It might be the case that after the next round of games, Arsenal will be top on goal difference. We might draw with Man City, and Arsenal easily have it in their grasp to beat Sheffield Utd and Brentford. So I fully expect a few twists and turns to come.



With that said, if we keep our noses in front of Man City after playing them, I would fully expect Arsenal to drop points somewhere against Chelsea and/or Man City themselves, so we could leapfrog back to the top.



So many permutations to come. It is definitely a three way fight for the title.



As for FFP, my take on Arsenal is they have spent a pretty penny to get rid of expensive crap, and refresh the squad with lots of younger talent. Arteta has been backed heavily, and he is repaying that by building a very competitive team that nowadays has a bit of steel about them too. It has all been done legitimately and within the rules, and on the back of being one of the earliest teams to sort out the stadium, which brought a few relatively lean years under Wenger, but was the long term correct decision.



Were it not for artificially inflated clubs, it would be like 1989 with Liverpool and Arsenal going at it until the final whistle.



Im no Arsenal fan but I respect what they are doing.



Hopefully we will win the league, and at that point, I wouldnt begrudge Arsenal winning the CL for the first time in their history, but sadly I cant see past Man City or Real Madrid for that one.