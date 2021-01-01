« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5320 on: Yesterday at 10:35:44 am
They're doing very good. In fact, for my money, they've arguably been the best team in Europe in 2024 (Xabi might want a word about that  ;D ). That said, they sit 3rd place in the league despite that.

The next two games are huge. If we draw with City and they beat Brentford and go on to win against City, they're suddenly in a relatively strong position - all be it with work to do.

On the flip side, if we beat City and Brighton and they drop points against either Brentford or, most likely, City, they're left with a bit of an uphill battle.

Regardless, it's exciting times for this lot. It's clear to see they're building a team capable of challenging year on year. With Madrid seemingly fully stocked on talent and Barca broke, they should manage to keep the team together.


Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5321 on: Yesterday at 10:40:06 am
I stopped reading at best team in Europe. Thatll do me!
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5322 on: Yesterday at 10:56:55 am
So did I ;)
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5323 on: Yesterday at 11:09:15 am
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5324 on: Yesterday at 02:12:21 pm
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5325 on: Yesterday at 03:55:59 pm
See I'm not so sure.

I think last season was a bit different, not because it was their first challenge in ages but because they were the ONLY challengers. Loads of pressure on them. This year it's City vs Liverpool in most people's minds. It's not all on them as challengers. Arsenal can afford to just do their thing and see what happens.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5326 on: Yesterday at 04:33:29 pm
Dont see how thats true, its not as if no one is talking about Arsenal and there are plenty of people out there, pundits especially who dont think we can do it.

What people are thinking doesnt matter, the pressure is having to win every game on the pitch, and not affording any slip ups.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5327 on: Yesterday at 04:48:14 pm
Yeah there's absolutely huge pressure on Arsenal, especially after last season and then spending another kings ransom in the summer.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5328 on: Yesterday at 05:02:49 pm
Ben A'int White.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5329 on: Yesterday at 05:31:58 pm
So you're saying that there's loads of people who think Arsenal are more than 3rd favourites?

I disagree. Nobody is saying they CAN'T do it but anyone asked to give an actual opinion is saying that City or Liverpool will win it. That takes pressure off in my opinion.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5330 on: Yesterday at 05:35:02 pm
The thing is the conversation will shift, and they will be the centre of attention if they are top on Monday morning.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5331 on: Yesterday at 06:48:04 pm
If they are top with about 4 games to go but only by a couple of points, then yes, I think that will be when the pressure will actually start.

Yes the press will blabber on about them but in seriousness, until then, nobody gives them much of a hope. I'm not trying to be disrespectful to them. They're a great team and I genuinely like Arsenal as a club. It's just that Liverpool and City are the established and experienced heavy weights and I think it will be a surprise (if not a shock) if both of them falter enough to give Arsenal a genuine sniff.

It would have been the same if Liverpool were still 'in the mix', back when it was Man Utd and Chelsea/Arsenal who were the established contenders.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5332 on: Yesterday at 06:59:00 pm
Ive seen several pundits pick Arsenal over us, recently. Loads have also changed their mind throughout the season depending on the form. The firm favorites are City.

My point is the pressure aspect isnt what xyz is saying, but having to win over and over again, while another team is doing the same, thats where the pressure builds. Its relentless, its mentaly tiring, and any slip up can be devastating.

The pressure is on the pitch primarily. Theyve just steam rolled 6 teams, anytime they step on the pitch the expectation is for them to win, to stay in the race let alone win it.

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5333 on: Yesterday at 07:58:59 pm
Hard to argue. We really need to do things that we havent done before, that starts with getting some sort of positive result at The Ethihad. Even if we do that, we then need to show consistency in winning games at the business end of the season.

I can put forward arguments to why I think we are better placed to get a result at the Etihad, I can also make a case for how we are better equipped to deal with the run in, but until we do, then there will always be question marks.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5334 on: Yesterday at 08:50:05 pm
Jakub Kiwior and Kai Havertz both have been really good in the last few games. Both have contributed to our defensive solidity.

Hope the entire team continues to play well.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5335 on: Yesterday at 08:54:20 pm
There's no pressure on them because they are not expected to win. The pressure is on City but they have the experience to handle it.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5336 on: Yesterday at 09:06:12 pm
I think you need your 'moment'. What I mean is something that happens that truly elevates Arsenal from title outsiders to genuine threat in the public consciousness. The moment that you move from being seen as the plucky contenders to 'Oh, they're serious!'.

For me we had that the season we finally won it. The year before I, and I think most outsiders, were pretty shocked at how we'd gone toe to toe with City, not dropping a point from something like March, and pushed them all the way. Okay we didn't win but it was a level of performance that I didn't know we had.
It was such a mind boggling level of performance that I genuinely thought that we'd struggle to live up to that and so wasn't hugely confident going into the 19/20 season.
Then it just continued.

In my mind, that was our 'moment'.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5337 on: Yesterday at 09:12:26 pm
Theres massive pressure on them
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5338 on: Today at 01:53:45 am
I don't think that's true though, I'm sure I've seen plenty of pundits etc. pick Arsenal as favourites, even more so now that we are ravaged by injuries.
