Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league  (Read 237308 times)

Offline Ashburton

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5680 on: Today at 11:00:31 pm »
Never in doubt  ;D

In truth, the side made it hard for themselves given the quality difference in individual players, but Porto set up well and defended resiliently as you'd expect from any cup tie  at this level in the CL.  Could have been far easier without the Havertz tug causing the 2nd goal to be disallowed, however to hold the nerve for pens and get through a knockout game takes some bottle and it'd be nice if the team uses that for future big games.

Main problem I'm seeing at the moment is just how much White is having to do down the right, Saka is looking tired and leggy, and the squad players simply don't seem to be trusted yet.  In theory Partey, ESR, Eddie, Trossard and Nelson are all fit and ready to rotate at about first team level - we've seen from Klopp's Liverpool that young players can step up if you let them.. yet of that list only really Trossard are trusted to rotate into the first XI.  Squad depth is going to be a massive problem in April where the team is playing back to back games against opponents who have more rest.

Major positive is the side hasn't been in the CL quarters for about 15 years, and regardless of how dissapointing the performance was tonight with the team looking tired.. it's the completion of a journey to get back to the latter stages of the CL whilst challenging at the top of the prem.  Last odds  I saw had Liverpool and City at around 40% each for winning the league with Arsenal at about 18%..   so I'll be surprised if this team does any better than 3rd .. however the journey is fun all the same and it's nice not being in the Europa league wanting to be back against the biggest sides in the world.  Granted this side doesn't look truly elite yet and any of the heavyweights like Bayern (despite their recent issues), Real, City and Inter will be asking a lot of questions - but you can't do more than keep in the draw.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:02:32 pm by Ashburton »
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5681 on: Today at 11:03:11 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:53:07 pm
Lack of depth bottle starting to show a little now.
Online kesey

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5682 on: Today at 11:03:42 pm »
Do we know when the quarters are ?
Offline Kekule

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5683 on: Today at 11:03:58 pm »
Imagine Atletico going through and drawing this lot.

It would be a 180 minute twat-off. On the pitch and on the sidelines. No football played, just a lot of rolling around and shouting ref, refREF!.eh?
Offline farawayred

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5684 on: Today at 11:04:59 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:03:58 pm
Imagine Atletico going through and drawing this lot.

It would be a 180 minute twat-off. On the pitch and on the sidelines. No football played, just a lot of rolling around and shouting ref, ref, REF!.eh?
Probably 210 min of that.
Offline Only Me

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5685 on: Today at 11:05:18 pm »
Quote from: Ashburton on Today at 11:00:31 pm
Never in doubt  ;D

In truth, the side made it hard for themselves given the quality difference in individual players, but Porto set up well and defended resiliently as you'd expect from any cup tie  at this level in the CL.  Could have been far easier without the Havertz tug causing the 2nd goal to be disallowed, however to hold the nerve for pens and get through a knockout game takes some bottle and it'd be nice if the team uses that for future big games.

Main problem I'm seeing at the moment is just how much White is having to do down the right, Saka is looking tired and leggy, and the squad players simply don't seem to be trusted yet.  In theory Partey, ESR, Eddie, Trossard and Nelson are all fit and ready to rotate at about first team level - we've seen from Klopp's Liverpool that young players can step up if you let them. theyre boss like our lads are yet of that list only really Trossard are trusted to rotate into the first XI.  Squad depth is going to be a massive problem in April where the team is playing back to back games against opponents who have more rest.

Major positive is the side hasn't been in the CL quarters for about 15 years, and regardless of how dissapointing the performance was tonight with the team looking tired.. it's the completion of a journey to get back to the latter stages of the CL whilst challenging at the top of the prem.  Last odds  I saw had Liverpool and City at around 40% each for winning the league with Arsenal at about 18%..   so I'll be surprised if this team does any better than 3rd .. however the journey is fun all the same and it's nice not being in the Europa league wanting to be back against the biggest sides in the world.  Granted this side doesn't look truly elite yet and any of the heavyweights like Bayern (despite their recent issues), Real, City and Inter will be asking a lot of questions - but you can't do more than keep in the draw.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5686 on: Today at 11:05:50 pm »
I feel sorry for the groundsman. The pitch must have craters like the moon except more atmosphere after 120 minutes of strictly come diving.
Offline G Richards

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5687 on: Today at 11:06:25 pm »
Arsenal made harder work of that than I expected. After a 1-0 blip away from home I expected them to win comfortably at the Emirates, but that was nervy. Arsenal have been very good in the Prem, but the European pedigree for this side isnt quite there. They need to up their European level if they want to keep progressing.
Offline BigCDump

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5688 on: Today at 11:07:57 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:03:58 pm
Imagine Atletico going through and drawing this lot.

It would be a 180 minute twat-off. On the pitch and on the sidelines. No football played, just a lot of rolling around and shouting ref, refREF!.eh?

And that's just Arteta and Simeone.
Offline Ashburton

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5689 on: Today at 11:08:19 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 11:03:42 pm
Do we know when the quarters are ?

Fixtures will be:
Brighton A - Sat 6th
CL - 9/10th
Villa H - 13th
CL - 16/17th
Wolves A - 20th
Offline BigCDump

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5690 on: Today at 11:12:29 pm »
Quote from: Ashburton on Today at 11:08:19 pm
Fixtures will be:
Brighton A - Sat 6th
CL - 9/10th
Villa H - 13th
CL - 16/17th
Wolves A - 20th

City right in there would be a lovely fit. Two semi hard PL away games and a semi hard PL home game. No usage of squad players in any of them.
Online Nick110581

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5691 on: Today at 11:36:39 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 11:12:29 pm
City right in there would be a lovely fit. Two semi hard PL away games and a semi hard PL home game. No usage of squad players in any of them.

Or Madrid.
Online emitime

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5692 on: Today at 11:41:46 pm »
Quote from: Ashburton on Today at 11:08:19 pm
Fixtures will be:
Brighton A - Sat 6th
CL - 9/10th
Villa H - 13th
CL - 16/17th
Wolves A - 20th

Wolves probably into the cup semi final, so no game for Arsenal that weekend.
Online Tonyh8su

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5693 on: Today at 11:45:26 pm »
Quote from: emitime on Today at 11:41:46 pm
Wolves probably into the cup semi final, so no game for Arsenal that weekend.

And Ederson injured for their game. All the luck with injuries and the schedule all season for Tom Daley FC.
Online Ray K

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5694 on: Today at 11:47:37 pm »
@JamesOlley
Conceicao says during the game, Arteta "insulted my family" in Spanish.
