[James Benge] In six Premier League games in 2024 Arsenal have allowed shots worth a combined 1.88 xG. The second best defensive record in the PL in that time is Manchester City. They have given up 6.77 xG in seven games.



Mad stat really.



It's very impressive, though also hints that it isn't sustainable - it would be equivalent to 12 Goals Against in a full season.I don't expect that xGA to jump up in the next game though, given it's Sheffield United.Goals Scored might continue shooting up though - they've also scored 25 goals in the last 6 games.After that, Brentford at home will I expect give them a good run out but still be a win. Chelsea at home is a potential banana skin, especially as they have the CL game against Porto mid-week before that.