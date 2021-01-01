Think Id be inclined to believe him on both occasions since Arteta and Tuchel are two of the most abhorrent managers about. Arteta does have previous for saying weird stuff.
Surprised about the atmosphere last night. Top of the league and a CL knockout tie against a weak side, 1-0 down from the away leg, youd think it would be absolutely raucous but you could have mistaken it for any early cup tie against lower league. I do wonder if thats what caused last seasons capitulation, just not having that support when its needed. We quite often get Klopp pushing how important the crowd is for us, I wouldnt be surprised if its a case of finding it hard to get really behind such an unpleasant team and manager
even if it is their own. Interesting to see if that improves further into the season or gets even worse.
Ive added more to my post. Doing once you can say, twice you start to wonder, but 3 times at 3 different English clubs, you start to see a pattern emerge.
Its easy to judge from afar, until it happens against your club. The same used to happen with Mourinho as well. I initially loved his antics, his Porto team beat Celtic in the Europa League final then knocked out Utd in the Champions League, why would I not love it? Then as it happens more and more, then starts happening against your club and manager, you view things a lot differently.
I do love your not so subtle digs Redley, you think a lack of atmosphere is because our team and manager are unpleasant, you think Arsenal fans think that?
I tend to never judge atmospheres from watching the tv, and its something everyone has an opinion on without being there. Pre game and early game was meant to be brilliant, quite often the game state and occasion plays a big part as well. It was a nervous occasion all round, again Ill liken it to a game vs a peak Mourinho team, who just knew how to travel somewhere and quell atmospheres, even Anfield on occasion.