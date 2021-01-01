« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 222632 times)

BigCDump

  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5240 on: Today at 10:11:51 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 10:09:15 pm
They have United in the penultimate game.

So never.


ScottishGoon

  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5241 on: Today at 10:12:26 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 10:07:41 pm
Congratulations to Arsenal for winning the league for at least the third time this season. After Luton away, after beating us and tonight at least. There might even be a couple more in the next month!

Why do folk say rubbish like this, its not really funny after the first few times?
thaddeus

  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5242 on: Today at 10:14:34 pm »
If we're to be damned to an injury plagued run-in that scuppers our league form then I'd rather Arsenal won it than Man City.  That said, I still think the only team capable of stopping Man City are us.

Arsenal are clearly brimming with confidence right now.  It's a shame that Man City's fixtures aren't reversed with them playing Arsenal at the weekend and us after the international break.  That break is coming at the wrong time for Arsenal (although the last break came at just the right time for them as they were hopelessly out of form).
RedDeadRejection

  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5243 on: Today at 10:14:43 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:12:26 pm
Why do folk say rubbish like this, its not really funny after the first few times?

When's the parade?
BigCDump

  
  
  
  
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5244 on: Today at 10:15:03 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:12:26 pm
Why do folk say rubbish like this, its not really funny after the first few times?

I don't get the joke either. I just checked the league table and Arsenal are 3rd.

