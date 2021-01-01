« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 127 128 129 130 131 [132]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 223192 times)

Offline BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 916
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5240 on: Yesterday at 10:11:51 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 10:09:15 pm
They have United in the penultimate game.

So never.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5241 on: Yesterday at 10:12:26 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 10:07:41 pm
Congratulations to Arsenal for winning the league for at least the third time this season. After Luton away, after beating us and tonight at least. There might even be a couple more in the next month!

Why do folk say rubbish like this, its not really funny after the first few times?
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5242 on: Yesterday at 10:14:34 pm »
If we're to be damned to an injury plagued run-in that scuppers our league form then I'd rather Arsenal won it than Man City.  That said, I still think the only team capable of stopping Man City are us.

Arsenal are clearly brimming with confidence right now.  It's a shame that Man City's fixtures aren't reversed with them playing Arsenal at the weekend and us after the international break.  That break is coming at the wrong time for Arsenal (although the last break came at just the right time for them as they were hopelessly out of form).
Logged

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5243 on: Yesterday at 10:14:43 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:12:26 pm
Why do folk say rubbish like this, its not really funny after the first few times?

When's the parade?
Logged

Offline BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 916
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5244 on: Yesterday at 10:15:03 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:12:26 pm
Why do folk say rubbish like this, its not really funny after the first few times?

I don't get the joke either. I just checked the league table and Arsenal are 3rd.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5245 on: Yesterday at 10:20:47 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 10:14:43 pm
When's the parade?

Thats the alternative comment.  ::)
Logged

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5246 on: Yesterday at 10:22:01 pm »
That's why I said it.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,121
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5247 on: Yesterday at 10:31:18 pm »
The form team, but they've also had a blessed run of mostly middling-to-poor teams at their lowest ebb. One more gimme before the break, at home to a rock-bottom Brentford, but after the break it's a different story. Remaining aways are City, Brighton, Wolves, Spurs, Man Utd - only one of those goes down as a certain win - and the homes include Villa, a possibly resurgent-ish Chelsea and a last day against Everton who, if they aren't safe yet, we know will somehow pull something out of their arse yet again.
Logged

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,430
  • Ground Control
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5248 on: Yesterday at 11:28:18 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:31:18 pm
The form team, but they've also had a blessed run of mostly middling-to-poor teams at their lowest ebb. One more gimme before the break, at home to a rock-bottom Brentford, but after the break it's a different story. Remaining aways are City, Brighton, Wolves, Spurs, Man Utd - only one of those goes down as a certain win - and the homes include Villa, a possibly resurgent-ish Chelsea and a last day against Everton who, if they aren't safe yet, we know will somehow pull something out of their arse yet again.

What a dilemma for Everton if they need points on that last day. Win and you're safe. Lose and you go down, but you also (potentially) keep Liverpool from winning the title.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,121
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5249 on: Today at 12:05:40 am »
I've been dreaming of that scenario ever since it became apparent that Liverpool and Arsenal were title contenders (Everton being a relegation contender I took as given)
Logged

Offline 88_RED

  • Not a real bookie though.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,689
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5250 on: Today at 03:31:26 am »
Arsenal are peaking too early..

Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..
Pages: 1 ... 127 128 129 130 131 [132]   Go Up
« previous next »
 