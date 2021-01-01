If we're to be damned to an injury plagued run-in that scuppers our league form then I'd rather Arsenal won it than Man City. That said, I still think the only team capable of stopping Man City are us.



Arsenal are clearly brimming with confidence right now. It's a shame that Man City's fixtures aren't reversed with them playing Arsenal at the weekend and us after the international break. That break is coming at the wrong time for Arsenal (although the last break came at just the right time for them as they were hopelessly out of form).