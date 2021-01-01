Never in doubtIn truth, the side made it hard for themselves given the quality difference in individual players, but Porto set up well and defended resiliently as you'd expect from any cup tie at this level in the CL. Could have been far easier without the Havertz tug causing the 2nd goal to be disallowed, however to hold the nerve for pens and get through a knockout game takes some bottle and it'd be nice if the team uses that for future big games.Main problem I'm seeing at the moment is just how much White is having to do down the right, Saka is looking tired and leggy, and the squad players simply don't seem to be trusted yet. In theory Partey, ESR, Eddie, Trossard and Nelson are all fit and ready to rotate at about first team level - we've seen from Klopp's Liverpool that young players can step up if you let them.. yet of that list only really Trossard are trusted to rotate into the first XI. Squad depth is going to be a massive problem in April where the team is playing back to back games against opponents who have more rest.Major positive is the side hasn't been in the CL quarters for about 15 years, and regardless of how dissapointing the performance was tonight with the team looking tired.. it's the completion of a journey to get back to the latter stages of the CL whilst challenging at the top of the prem. Last odds I saw had Liverpool and City at around 40% each for winning the league with Arsenal at about 18%.. so I'll be surprised if this team does any better than 3rd .. however the journey is fun all the same and it's nice not being in the Europa league wanting to be back against the biggest sides in the world. Granted this side doesn't look truly elite yet and any of the heavyweights like Bayern (despite their recent issues), Real, City and Inter will be asking a lot of questions - but you can't do more than keep in the draw.