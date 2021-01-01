« previous next »
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5600 on: Today at 07:53:47 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:01:16 am
Pep was saying Liverpool have never won at ettihad in his time there, thats all.

I know our record is shocking, but it was at home against them too, until we beat them this season (and in the community shield).

Might wanna avoid taking the word of someone managing a team with 115 charges, honesty isn't their strong suit :lmao
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5601 on: Today at 08:27:27 am »
Looking at the title race today , im very relaxed, if we win it with our fixtures in the last 10 games then wed have absolutely earned it and we are playing great stuff. If Liverpool win it then they totally deserve it, should have an extra 5 points, 3 at spurs and 2 yesterday, and with the injuries, the way they play with everyone flooding forward with no care , and the fact that klopp absolutely deserves more than 1 league title before he leaves, it would be a case of well fucking done to them. If the cheats win it meh, shrug shoulder, watch the 500 strong fan parade, half of them sky journalists, and forget it by next day.
Offline ValiantInstance

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5602 on: Today at 09:20:13 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:27:27 am
Looking at the title race today , im very relaxed, if we win it with our fixtures in the last 10 games then wed have absolutely earned it and we are playing great stuff. If Liverpool win it then they totally deserve it, should have an extra 5 points, 3 at spurs and 2 yesterday, and with the injuries, the way they play with everyone flooding forward with no care , and the fact that klopp absolutely deserves more than 1 league title before he leaves, it would be a case of well fucking done to them. If the cheats win it meh, shrug shoulder, watch the 500 strong fan parade, half of them sky journalists, and forget it by next day.
Forgetting a certain Norwegian playing basketball in the box aren't we?  ;D
Online ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5603 on: Today at 09:27:13 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:27:27 am
Looking at the title race today , im very relaxed, if we win it with our fixtures in the last 10 games then wed have absolutely earned it and we are playing great stuff. If Liverpool win it then they totally deserve it, should have an extra 5 points, 3 at spurs and 2 yesterday, and with the injuries, the way they play with everyone flooding forward with no care , and the fact that klopp absolutely deserves more than 1 league title before he leaves, it would be a case of well fucking done to them. If the cheats win it meh, shrug shoulder, watch the 500 strong fan parade, half of them sky journalists, and forget it by next day.

Well said TNB. No point in overly stressing about it, as you know football is a great escape but theres more important things in life than football.

If Liverpool go on to win it, it will be fully deserved, from the perception of their chances at the start of the season, overcoming the injuries, the Klopp announcement etc, it just feels like its written in the stars shall we say, and rivalries aside I dont think deep down any proper football fan would begrudge Klopp another title to finish his story.

Were top of the league just now but still 3rd favourites, and thats for a reason. 10 games to go, I just hope we dont look too far ahead as a team, treat each game on its own merits and lets just go out there to win each in the 90+ minutes and see where that takes us. Ive no doubt the closer it gets if we are still in the mix Ill get sucked in and elated / angry in equal measures as much as the next guy, but by feck its good to have that level of investment in the team again, always remember we were where Chelsea and Utd were only a couple of seasons ago. I dont think theres anything worse as a football fan than the apathy of those seasons!
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5604 on: Today at 09:43:08 am »
Quote from: ValiantInstance on Today at 09:20:13 am
Forgetting a certain Norwegian playing basketball in the box aren't we?  ;D

No idea what youre talking about.
Offline Hestoic

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5605 on: Today at 10:08:30 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:43:08 am
No idea what youre talking about.

Chip off the old block.

Offline PaulF

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5606 on: Today at 11:38:43 am »
I don't think you guys have any key players close to picking up a suspension have you? That works in your favour too.
I guess the worst thing that could happen to you this season is Spurs take points off you and not us , and we go on to the title. And Mr Kane puts you out of the CL.

Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5607 on: Today at 11:52:36 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:38:43 am
I don't think you guys have any key players close to picking up a suspension have you? That works in your favour too.
I guess the worst thing that could happen to you this season is Spurs take points off you and not us , and we go on to the title. And Mr Kane puts you out of the CL.

Youre so negative, I prefer winning the title at Spurs and booting Man City out of cl then winning the final against Bayern (A final against minnows city wouldnt look nice in the record books).
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5608 on: Today at 11:54:04 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:52:36 am
Youre so negative, I prefer winning the title at Spurs and booting Man City out of cl then winning the final against Bayern (A final against minnows city wouldnt look nice in the record books).

Yeah, save the minnows for your 6th win.
Offline Tobelius

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5609 on: Today at 11:55:08 am »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 10:08:30 am
Chip off the old block.



Haha that sentence from him used to wind me up big time,he used to use that every time like clockwork if the old memory serves.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5610 on: Today at 11:58:26 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 11:55:08 am
Haha that sentence from him used to wind me up big time,he used to use that every time like clockwork if the old memory serves.

I loved Wenger in his early years at Arsenal. Even when that became a running joke it was still very funny.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5611 on: Today at 12:00:01 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:54:04 am
Yeah, save the minnows for your 6th win.

We ll peak in 6 years time
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5612 on: Today at 12:01:49 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:58:26 am
I loved Wenger in his early years at Arsenal. Even when that became a running joke it was still very funny.

I deed not see it !

He saw everything that went against us, pretty much like every football fan.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5613 on: Today at 12:03:48 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:01:49 pm
I deed not see it !

He saw everything that went against us, pretty much like every football fan.

Haha, used to love the way he said Yeaaaasss at the start of an answer to a question. And the classic Well, errrr

Sounds like Im taking the piss but he was such a breath of fresh air when he came in and got on Fergusons nerves almost instantly. Everyone thinks they have the prettiest wife at home.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5614 on: Today at 12:12:18 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:03:48 pm
Haha, used to love the way he said Yeaaaasss at the start of an answer to a question. And the classic Well, errrr

Sounds like Im taking the piss but he was such a breath of fresh air when he came in and got on Fergusons nerves almost instantly. Everyone thinks they have the prettiest wife at home.

He really wound ferguson up, and the press were far more openly xenophobic at the time, most games were billed as Ferguson protecting our game against those arrogant french, and the refs bought into it too.

I watched one of those old arsenal united games on sky the other day, it was absolutely violent at times, like a different sport to now.

Shame theyre not our rivals anymore, i miss it. LOL.
Offline Oldmanmick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5615 on: Today at 12:52:16 pm »
It was funny how Wenger had eyes like a shithouse rat when it came to an offence against an Arsenal player, but his eyesight failed him when one of his boys was the offender.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5616 on: Today at 12:55:59 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 12:52:16 pm
It was funny how Wenger had eyes like a shithouse rat when it came to an offence against an Arsenal player, but his eyesight failed him when one of his boys was the offender.

He'd have fitted in well on RAWK ;)
Offline PaulF

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5617 on: Today at 12:58:04 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:58:26 am
I loved Wenger in his early years at Arsenal. Even when that became a running joke it was still very funny.

Yeah, a bit Rafa like that. He knew the press were taking the piss. He knew his options for speaking out were limited. So go for something ambiguous yet clear. But with a smattering of humour.
There's been many worse involved in the game. Hell, worse Arsenal head coaches :)
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5618 on: Today at 02:43:24 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:01:16 am
Pep was saying Liverpool have never won at ettihad in his time there, thats all.

"Pep" is wrong.
Offline In the Name of Klopp

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5619 on: Today at 03:18:07 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 07:02:02 am
I don't think you can really pick any favourites still. In my head all 3 teams are pretty much equal, which is basically reflected in the table.

Arsenal, as good as they have been so far, I don't think will win away to Abu Dhabi, however. Reckon it ends in a draw similar to our game with them.

Funny thing is Tottenham might end up being the team that decides the title as they play Abu Dhabi, Arsenal and us in the space of a few weeks.

Aye Man City are still the favourites and sadly always are. I like us to do reverse psychology and declare them the second of Brazil 1970 so they crumble under the weight  ;D
Offline coolbyrne

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5620 on: Today at 05:34:11 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:12:18 pm
He really wound ferguson up, and the press were far more openly xenophobic at the time, most games were billed as Ferguson protecting our game against those arrogant french, and the refs bought into it too.

I watched one of those old arsenal united games on sky the other day, it was absolutely violent at times, like a different sport to now.

Shame theyre not our rivals anymore, i miss it. LOL.

What game was it (against United, maybe?) where he was sent into the stands, but there was no place for him to go? He sort of looked at the ref (who I think was telling him he couldn't sit there) and held out his hands as if to say, "Then where?" I'll always have a soft spot for him and what he did for English football.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5621 on: Today at 05:40:57 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 05:34:11 pm
What game was it (against United, maybe?) where he was sent into the stands, but there was no place for him to go? He sort of looked at the ref (who I think was telling him he couldn't sit there) and held out his hands as if to say, "Then where?" I'll always have a soft spot for him and what he did for English football.
MIT absolutely was United because I remember him being loudly serenaded with a chorus of Sit down you paedophile by what sounded like a large majority of the stadium. He used to get all sorts of stick from that horrible bunch, just because he stood up to Ferguson and they couldnt handle it.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5622 on: Today at 05:43:37 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 05:34:11 pm
What game was it (against United, maybe?) where he was sent into the stands, but there was no place for him to go? He sort of looked at the ref (who I think was telling him he couldn't sit there) and held out his hands as if to say, "Then where?" I'll always have a soft spot for him and what he did for English football.

Think we lost that one 8-2. May be wrong, but that was when things had got away from him. Loved wenger, but he didnt really do tactics, just get the best players and let them go express themselves. When we had the best players it was incredible, like Liverpool under klopp, wave after wave of attack, Henry our Salah, and when we lost the ball we had giants in vieira campbell and gilberto winning it back. Unlike Klopp he couldnt recreate it with a new generation of players. Ultimately going from Mane to luis Diaz might mean Liverpool just miss out rather than get over the line, but diaz is still a superb player, we went from henry to chamakh and vieira to denilson. We needed to change our style of play to adapt to our lesser quality, but wenger stuck to his principles and we got some hammerings, 8-2 at united, 6-0 at Chelsea. I never wanted him out though, he couldve stayed forever just for those first 8 years for me.
Offline Bullet500

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5623 on: Today at 05:45:20 pm »
Quote from: ValiantInstance on Today at 09:20:13 am
Forgetting a certain Norwegian playing basketball in the box aren't we?  ;D
Gabriel gifted a goal to even that out in the return fixture. :D
Offline Bullet500

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5624 on: Today at 05:50:13 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:43:37 pm
Think we lost that one 8-2. May be wrong, but that was when things had got away from him. Loved wenger, but he didnt really do tactics, just get the best players and let them go express themselves. When we had the best players it was incredible, like Liverpool under klopp, wave after wave of attack, Henry our Salah, and when we lost the ball we had giants in vieira campbell and gilberto winning it back. Unlike Klopp he couldnt recreate it with a new generation of players. Ultimately going from Mane to luis Diaz might mean Liverpool just miss out rather than get over the line, but diaz is still a superb player, we went from henry to chamakh and vieira to denilson. We needed to change our style of play to adapt to our lesser quality, but wenger stuck to his principles and we got some hammerings, 8-2 at united, 6-0 at Chelsea. I never wanted him out though, he couldve stayed forever just for those first 8 years for me.
I think Wenger's mistake was sticking with Pat Rice for far too long and then when he eventually had choose an assistant, he chose Steve Bould.

Ferguson changed his assistant every four or five years: McClaren, Queiroz, Phelan to name a few. At least this ensures influx of new coaching ideas.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5625 on: Today at 05:51:26 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:40:57 pm
MIT absolutely was United because I remember him being loudly serenaded with a chorus of Sit down you paedophile by what sounded like a large majority of the stadium. He used to get all sorts of stick from that horrible bunch, just because he stood up to Ferguson and they couldnt handle it.

Yeh, young kids with their parents at united and stoke singing sit down you paedophile in full voice.. theres something wrong with these people..
I still look out for stoke results to make sure theyre still shite. And as for man utd, if they dont win another title for the next 50 years itll be too soon. Sometimes you feel sorry for some fans, never them, never seen anyone as arrogant and hateful in success. You never see Liverpool fans singing were Liverpool, well do what we want theres pride in their team and their city but not that horrible arrogance that united fans had. I honestly love seeing them suffer now. Whats happening to them is just perfect.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5626 on: Today at 05:53:44 pm »
Offline zero zero

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5627 on: Today at 06:25:32 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:51:26 pm
I still look out for stoke results to make sure theyre still shite. And as for man utd, if they dont win another title for the next 50 years itll be too soon. Sometimes you feel sorry for some fans, never them, never seen anyone as arrogant and hateful in success. You never see Liverpool fans singing were Liverpool, well do what we want theres pride in their team and their city but not that horrible arrogance that united fans had. I honestly love seeing them suffer now. Whats happening to them is just perfect.
I like it when you talk dirty :D
Online tonysleft

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5628 on: Today at 09:16:46 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:27:27 am
Looking at the title race today , im very relaxed, if we win it with our fixtures in the last 10 games then wed have absolutely earned it and we are playing great stuff. If Liverpool win it then they totally deserve it, should have an extra 5 points, 3 at spurs and 2 yesterday, and with the injuries, the way they play with everyone flooding forward with no care , and the fact that klopp absolutely deserves more than 1 league title before he leaves, it would be a case of well fucking done to them. If the cheats win it meh, shrug shoulder, watch the 500 strong fan parade, half of them sky journalists, and forget it by next day.
Looking at the respective run ins, I still think Liverpool will win it.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5629 on: Today at 10:45:54 pm »
Amazing listen, the Ian wright story, on skys mnf, hes talking about how many times he got rejected as a young player.
Offline PaulF

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5630 on: Today at 10:53:51 pm »
I'm now imagining the fewm if one of the city lot go down easy against yous. The ref, fresh back from Abu Dhabi buys it, and they score from a well worked free kick.

I think Im getting a bit obsessed....
Online Legs

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5631 on: Today at 11:06:17 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:43:24 pm
"Pep" is wrong.

Course he is wrong the man is a complete buffoon.

He hasnt won at Anfield either ..just Covid blah blah blah it wasnt REAL ANFIELD though.
Online BigBrainArteta

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #5632 on: Today at 11:19:03 pm »
Micheal Oliver needs to be publicly called out for his UAE ties. I remember the joke that was Howard Webb whenever he took control of a Man United match - the comical favoritism. If he is on VAR or the on-field referee in our game against them at the end of March, we are in big trouble.

Some City fans have said if Oliver favours Man City, why did he give the penalty to Darwin Nunez. Well its because he has too, it was too obvious to give City any benefit of the doubt. But its those ambiguous decisions were its not 100% Oliver will favour Man City. The challenge on Doku was not 100%, more like 80%, but that narrow grey area allowed Oliver to wave away the decision.

If a bank regulator has a monetary relationship with a bank, corruption watchdogs would be on it. Why is it, Micheal Oliver can freelance in the UAE, with no transparency around his renumeration, and he is allowed to referee Man City matches and there is no discussion on it? Referees are regulators. By definition this is a perceived conflict of interest at a minimum. In business and politics, a perceived conflict of interest is considered a problem and would force people to remove themselves from the decision making process. In short, Micheal Oliver should be removed from Man City matches.
