The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5160 on: Today at 06:51:46 am
They're a very good side and are where they deserve to be.

I've got everything crossed that they get through against Porto and draw City or Madrid in the next round. It would be interesting to see how they would cope with 2-3 season-defining games back to back.

Could also do with them and City picking up a few hamstring injuries here and there to key players so we're playing on a level playing field.

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Reply #5161 on: Today at 06:55:20 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 11:52:42 pm
[James Benge] In six Premier League games in 2024 Arsenal have allowed shots worth a combined 1.88 xG. The second best defensive record in the PL in that time is Manchester City. They have given up 6.77 xG in seven games.

Mad stat really.

It's very impressive, though also hints that it isn't sustainable - it would be equivalent to 12 Goals Against in a full season.
I don't expect that xGA to jump up in the next game though, given it's Sheffield United.

Goals Scored might continue shooting up though - they've also scored 25 goals in the last 6 games.


After that, Brentford at home will I expect give them a good run out but still be a win. Chelsea at home is a potential banana skin, especially as they have the CL game against Porto mid-week before that.
