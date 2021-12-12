It's very impressive, though also hints that it isn't sustainable - it would be equivalent to 12 Goals Against in a full season.

I don't expect that xGA to jump up in the next game though, given it's Sheffield United.



Goals Scored might continue shooting up though - they've also scored 25 goals in the last 6 games.





After that, Brentford at home will I expect give them a good run out but still be a win. Chelsea at home is a potential banana skin, especially as they have the CL game against Porto mid-week before that.



I dont see why that isnt sustainable. It obviously factors in quality of opposition so it will increase but it just illustrates that defensively they are hard to get at. What isnt sustainable is if they had a high xG against and didnt concede many.They are probably the best team in the league right now in terms of dominating between the boxes. Even City are weaker in terms of being able to get at them.