[James Benge] In six Premier League games in 2024 Arsenal have allowed shots worth a combined 1.88 xG. The second best defensive record in the PL in that time is Manchester City. They have given up 6.77 xG in seven games.



Mad stat really.



Its been coming. We are so well drilled defensively and disciplined out of possession. Arteta is more Mourinho than Wenger. Brilliant tactician and less about 'free flowing football'.In terms of Arteta's coaching ability and understanding of football, its high class. Rival fans still see him as a fish out of water competing with Pep and Klopp given Arteta is still very young and doesn't have a legacy, and only has one FA Cup. But in terms of pure coaching performance, Arteta is top class and is one of the up and ocming managers in world football.For some reason, some Arsenal fans are not convinced by him and want an 'experienced manager who has won sumthin', which translates to im a simpleton who cant read football. If Arsenal were ever stupid enough to sack him, he would get a job at PSG, Barcelona, one of the top italian teams ect.He is a top manager, who in the infancy of his career has taken a rebuilt a club in disarray and is competing with Klopp and Pep when no one ever thought he would.