Looking at the title race today , im very relaxed, if we win it with our fixtures in the last 10 games then wed have absolutely earned it and we are playing great stuff. If Liverpool win it then they totally deserve it, should have an extra 5 points, 3 at spurs and 2 yesterday, and with the injuries, the way they play with everyone flooding forward with no care , and the fact that klopp absolutely deserves more than 1 league title before he leaves, it would be a case of well fucking done to them. If the cheats win it meh, shrug shoulder, watch the 500 strong fan parade, half of them sky journalists, and forget it by next day.



Well said TNB. No point in overly stressing about it, as you know football is a great escape but theres more important things in life than football.If Liverpool go on to win it, it will be fully deserved, from the perception of their chances at the start of the season, overcoming the injuries, the Klopp announcement etc, it just feels like its written in the stars shall we say, and rivalries aside I dont think deep down any proper football fan would begrudge Klopp another title to finish his story.Were top of the league just now but still 3rd favourites, and thats for a reason. 10 games to go, I just hope we dont look too far ahead as a team, treat each game on its own merits and lets just go out there to win each in the 90+ minutes and see where that takes us. Ive no doubt the closer it gets if we are still in the mix Ill get sucked in and elated / angry in equal measures as much as the next guy, but by feck its good to have that level of investment in the team again, always remember we were where Chelsea and Utd were only a couple of seasons ago. I dont think theres anything worse as a football fan than the apathy of those seasons!