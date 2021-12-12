« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 218175 times)

deano2727

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5160 on: Today at 06:51:46 am
They're a very good side and are where they deserve to be.

I've got everything crossed that they get through against Porto and draw City or Madrid in the next round. It would be interesting to see how they would cope with 2-3 season-defining games back to back.

Could also do with them and City picking up a few hamstring injuries here and there to key players so we're playing on a level playing field.

RJH

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5161 on: Today at 06:55:20 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 11:52:42 pm
[James Benge] In six Premier League games in 2024 Arsenal have allowed shots worth a combined 1.88 xG. The second best defensive record in the PL in that time is Manchester City. They have given up 6.77 xG in seven games.

Mad stat really.

It's very impressive, though also hints that it isn't sustainable - it would be equivalent to 12 Goals Against in a full season.
I don't expect that xGA to jump up in the next game though, given it's Sheffield United.

Goals Scored might continue shooting up though - they've also scored 25 goals in the last 6 games.


After that, Brentford at home will I expect give them a good run out but still be a win. Chelsea at home is a potential banana skin, especially as they have the CL game against Porto mid-week before that.
The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5162 on: Today at 09:39:35 am
Good luck today Liverpool

Smash those c*nts, win the cup.
killer-heels

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5163 on: Today at 09:56:25 am
Quote from: RJH on Today at 06:55:20 am
It's very impressive, though also hints that it isn't sustainable - it would be equivalent to 12 Goals Against in a full season.
I don't expect that xGA to jump up in the next game though, given it's Sheffield United.

Goals Scored might continue shooting up though - they've also scored 25 goals in the last 6 games.


After that, Brentford at home will I expect give them a good run out but still be a win. Chelsea at home is a potential banana skin, especially as they have the CL game against Porto mid-week before that.

I dont see why that isnt sustainable. It obviously factors in quality of opposition so it will increase but it just illustrates that defensively they are hard to get at. What isnt sustainable is if they had a high xG against and didnt concede many.

They are probably the best team in the league right now in terms of dominating between the boxes. Even City are weaker in terms of being able to get at them.
Andar

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5164 on: Today at 10:10:16 am
Actually more worried about them than City.
Barneylfc∗

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5165 on: Today at 11:09:11 am
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 04:05:29 am
Not sure what youre watching to think this is the case. Theyre the best team in the league right now, for me.

That defensive stat above is incredible/ominous and their underlying numbers have been fantastic all season.

You don't think the team at the top of the league with scoring the most goals is the best in the league?

Excluding Liverpool, they've played against some of the worst sides in the league.
Saudis form is worse than Everton in the last 15 games. Burnley are one of the worst sides in the history of top flight football. Forest, Palace, West Ham.
Let's see their stats after the next 6 games rather than the last 6.
Redley

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5166 on: Today at 11:17:26 am
That was the easiest game they could have had, but can only beat whats in front of you. Absolutely fearsome from set pieces
Andar

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5167 on: Today at 11:29:16 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:09:11 am
You don't think the team at the top of the league with scoring the most goals is the best in the league?

Excluding Liverpool, they've played against some of the worst sides in the league.
Saudis form is worse than Everton in the last 15 games. Burnley are one of the worst sides in the history of top flight football. Forest, Palace, West Ham.
Let's see their stats after the next 6 games rather than the last 6.

It's the way they are winning the games though.
DelTrotter

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5168 on: Today at 11:33:52 am
Quote from: Andar on Today at 11:29:16 am
It's the way they are winning the games though.

It's truly remarkable, yesterday was very special, no way do we dominate Newcastle at home like that.
MonsLibpool

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5169 on: Today at 11:34:50 am
Quote from: Andar on Today at 11:29:16 am
It's the way they are winning the games though.
They've had a kind fixture list and they've been playing one game a week.

Yes, they met Liverpool twice at home but we were missing a lot of players in both games. City are still favourites.
Yorkykopite

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5170 on: Today at 11:35:11 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:33:52 am
It's truly remarkable, yesterday was very special, no way do we dominate Newcastle at home like that.

 ;D

