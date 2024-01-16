« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5440 on: Yesterday at 10:40:13 pm »
Quote from: GG8 on Yesterday at 10:25:13 pm
Bemused at the shouts for a yellow for the Kai dive. Can anyone give one example of a player getting carded for a dive when there was contact invovled? Let alone a 2nd and sending off

1 he was headed down before the contact
2 he initiated said contact, their player had already pulled out


GG8

  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5441 on: Yesterday at 10:41:25 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:40:13 pm
1 he was headed down before the contact
2 he initiated said contact, their player had already pulled out

Agreed. Show me an example of a player being carded for that before?


Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5442 on: Yesterday at 10:42:03 pm »
What contact? That last angle on MOTD was pretty clear. Complete dive.


Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5443 on: Yesterday at 10:42:30 pm »
Quote from: GG8 on Yesterday at 10:25:13 pm
Bemused at the shouts for a yellow for the Kai dive. Can anyone give one example of a player getting carded for a dive when there was contact invovled? Let alone a 2nd and sending off

There was absolutely no contact. He just throws himself to the ground.

https://www.skysports.com/watch/video/sports/football/13091460/he-is-very-lucky-havertz-fortunate-to-escape-second-yellow-after-diving



Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5444 on: Yesterday at 10:44:22 pm »
Quote from: GG8 on Yesterday at 10:41:25 pm
Agreed. Show me an example of a player being carded for that before?

You are describing pretty much what every player who has ever been booked for diving has done.



GG8

  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5445 on: Yesterday at 10:46:34 pm »


RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5446 on: Yesterday at 10:46:50 pm »
Quote from: GG8 on Yesterday at 10:41:25 pm
Agreed. Show me an example of a player being carded for that before?


Thats not how football or sport works though ffs :lmao

Nowhere in the rules for football does it state something cant be given if it hasnt been given before or more to the point, if random fans on a football forum cant pull up examples of it having happened before from memory.

Youre making one of the dumbest arguments ive seen on any football forum, admitting a player was already headed to the ground (everyone knows thats a clear sign of a dive), also admitting the diver initiated the contact all in some mad effort to claim its not been done before so that excuses it

Assuming if Haaland does this against you and fires in the winner youll have zero complaints, right? All while being caught in a cirlce of mental gymnastics with yourself while you sit and see if you can remember examples of it happening before because only then can it be given



MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5447 on: Yesterday at 10:50:21 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:40:13 pm
1 he was headed down before the contact
2 he initiated said contact, their player had already pulled out
The weak refs have allowed them to take the piss. When in doubt, dive and dive again without any consequence. Like I said after our game, it's a lack of fair play.

Ironically,  Arteta complained about the same thing when they lost to Porto.


MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5448 on: Yesterday at 10:51:17 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:46:50 pm


Thats not how football or sport works though ffs :lmao

Nowhere in the rules for football does it state something cant be given if it hasnt been given before or more to the point, if random fans on a football forum cant pull up examples of it having happened before from memory.

Youre making one of the dumbest arguments ive seen on any football forum, admitting a player was already headed to the ground (everyone knows thats a clear sign of a dive), also admitting the diver initiated the contact all in some mad effort to claim its not been done before so that excuses it

Assuming if Haaland does this against you and fires in the winner youll have zero complaints, right? All while being caught in a cirlce of mental gymnastics with yourself while you sit and see if you can remember examples of it happening before because only then can it be given
They were complaining about Porto diving🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣


GG8

  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5449 on: Yesterday at 10:51:22 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:46:50 pm


Thats not how football or sport works though ffs :lmao

Nowhere in the rules for football does it state something cant be given if it hasnt been given before or more to the point, if random fans on a football forum cant pull up examples of it having happened before from memory.

Youre making one of the dumbest arguments ive seen on any football forum, admitting a player was already headed to the ground (everyone knows thats a clear sign of a dive), also admitting the diver initiated the contact all in some mad effort to claim its not been done before so that excuses it

All I'm asking is to show me an example of where it's happened before.

If it such a clear yellow card, surely there are numerous examples of this happening before?

Buit ike Jota's dive against Newcastle. Definitely a dive, never gonna be a yellow



Terry de Niro

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5450 on: Yesterday at 10:52:33 pm »
Quote from: GG8 on Yesterday at 10:51:22 pm
All I'm asking is to show me an example of where it's happened before.

If it such a clear yellow card, surely there are numerous examples of this happening before?

Buit ike Jota's dive against Newcastle. Definitely a dive, never gonna be a yellow


Didn't the Newcastle goalie admit to fouling him?


Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5451 on: Yesterday at 10:55:58 pm »
Quote from: GG8 on Yesterday at 10:46:34 pm
Their thighs/hips connect

To be fair every players hips and thighs connect. They wouldn't be able to run otherwise.

Havertz connects with the defender about three days after he decided to throw himself to the ground. The impact does not send him to the ground. The impact is as a result of the dive.

It is a bit like saying someone didn't commit suicide because they hit the ground several seconds after they threw themselves off a tower block.

The impact was as a consequence of the dive not the reason for the Havertz flop.



Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5452 on: Yesterday at 10:59:15 pm »
Quote from: GG8 on Yesterday at 10:51:22 pm
All I'm asking is to show me an example of where it's happened before.

If it such a clear yellow card, surely there are numerous examples of this happening before?

Buit ike Jota's dive against Newcastle. Definitely a dive, never gonna be a yellow



Jota's standing leg was caught by the Keeper. That prevented him from lifting his leg to continue his stride pattern. Jota's wasn't a yellow because it was a penalty.



Kashinoda

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5453 on: Yesterday at 11:00:34 pm »
Listen, these are really good and could go the distance.

We are better.

The team that wins this league might not be the best, but I back our lads.

Up the reds, 11 wins from euphoria.



GG8

  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5454 on: Yesterday at 11:01:37 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:55:58 pm
To be fair every players hips and thighs connect. They wouldn't be able to run otherwise.

Havertz connects with the defender about three days after he decided to throw himself to the ground. The impact does not send him to the ground. The impact is as a result of the dive.

It is a bit like saying someone didn't commit suicide because they hit the ground several seconds after they threw themselves off a tower block.

The impact was as a consequence of the dive not the reason for the Havertz flop.

I agree. Happens all the time.

No-one ever gets booked for it


Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5455 on: Yesterday at 11:02:58 pm »
Quote from: GG8 on Yesterday at 11:01:37 pm
I agree. Happens all the time.

No-one ever gets booked for it

Can we just all agree hes a horrible diving shithouse who got lucky today and move on then?


FlashGordon

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5456 on: Yesterday at 11:04:33 pm »
Quote from: GG8 on Yesterday at 10:51:22 pm
All I'm asking is to show me an example of where it's happened before.

If it such a clear yellow card, surely there are numerous examples of this happening before?

Buit ike Jota's dive against Newcastle. Definitely a dive, never gonna be a yellow

This description is about as accurate as your spelling.

Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5457 on: Yesterday at 11:11:57 pm »
It's not a pen but I get the argument that it isn't a yellow, even though Havertz leaned in to bump hips and was the one who initiated contact.  You rarely see yellows given for stuff like that.



Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5458 on: Yesterday at 11:14:19 pm »
It was a clear dive. He was in trouble as soon as he failed to control the ball. From that moment the defenders had the advantage. So he decided to dive and try and make a bit of contact with the defender as he went down. It's called 'the Pires' move. Refs used to fall for it a long time ago. Now they tend to get the yellow card out. This one didn't. Arsenal got lucky.

Or perhaps they didn't. Arteta seems to have done the stats and decided that falling down helps his teams.


"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

FlashGordon

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5459 on: Yesterday at 11:15:03 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:11:57 pm
It's not a pen but I get the argument that it isn't a yellow, even though Havertz leaned in to bump hips and was the one who initiated contact.  You rarely see yellows given for stuff like that.

Just because they aren't given, doesn't mean they shouldn't be given. Tom Daley would have been proud of it.

Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

GG8

  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5460 on: Yesterday at 11:16:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:14:19 pm
It was a clear dive. He was in trouble as soon as he failed to control the ball. From that moment the defenders had the advantage. So he decided to dive and try and make a bit of contact with the defender as he went down. It's called 'the Pires' move. Refs used to fall for it a long time ago. Now they tend to get the yellow card out. This one didn't. Arsenal got lucky.

Or perhaps they didn't. Arteta seems to have done the stats and decided that falling down helps his teams.

One previous example. That's all I ask


Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5461 on: Yesterday at 11:21:15 pm »
Quote from: GG8 on Yesterday at 11:16:31 pm
One previous example. That's all I ask

Well, Neymar very famously.

Others too. But you only asked for one.

"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5462 on: Yesterday at 11:22:10 pm »
Quote from: GG8 on Yesterday at 11:16:31 pm
One previous example. That's all I ask

What are you actually asking for? Are you saying he didnt dive? Youre talking like he dangled a leg like Vardy and Kane do. Difference is, they make sure they get caught. Still sly but they claim there was contact and they invariably get away with it. Havertz didnt really get caught though. He went looking for it, Collins didnt buy it and he decided to go down anyway.

Is any of that up for debate? I dont watch enough of other teams to know who gets away with that kind of thing or who gets booked for it.


tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5463 on: Yesterday at 11:22:15 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 11:15:03 pm
Just because they aren't given, doesn't mean they shouldn't be given. Tom Daley would have been proud of it.

Sure, I think it should be a yellow.  But they just don't ever really get given if there is contact, and I'm not sure that VAR can give yellows anyway?



RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5464 on: Yesterday at 11:22:29 pm »
Quote from: GG8 on Yesterday at 10:51:22 pm
All I'm asking is to show me an example of where it's happened before.

If it such a clear yellow card, surely there are numerous examples of this happening before?

Buit ike Jota's dive against Newcastle. Definitely a dive, never gonna be a yellow



Okay i'll bite... knowing you'll move the goalposts or have some excuse following this. Quick google... Torres for Chelsea vs Man U, Johnny Evans makes contact but minimal, Torres dives, instant second yellow

Dybala got sent off for a dive against Real, again, contact and he hits the deck and gets a yellow straight away and is sent off

Ronaldo got one for a dive with about 10x the contact in this Havertz one, what's more it was in El Clasico!!!

Feel free to let me know if you need more examples or if you just wanna go ahead and make a different irrelevant argument or move the goalposts

This whole rarely given thing plays into why officiating is so shit. This stuff is IRRELEVANT. Correct decision, incorrect decision! All these little unwritten rules are a joke. Its like an early cynical challenge being overlooked instead of punished with a yellow because it's early and the refs dont wanna ruin the game, you dont see them given, it's bullshit and allows for cheating, make the fucking call!



Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5465 on: Yesterday at 11:25:28 pm »
Quote from: GG8 on Yesterday at 11:16:31 pm
One previous example. That's all I ask

How about 7 previous examples.

http://www.arsenal-world.co.uk/news/tmnw/bukayo_saka_yellow_card_adds_to_arsenals_unwanted_diving_record_939225/index.shtml

Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Sheffield United on Monday was hugely disappointing for a number of reasons.

Not only did the Gunners drop points in their pursuit of a top-four finish, but they were shown yet another yellow card for simulation as 18-year-old Bukayo Saka was deemed to have dived to try win a penalty in the 35th minute with his side 1-0 down, even though replays showed there may have been some contact.


Regardless of whether the decision was correct or not, the yellow card still stands, and ​Opta note that the booking takes their tally of yellow cards for diving up to seven since the start of last season, which is more than any other ​Premier League side.

"Ohhh-kayyy"

1892tillforever

  
  
  
  
  • Posts: 11,982
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5466 on: Yesterday at 11:26:00 pm »
Quote from: GG8 on Yesterday at 11:16:31 pm
One previous example. That's all I ask
Already been answered, Bissouma for Spurs against Luton earlier this season. That bellend Neymar for PSG before he went to Saudi as well. Different league but still happened.
Logged

Offline GG8

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,106
  • Löndön is Red.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5467 on: Yesterday at 11:43:15 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:22:29 pm
Okay i'll bite... knowing you'll move the goalposts or have some excuse following this. Quick google... Torres for Chelsea vs Man U, Johnny Evans makes contact but minimal, Torres dives, instant second yellow

Dybala got sent off for a dive against Real, again, contact and he hits the deck and gets a yellow straight away and is sent off

Ronaldo got one for a dive with about 10x the contact in this Havertz one, what's more it was in El Clasico!!!

Feel free to let me know if you need more examples or if you just wanna go ahead and make a different irrelevant argument or move the goalposts

This whole rarely given thing plays into why officiating is so shit. This stuff is IRRELEVANT. Correct decision, incorrect decision! All these little unwritten rules are a joke. Its like an early cynical challenge being overlooked instead of punished with a yellow because it's early and the refs dont wanna ruin the game, you dont see them given, it's bullshit and allows for cheating, make the fucking call!

Just watched back all 3.

2 were fouls, don't know how the refs gave yellows for diving.

One, Dybala, was no contact at all and what you typically see given as a yellow. Just like Bissouma and Neymar 
Logged

Offline GG8

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,106
  • Löndön is Red.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5468 on: Yesterday at 11:44:12 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:25:28 pm
How about 7 previous examples.

http://www.arsenal-world.co.uk/news/tmnw/bukayo_saka_yellow_card_adds_to_arsenals_unwanted_diving_record_939225/index.shtml

Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Sheffield United on Monday was hugely disappointing for a number of reasons.

Not only did the Gunners drop points in their pursuit of a top-four finish, but they were shown yet another yellow card for simulation as 18-year-old Bukayo Saka was deemed to have dived to try win a penalty in the 35th minute with his side 1-0 down, even though replays showed there may have been some contact.


Regardless of whether the decision was correct or not, the yellow card still stands, and ​Opta note that the booking takes their tally of yellow cards for diving up to seven since the start of last season, which is more than any other ​Premier League side.

This one is actually spot on. Funny it's against Arsenal......
Logged

Offline BigBrainArteta

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 54
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5469 on: Yesterday at 11:44:53 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:33:33 pm
Havertz has bulked up and put on a lot of muscle mass, hes got a lot more power in his running, shooting and challenges. He needed to as he was weak as piss early on. Now a real asset to the side. He looks completely different to a few months ago.

Agreed. He looked like Bambi on ice when he first joined. Now though his off the ball movement is elite. Also stating to show more conviction with the ball at feet. Arteta knew all along what he was doing signing Havertz, when rival fans and the Arsenal fanbase thought he was mental.
Logged

Offline GG8

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,106
  • Löndön is Red.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5470 on: Yesterday at 11:45:39 pm »
Bit like Xhaka getting a red for pulling a player down by the shirt or Martinelli getting 2 yellows in the same phase of play
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,280
  • JFT 97
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5471 on: Today at 12:15:02 am »
Quote from: GG8 on Yesterday at 11:44:12 pm
This one is actually spot on. Funny it's against Arsenal......

The BBC Match of the Day pundits were left unimpressed with the three Arsenal stars booked for simulation against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Host Gary Lineker and former Gunners Martin Keown and Ian Wright were critical of the north London side's Granit Xhaka, Shkodran Mustafi and Matteo Guendouzi, with the latter even being referred to as 'Guen-dive-zi' by the former England and Leicester City striker.

All three went into referee Paul Tierney's book after going down under minimal contact from the Terriers, with German centre half Mustafi suspended for Arsenal's trip to Southampton next weekend as a result of his yellow card.



3 players booked for diving in one match and you are still asking for an example.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,356
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5472 on: Today at 12:57:35 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 11:44:53 pm
Agreed. He looked like Bambi on ice when he first joined. Now though his off the ball movement is elite. Also stating to show more conviction with the ball at feet. Arteta knew all along what he was doing signing Havertz, when rival fans and the Arsenal fanbase thought he was mental.

One could say he was ahead of the curve there 
Logged
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 16, 2024, 08:58:04 am
Tubby thinks PGMOL are awesome..

And tubby is always right

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,156
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5473 on: Today at 03:25:57 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:42:03 pm
What contact? That last angle on MOTD was pretty clear. Complete dive.

yep!

Imagine going on a Liverpool forum coming out with a comment like that :lmao

its a yellow.  Mad he wasnt booked. Refs got Arsenal the win it seems.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,156
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5474 on: Today at 03:30:14 am »
Quote from: GG8 on Yesterday at 10:51:22 pm
All I'm asking is to show me an example of where it's happened before.

If it such a clear yellow card, surely there are numerous examples of this happening before?

Buit ike Jota's dive against Newcastle. Definitely a dive, never gonna be a yellow

stop trolling.

You are an arsenal fan on a Liverpool forum, behave with a bit of decorum, even if one or two of the other Arsenal fans who live here dont.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,140
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5475 on: Today at 04:23:30 am »
Quote from: GG8 on Yesterday at 11:43:15 pm
Just watched back all 3.

2 were fouls, don't know how the refs gave yellows for diving.

Looks like the prediction of shifted goal posts was spot on.

It doesn't matter whether or not you think the contact was worthy of a foul. Your contention was that referees don't give yellow cards for simulation, you were bullish enough about it to throw down the gauntlet, and some posters were obliging enough to do the research for you. Now is the time to admit defeat gracefully.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5476 on: Today at 04:27:50 am »
We still shouldve had two clear pens, missed a tonne of chances, and gave them their goal, there was nothing lucky about the win. Wouldve had no complaints had Havertz got red but Brentford got away with so much him staying on didnt really even things out.
Anyway, the 7 previous wins were with great football and yesterday was a war, if anything we outmuscled Brentfords brutes, the team is shaping up so well, this was the type of game we dropped points in down the stretch last season (albeit Toney was 4 yards offside in last seasons 1-1 when Var forgot to draw the lines).
« Last Edit: Today at 04:29:55 am by The North Bank »
Logged
