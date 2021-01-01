Playing great. Rice is playing higher up the field now and has 5 goals and 5 assists in the league, it took him a while to learn his role but now looks another level to xhaka. Havertz looks a different player too, physically he looks like hes put on a lot of muscle and seems to have a lot of purpose in his passing, never thought hed turn it around but is now clearly ahead of jesus as our number 9. Jorginho has also really helped with his progressive passing and we suffered a bit yesterday when Partey came on and started passing the ball backwards, something which has become alien to this team.

Then there is the goalkeeper debate, apparently for some that was going to be our undoing, Arteta upsetting everything by signing Raya, no one is talking about this anymore, its clear who the number 1 is (even though most games hes just a spectator).

Overall weve arrived or stumbled on a line up that works relentlessly with and without the ball, really exciting times .

Not sure what we need for next season, from thinking we need 2-3 players more, it might just depth because i love the way we are playing.