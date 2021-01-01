« previous next »
The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:34:49 pm
Massive 3 points, against a horrible side, Ramsdale bloody hell, love him but think he should be moved on in the summer. Not the elite level required when you must win every week.
Second half was brutal, ball was hardly in play from the 50th min with every single brentford player spending ages on the floor after every clearance, shot, corner, block, it was brutal.

Still found a way to win, it wasnt as good as recent weeks, but in some ways this win means more, Kai havertz scores again, and  Rice is magnificent.

Now i can enjoy the tussle tomorrow afternoon. Then on to Porto on Tuesday.

If you think that was bad, you should play against this Arsenal team.
Cant wait for someone to badly injure Havertz. Hated him at Chelsea and hate him just as much now.

