team, who just knew how to travel somewhere and quell atmospheres, even Anfield on occasion.
