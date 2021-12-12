« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 221845 times)

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5200 on: Today at 11:08:28 am »
No one is ever going to drop points are they, we got teased a bit on the weekend, then normal business resumed.

Must win today, must win every week. Fair play to Liverpool doing it year in year out, because you do feel you are doing amazing and getting no rewards for it, its not easy.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5201 on: Today at 11:14:19 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:08:28 am
No one is ever going to drop points are they, we got teased a bit on the weekend, then normal business resumed.

You might tonight.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5202 on: Today at 11:14:52 am »
Arsenal are reaching that stage where a normal title challenger might be considered 'due' to drop points. Those 2 successive losses after Christmas were really damaging. They've had to be perfect since the new year just to stay in the race.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5203 on: Today at 11:29:06 am »
Quote from: ValiantInstance on Today at 11:14:52 am
Arsenal are reaching that stage where a normal title challenger might be considered 'due' to drop points. Those 2 successive losses after Christmas were really damaging. They've had to be perfect since the new year just to stay in the race.

Weve won 6 in a row and made no dent, might even win 18 in a row and finish second. We always play last as well which is unlucky, never had the chance to win first go top and put pressure on.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5204 on: Today at 11:35:20 am »
A very good chance to further increase the goal difference tonight.

No team has ever given up as many big chances as this Sheffield United team.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5205 on: Today at 11:49:35 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:35:20 am
A very good chance to further increase the goal difference tonight.

No team has ever given up as many big chances as this Sheffield United team.
12-0 to the Arse.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5206 on: Today at 11:54:16 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:35:20 am
A very good chance to further increase the goal difference tonight.

No team has ever given up as many big chances as this Sheffield United team.

Still expecting a tougher game than the one city had yesterday
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5207 on: Today at 11:55:23 am »
Absolutely zero chance they drop points tonight, anything less than a three goal win at least would be a disappointment for them. They've got a tough run in but their last three couldn't have been any easier if they'd handpicked them and now this one. Their last three home games they've conceded five goals in each one, they're probably the second worse PL team ever just behind that dreadful Derby side.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5208 on: Today at 11:57:41 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:29:06 am
Weve won 6 in a row and made no dent, might even win 18 in a row and finish second. We always play last as well which is unlucky, never had the chance to win first go top and put pressure on.

Probably a blessing really, Arsenal tend to shit themselves when they go top.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5209 on: Today at 12:23:05 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:57:41 am
Probably a blessing really, Arsenal tend to shit themselves when they go top.

Ideally wed go top on the last day of the season with all results going our way. Then no time to fuck it up.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5210 on: Today at 12:41:36 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:23:05 pm
Ideally wed go top on the last day of the season with all results going our way. Then no time to fuck it up.

Yesideal scenario, probably need to be something last minute as well as wed probably blow it even in game!!  ;D  ;D

Swiss Ramble analysis of the finances are out as well now if youre needing a wee 5 min read of something.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5211 on: Today at 01:03:03 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 12:41:36 pm
Yesideal scenario, probably need to be something last minute as well as wed probably blow it even in game!!  ;D  ;D

Swiss Ramble analysis of the finances are out as well now if youre needing a wee 5 min read of something.

What are they saying, did we lose money again.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5212 on: Today at 01:24:11 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:03:03 pm
What are they saying, did we lose money again.

A lot already been spoken about since Arsenal released results last week, main figure of £50m loss.

However, he reckoned by his calculations in terms of FFP and what you can exclude, that we are probably looking at losses of £15M over the 3 year period from allowable losses of £105m.

Overall, its obvious we have spent to play catch up but seems its been done in a fairly controlled manner has been my take.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5213 on: Today at 01:46:37 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 01:24:11 pm
A lot already been spoken about since Arsenal released results last week, main figure of £50m loss.

However, he reckoned by his calculations in terms of FFP and what you can exclude, that we are probably looking at losses of £15M over the 3 year period from allowable losses of £105m.

Overall, its obvious we have spent to play catch up but seems its been done in a fairly controlled manner has been my take.

We lost a lot of money paying up useless players massive contracts. Right decisions but painful ones, at least we are past that now.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5214 on: Today at 02:52:21 pm »
It might be the case that after the next round of games, Arsenal will be top on goal difference. We might draw with Man City, and Arsenal easily have it in their grasp to beat Sheffield Utd and Brentford. So I fully expect a few twists and turns to come.

With that said, if we keep our noses in front of Man City after playing them, I would fully expect Arsenal to drop points somewhere against Chelsea and/or Man City themselves, so we could leapfrog back to the top.

So many permutations to come. It is definitely a three way fight for the title.

As for FFP, my take on Arsenal is they have spent a pretty penny to get rid of expensive crap, and refresh the squad with lots of younger talent. Arteta has been backed heavily, and he is repaying that by building a very competitive team that nowadays has a bit of steel about them too. It has all been done legitimately and within the rules, and on the back of being one of the earliest teams to sort out the stadium, which brought a few relatively lean years under Wenger, but was the long term correct decision.

Were it not for artificially inflated clubs, it would be like 1989 with Liverpool and Arsenal going at it until the final whistle.

Im no Arsenal fan but I respect what they are doing.

Hopefully we will win the league, and at that point, I wouldnt begrudge Arsenal winning the CL for the first time in their history, but sadly I cant see past Man City or Real Madrid for that one.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5215 on: Today at 03:30:20 pm »
Back to back 60k sell out for the womens team at the emirates. Its very good going. I think the most expensive ticket is a tenner but still gives a chance to a lot of arsenal families who cant get to mens games for cost and availability, to go watch an Arsenal team at the emirates. The women team more than pays for itself now, I could see them playing all their games at the emirates soon.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5216 on: Today at 03:36:53 pm »
I'll be at the Brentford game...and supporting Brentford all the way!

(no chance that Brentford win).
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5217 on: Today at 03:39:00 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:30:20 pm
Back to back 60k sell out for the womens team at the emirates. Its very good going. I think the most expensive ticket is a tenner but still gives a chance to a lot of arsenal families who cant get to mens games for cost and availability, to go watch an Arsenal team at the emirates. The women team more than pays for itself now, I could see them playing all their games at the emirates soon.
Really good to see.  In general it would be good if all the women's teams shared the same ground as the men's teams.

I'd be really surprised if the Arsenal women's team paid for itself though as I remember an article last season saying their wage bill was over 200% of the revenue.  I doubt revenue has caught up to that and the wage bill has likely risen again.

That said, the only reason any men's club are self-sustaining is the massive TV deals.  The WSL TV deal is up for renewal for next season and presumably will go for a lot more than the current £8m.  That could be a bit of a game changer!
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5218 on: Today at 03:58:39 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:08:28 am
No one is ever going to drop points are they, we got teased a bit on the weekend, then normal business resumed.

Must win today, must win every week. Fair play to Liverpool doing it year in year out, because you do feel you are doing amazing and getting no rewards for it, its not easy.

Gonna go out on a limb and say one of the 3 teams will drop points next weekend  :wave

I actually think Arsenal should be favourites for the league.

Out of 11 games left, 9 of them are bankers with only Abu Dhabi A and Spurs A being the games they might drop points. The next 2 games are certainly a waste of everyone's time.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5219 on: Today at 04:04:57 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:58:39 pm
Gonna go out on a limb and say one of the 3 teams will drop points next weekend  :wave

I actually think Arsenal should be favourites for the league.

Out of 11 games left, 9 of them are bankers with only Abu Dhabi A and Spurs A being the games they might drop points. The next 2 games are certainly a waste of everyone's time.

We never win at united, they only lie down for city. Though if it means stopping Liverpool they seem to be happy to see us smash them weird lot.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5220 on: Today at 04:09:01 pm »
My worry is that ive never seen a true three horse race all the way till the end and I cant see city or Liverpool not being there at the end, so i worry we ll drop away, even though i think we are playing the best football of the 3 teams right now (cheats looked brilliant at times yesterday but it was one of their easiest games left this season).
