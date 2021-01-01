They're doing very good. In fact, for my money, they've arguably been the best team in Europe in 2024 (Xabi might want a word about that
). That said, they sit 3rd place in the league despite that.
The next two games are huge. If we draw with City and they beat Brentford and go on to win against City, they're suddenly in a relatively strong position - all be it with work to do.
On the flip side, if we beat City and Brighton and they drop points against either Brentford or, most likely, City, they're left with a bit of an uphill battle.
Regardless, it's exciting times for this lot. It's clear to see they're building a team capable of challenging year on year. With Madrid seemingly fully stocked on talent and Barca broke, they should manage to keep the team together.