A possible X-factor here is injuries.



Both Arsenal and 115FC are having good runs while we've been limping through like a a torpedoed Chinese junk in shark-infested seas. Somehow we've made it so far and maybe, just maybe Szobo, Mo, Trent, Ali, Jones, Ryan are on the edge of returning. I reckon we'll see Jota well before season's out as well. Anyway it looked like that a month ago as well and in the space of a week we were ravaged again. It could happen to to any of the 3 teams. We've coped, barely, but we have. Let's see if Lady Luck keeps smiling on North London. ps I know Timber and Partey have missed the whole season, but right now....



If they are top with about 4 games to go but only by a couple of points, then yes, I think that will be when the pressure will actually start.



Yes the press will blabber on about them but in seriousness, until then, nobody gives them much of a hope. I'm not trying to be disrespectful to them. They're a great team and I genuinely like Arsenal as a club. It's just that Liverpool and City are the established and experienced heavy weights and I think it will be a surprise (if not a shock) if both of them falter enough to give Arsenal a genuine sniff.



It would have been the same if Liverpool were still 'in the mix', back when it was Man Utd and Chelsea/Arsenal who were the established contenders.



Not just Timber and Partey, unfortunately weve had to deal with recurring injuries to Tomiyasu, Zinchenko, Smith-Rowe and Jesus and have been having to try and manage their minutes, and Vieira missed a few months as well.Doesnt really beat having a dozen first team guys out at the same time mind you.Hard to argue. We really need to do things that we havent done before, that starts with getting some sort of positive result at The Ethihad. Even if we do that, we then need to show consistency in winning games at the business end of the season.I can put forward arguments to why I think we are better placed to get a result at the Etihad, I can also make a case for how we are better equipped to deal with the run in, but until we do, then there will always be question marks.