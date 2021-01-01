Massive 3 points, against a horrible side, Ramsdale bloody hell, love him but think he should be moved on in the summer. Not the elite level required when you must win every week. Second half was brutal, ball was hardly in play from the 50th min with every single brentford player spending ages on the floor after every clearance, shot, corner, block, it was brutal.Still found a way to win, it wasnt as good as recent weeks, but in some ways this win means more, Kai havertz scores again, and Rice is magnificent. Now i can enjoy the tussle tomorrow afternoon. Then on to Porto on Tuesday.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
