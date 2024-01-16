All I'm asking is to show me an example of where it's happened before.
If it such a clear yellow card, surely there are numerous examples of this happening before?
Buit ike Jota's dive against Newcastle. Definitely a dive, never gonna be a yellow
Okay i'll bite... knowing you'll move the goalposts or have some excuse following this. Quick google... Torres for Chelsea vs Man U, Johnny Evans makes contact but minimal, Torres dives, instant second yellow
Dybala got sent off for a dive against Real, again, contact and he hits the deck and gets a yellow straight away and is sent off
Ronaldo got one for a dive with about 10x the contact in this Havertz one, what's more it was in El Clasico!!!
Feel free to let me know if you need more examples or if you just wanna go ahead and make a different irrelevant argument or move the goalposts
This whole rarely given thing plays into why officiating is so shit. This stuff is IRRELEVANT. Correct decision, incorrect decision! All these little unwritten rules are a joke. Its like an early cynical challenge being overlooked instead of punished with a yellow because it's early and the refs dont wanna ruin the game, you dont see them given, it's bullshit and allows for cheating, make the fucking call!