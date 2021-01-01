« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5280 on: Yesterday at 01:59:24 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 11:26:37 am
That was a strange Sky graphic last night so, very misleading.

They drop points at home to Brentford this weekend.

Better.  ;)

Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 01:38:06 pm
You might not have noticed, but this is an Arsenal piss take thread.

I know, but be original in the piss take. After every win it gets a bit repetitive. Or even wait until someone like Big Brain Arteta triggers it. There were hardly even any celebration by the players at the full time whistle, no bold proclamations in here or on tv from what i seen. There was more triggering on the match thread from what i read back from your own than the 'Piss take' Arsenal thread.
Brian Blessed

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5281 on: Yesterday at 02:07:09 pm
After just 5,280 posts ScottishGoon has won the thread!
ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5282 on: Yesterday at 02:10:28 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 02:07:09 pm
After just 5,280 posts ScottishGoon has won the thread!

So i can have a parade after all??!!
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5283 on: Yesterday at 02:19:24 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 01:59:18 pm
Pains me to say it but, I agree. I think its arsenals to lose and theyre favourites. Shouldve backed them at 11/1 a few weeks ago.

Hard disagree. They're in a great moment, but form like this doesn't last. How they react when they have another Fulham away or West Ham at home kind of performance will be key, and they certainly have much, much more difficult fixtures coming up after this weekend.
JRed

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5284 on: Yesterday at 02:21:36 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 01:59:24 pm
Better.  ;)

I know, but be original in the piss take. After every win it gets a bit repetitive. Or even wait until someone like Big Brain Arteta triggers it. There were hardly even any celebration by the players at the full time whistle, no bold proclamations in here or on tv from what i seen. There was more triggering on the match thread from what i read back from your own than the 'Piss take' Arsenal thread.
You mean they didnt get the cameras out at full time?
ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5285 on: Yesterday at 02:26:24 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 02:21:36 pm
You mean they didnt get the cameras out at full time?

They didn't, i was disappointed.  Not as much fun when it's a procession, not as much jeopardy in it like i was saying all along.

You guys have took over that role just now it seems.
ValiantInstance

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5286 on: Yesterday at 02:35:01 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:19:24 pm
They're in a great moment
I knew Jurgen read RAWK  ;D
RedDeadRejection

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5287 on: Yesterday at 05:22:40 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 02:10:28 pm
So i can have a parade after all??!!

...I'll allow it.
thejbs

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5288 on: Yesterday at 06:05:43 pm
Probably be top after the next round of games.
King_doggerel

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5289 on: Yesterday at 06:17:14 pm
what is martinelli's injury situation?
**** The Pain Away.

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5290 on: Yesterday at 06:20:15 pm
Quote from: King_doggerel on Yesterday at 06:17:14 pm
what is martinelli's injury situation?

Dead.
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5291 on: Yesterday at 06:30:52 pm
Quote from: King_doggerel on Yesterday at 06:17:14 pm
what is martinelli's injury situation?

Cut foot so should be ok, Trossard is a decent enough replacement if needs be.
Ramsdale will be back in against Brentford though, due to Rayas loan agreement.
Oldmanmick

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5292 on: Yesterday at 06:31:06 pm
Arsenal's recent form has been mind-blowing it has to be said, & they deserve a lot of praise for that. Despite all that, they still sit in 3rd place 2 points behind ourselves, who've had to contend with an horrendous list of injuries over the past couple of months. This time 10 years ago Arsenal came to Anfield in great form knowing that a win would put them top, 2 points ahead of Chelsea. They lost 5-1 to us with our boys blitzing them with 4 goals in first 20 minutes. They never fully recovered after that & quickly fell out of the title race that year. Capitulations in football are not uncommon, so whilst the boys from the Emirates are going great guns, there's no guarantee that they'll sustain it from now until May. Football is a funny old game someone once said.
Yorkykopite

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5293 on: Yesterday at 08:53:53 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:04:33 am
Yeh i think it should be more like 40/35/25 . City/Liverpool/arsenal

On present form you'd expect Arsenal ton be champion,. But I agree with you. I think they'll crumble again.
GreatEx

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5294 on: Yesterday at 09:06:39 pm
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 07:36:59 am
You have to go to Man United, you have to go to Everton (always a hot game), you have to go to Aston Villa, you host Spurs at home, West Ham away Fulham away, Brighton home. All three of City Liverpool and Arsenal will have tricky fixtures. I dont think anyone's fixture list is 'easier' when there are still 10 games to play.

True, but I didn't say Arsenal's run-in was any harder than City's or Liverpool's, just that it was a big step up from what they've faced recently, meaning we'll get a truer picture of whether they've really got what it takes.
OkieRedman

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5295 on: Yesterday at 09:48:42 pm
Arsenals fans on Reddit are trying to say Zinchenko's absence has been a huge miss, or was at the start of the season.  :jester
Tonyh8su

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5296 on: Yesterday at 09:50:46 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:19:24 pm
Hard disagree. They're in a great moment, but form like this doesn't last. How they react when they have another Fulham away or West Ham at home kind of performance will be key, and they certainly have much, much more difficult fixtures coming up after this weekend.

That's fair enough and I hope you're right, obviously. But I think they're favourites.
BigBrainArteta

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5297 on: Yesterday at 10:27:03 pm
I think our form is sustainable as we are not a 'momentum' team. I remember the Liverpool 13-14 team, winning 11 games in a row before just falling short at the end. That Liverpool team conceded 50 league goals that year, you finished above Chelsea who conceded only 27 league goals all season. Suarez and Sturridge went on a scoring binge and Liverpool pretty much had to score 3 goals in a game to make sure of the win, because there was no capacity to stop conceding, now thats what I call momentum. Momentum that isn't sustainable.


As much as we are scoring, its our defence that is the bedrock of this team. We didn't need to score the 3rd 4th 5th 6th v West Ham, Palace, Burnley or Sheffield United. We have conceded 3 league goals in the 7 games we have played in 2024. People will say oh these teams arnt very good, but we also restricted Liverpool and Newcastle to a limited number of chances. David Raya has more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper despite playing less games. Sometimes Raya doesn't even have to make a save and he gets a cleansheet.

So whilst racking up 5-6 goals per match isn't likely to continue, our rock-solid defence is. I believe we have faced an Xga against of less than 1 in our last 7 games. Some say its 'non sustainable', when it actually it is, because its by design and not random. Arteta is a top tactician and defensive minded, the players are well drilled and well coached. The ball playing ability plus physicality and mobility of Gabriel, Saliba, Rice allows us to really squeeze teams and put them under immense pressure. I also think we have some really underrated players. For example im convinced non Arsenal fans see Ben White as a generic player, rather than a player whose transfer value should exceed 70m+


FlashGordon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5298 on: Yesterday at 10:45:36 pm
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 10:27:03 pm
I think our form is sustainable as we are not a 'momentum' team. I remember the Liverpool 13-14 team, winning 11 games in a row before just falling short at the end. That Liverpool team conceded 50 league goals that year, you finished above Chelsea who conceded only 27 league goals all season. Suarez and Sturridge went on a scoring binge and Liverpool pretty much had to score 3 goals in a game to make sure of the win, because there was no capacity to stop conceding, now thats what I call momentum. Momentum that isn't sustainable.


As much as we are scoring, its our defence that is the bedrock of this team. We didn't need to score the 3rd 4th 5th 6th v West Ham, Palace, Burnley or Sheffield United. We have conceded 3 league goals in the 7 games we have played in 2024. People will say oh these teams arnt very good, but we also restricted Liverpool and Newcastle to a limited number of chances. David Raya has more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper despite playing less games. Sometimes Raya doesn't even have to make a save and he gets a cleansheet.

So whilst racking up 5-6 goals per match isn't likely to continue, our rock-solid defence is. I believe we have faced an Xga against of less than 1 in our last 7 games. Some say its 'non sustainable', when it actually it is, because its by design and not random. Arteta is a top tactician and defensive minded, the players are well drilled and well coached. The ball playing ability plus physicality and mobility of Gabriel, Saliba, Rice allows us to really squeeze teams and put them under immense pressure. I also think we have some really underrated players. For example im convinced non Arsenal fans see Ben White as a generic player, rather than a player whose transfer value should exceed 70m+

The whole post is bait, but this is by far the best bit.
newterp

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5299 on: Yesterday at 11:22:00 pm
Ben White transfer value more than 70m ... we must be on the Truman Show or in the Matrix.
BigCDump

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5300 on: Yesterday at 11:38:00 pm
Arsenal have been absolutely phenomenal defensively and in particular offensively in the last 5 games. 30 goals scored!

And yet I can't help wonder in the 4 games before Sheffield they scored 24 goals only to tie in goal difference with us. During the worst injury phase of our season, and probably many seasons. Not downplaying Arsenal obviously, they're not to blame for our injuries. But just what the hell have they been doing all season to only just overtake our goal difference in the last match? Not to mention being two places away from us.
BigBrainArteta

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5301 on: Today at 01:33:57 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:45:36 pm
The whole post is bait, but this is by far the best bit.

Odegaard, Saliba, Martinelli, Saka, Rice, Gabriel are players in our squad rubber stamped not for sale. Which means they are valued at over 100m each.

Ben White is on the next phase of essential players, so why wouldn't he be valued at 70m? If we got a 65m offer for Ben White, its getting rejected.


coolbyrne

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5302 on: Today at 01:55:02 am
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 01:33:57 am
Odegaard, Saliba, Martinelli, Saka, Rice, Gabriel are players in our squad rubber stamped not for sale. Which means they are valued at over 100m each.

Ben White is on the next phase of essential players, so why wouldn't he be valued at 70m? If we got a 65m offer for Ben White, its getting rejected.




Who's making this evaluation? I've not seen these numbers mentioned by the club.
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5303 on: Today at 05:44:49 am
Instead of stressing about what might or might not happen, im just enjoying the great football we are playing. People getting too caught up in ifs and buts. Its much better being in the title race than sitting on the outside watching city and Liverpool slug it out. Thats 2 years running we are in the mix, eventually we ll get over the line, especially if long term we keep playing the way we are playing now, speed on the ball and intensity off it. The spine of the team with Saliba Rice and Odegaard is right up there with the best in the world, and weve hardly got any players over the age of 26. Ive never been more relaxed about a title race or the teams prospects long term.
BigBrainArteta

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5304 on: Today at 06:13:54 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:44:49 am
Instead of stressing about what might or might not happen, im just enjoying the great football we are playing. People getting too caught up in ifs and buts. Its much better being in the title race than sitting on the outside watching city and Liverpool slug it out. Thats 2 years running we are in the mix, eventually we ll get over the line, especially if long term we keep playing the way we are playing now, speed on the ball and intensity off it. The spine of the team with Saliba Rice and Odegaard is right up there with the best in the world, and weve hardly got any players over the age of 26. Ive never been more relaxed about a title race or the teams prospects long term.

Agreed. Ive always said we are 2-3 years away from peaking. When I say that some interpret as me hedging and making excuses in the case we dont win it this year, which just isnt the case. And if we dont win it this year, like last year I will be thoroughly disappointed. However is still doesn't change the fact as you mention the core of our players are still on the younger side, closer to 20 than 30.

JRed

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5305 on: Today at 06:51:06 am
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 01:33:57 am
Odegaard, Saliba, Martinelli, Saka, Rice, Gabriel are players in our squad rubber stamped not for sale. Which means they are valued at over 100m each.

Ben White is on the next phase of essential players, so why wouldn't he be valued at 70m? If we got a 65m offer for Ben White, its getting rejected.
Yes, but you making up valuations doesnt make them real.
ValiantInstance

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5306 on: Today at 07:38:01 am
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 10:27:03 pm
I think our form is sustainable as we are not a 'momentum' team.
Except you absolutely are. When you lose one game it often snowballs into 2 or 3 bad results. I also remember early on under Arteta you would go on a terrible run, followed by some nice wins and then hit the wall again.
GreatEx

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5307 on: Today at 07:42:09 am
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 11:38:00 pm
Arsenal have been absolutely phenomenal defensively and in particular offensively in the last 5 games. 30 goals scored!.

Have you been watching the Sheffield game on a loop?
