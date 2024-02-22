« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 217406 times)

Offline Vegeta

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5120 on: February 22, 2024, 04:43:55 pm »
This guy is boss  8)

Porto boss Sergio Conceicao: Arteta is from the [Pep] Guardiola school, who is the coach with the most titles in the world. They think that the best way to beat their opponents is to have more possession of the ball, but that depends on the team and the performers they have.

Offline zero zero

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5121 on: February 22, 2024, 04:51:06 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on February 22, 2024, 09:51:45 am
Good , solid, much needed win for us over Luton last night. Yet loads in here right away to gloat ...... 
Quote from: PaulF on February 22, 2024, 10:19:05 am
Thought I'd fire one back as the gooners often get pelters for being in here right after a game :)
So after a fantastic (not "solid" by any stretch) performance by our second string you felt the need to have a pop at your own supporters on our forum?

Just weird.
Offline The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5122 on: February 22, 2024, 06:18:19 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on February 22, 2024, 11:13:11 am
The disrespect of Porto from Arsenal fans is crazy.

In fairness everyone here expected an easy arsenal win, I thought wed struggle and was more than happy with a draw had we got it.

Nothing wrong with Liverpool fans being happy, if a defeat here knocks our confidence in the league then they have skin in the game.
Offline G Richards

« Reply #5123 on: February 22, 2024, 06:47:40 pm »
I expect Arsenal to start fast in the return leg, score early, and then go on to win by a couple. If Porto keep them out for any length of time, it might get nervy. Still, I expect Arsenal to go through, but let's see.

I'm no Arsenal fan but if it is a choice between them and Man City to win the CL, then obviously Arsenal all day long.

As for the Prem, we got a good win against Luton, as we were down to the bare bones. We need a few players to come back, quickly, or our league challenge might falter. Still, the mentality coursing through the squad is great.

Arsenal are well in touch, but have a tricky fixture coming up against the Bonesaws. If they don't win, Mind the Gap!
Offline Crosby Nick

« Reply #5124 on: February 22, 2024, 06:59:23 pm »
What was the 1st leg score when they lost to Sporting last season?
Offline The North Bank

« Reply #5125 on: February 22, 2024, 07:25:19 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 22, 2024, 06:59:23 pm
What was the 1st leg score when they lost to Sporting last season?

2-2 home and away, lost on pens
Offline ScottishGoon

Quote from: The North Bank on February 22, 2024, 07:25:19 pm
2-2 home and away, lost on pens

1-1 at home was it not, a bit of a long range wonder goal?
Offline The North Bank

Quote from: ScottishGoon on February 22, 2024, 07:37:49 pm
1-1 at home was it not, a bit of a long range wonder goal?

Right yes .


So if the away goal was still a thing wed have got through
Offline ScottishGoon

Quote from: Vegeta on February 22, 2024, 04:43:55 pm
This guy is boss  8)

Porto boss Sergio Conceicao: Arteta is from the [Pep] Guardiola school, who is the coach with the most titles in the world. They think that the best way to beat their opponents is to have more possession of the ball, but that depends on the team and the performers they have.

Guy is doing us a favour running his mouth a bit. We tend to get a bit of payback against opponents when that happens.
Offline spider-neil

I'll be amazed if Arsenal don't go through. Porto did nothing and then scored a wonder goal in injury time. Losing 1-0 away from home in the first leg isn't a disaster.
Offline Hestoic

Quote from: spider-neil on February 23, 2024, 06:44:28 am
I'll be amazed if Arsenal don't go through. Porto did nothing and then scored a wonder goal in injury time. Losing 1-0 away from home in the first leg isn't a disaster.

Same, they have too much quality. The second leg at home is usually going to favour that team qualifying.
Offline Dim Glas

Kloppo:

I heard the discussions  that Mikel over-celebrated the [Arsenal] win against us. That definitely did not come from me.

Everybody can do whatever. I didnt invent fist-pumps and I dont have the copyright on it and I dont want it. You do what you do for yourself and your people. What the outside world thinks about it - I couldnt give a shit, to be honest. And you can write that exactly like that.

This is for us and nobody else. Who likes it, likes it, and who doesnt like it, doesnt like it. You can make what you want of my celebrations.

 ;D 8)
Offline The North Bank

Ill miss Klopp, he should be a pundit somewhere next season. Absolute box office.
Even if Liverpool somehow manage to replace his quality, his charisma is unique.
Offline Peabee

I like Arsenal, the club, and their fans are sound in general (as shown by the Gunners on rawk - always welcome). But Arteta is a dick. The sort of bloke who puts plastic bottles in his neighbour's black bin then skips up the driveway.
Offline ScottishGoon

Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 02:02:27 am
Ill miss Klopp, he should be a pundit somewhere next season. Absolute box office.
Even if Liverpool somehow manage to replace his quality, his charisma is unique.

I was over in Germany with work a few months ago, had to visit a couple of places. First place I was at was a small place called Eltville, flew into Frankfurt and had to go through Wiesbaden to get to and from Frankfurt. Only found out after the Klopp announcement that seemingly Jurgen is building a big family home there. Would have liked to have had more time to explore the area.
Offline duvva 💅

Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 02:02:27 am
Ill miss Klopp, he should be a pundit somewhere next season. Absolute box office.
Even if Liverpool somehow manage to replace his quality, his charisma is unique.
Hed be a breath of fresh air in that field, however these days they seem to just want people to sensationalise everything or highlight whatever they wish to push which I cant see him going along with
Offline FiSh77

Yer anthem's shabite
Offline Terry de Niro

Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 03:01:18 pm
Hed be a breath of fresh air in that field, however these days they seem to just want people to sensationalise everything or highlight whatever they wish to push which I cant see him going along with
Yeah, he's not a twat with controversial issues and the like.
Offline GreatEx

First visit to this thread... another big win for the Arse, but looking back through their win streak they've been lucky to meet teams at their nadir: West Ham, Palace, Burnley and Newcastle (away from SJP) have all  been dreadful lately. Hopefully the Porto game is a truer reflection of their level.
Offline Redley

Another two from corners, very impressive.
Online rushyman

These have won the premier league about 8 times since the start of last season

Some going
Offline Redknight60

They are the best side weve played this year, Im certainly not going to write them off. They have the toughest run in and are up against two teams who have been here multiple times before so are the outsiders but look very strong at the moment. Cant be ignored.
Offline The North Bank

Good win, first half was exceptional.
We owed them one, or two, for their shithousery this season at their place and last season as ours.

I thought this might be a banana skin after the midweek game but we pressed them to death and they had no answers.
Offline Irishred1

Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 02:17:26 am
I like Arsenal, the club, and their fans are sound in general (as shown by the Gunners on rawk - always welcome). But Arteta is a dick. The sort of bloke who puts plastic bottles in his neighbour's black bin then skips up the driveway.
I feel the same I never really minded Arsenal but I dislike their manager now. However they are a really good team. He has done a good job there.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Whens the parade?
Offline killer-heels

Their numbers are really, really good. They absolutely are a threat but again when they hit a sticky patch, do they have the decisiveness to win, not so sure.

Ultimately i believe by the end of March that title could very well be decided.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Didn't expect that scoreline. Have two easy games next in the league. Mid to end of March will determine how well or not they'll do. I suspect they'll beat Chelsea and lose at the cheats.
Offline Yorkykopite

I wonder if Al still things that they spend too much time in training on set pieces - the evidence against this absurd thesis being, not the goals they score from set pieces, but the goals they continue to score from open play. 
Offline duvva 💅

I think they may surprise City. They seem to have far more energy about them than City. City are really having to huff and puff more than usual at the minute to get results.

Plus who knows what City will have left after weve battered them :)

Online Kashinoda

Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:16:22 pm
Their numbers are really, really good. They absolutely are a threat but again when they hit a sticky patch, do they have the decisiveness to win, not so sure.

Ultimately i believe by the end of March that title could very well be decided.

[James Benge] In six Premier League games in 2024 Arsenal have allowed shots worth a combined 1.88 xG. The second best defensive record in the PL in that time is Manchester City. They have given up 6.77 xG in seven games.

Mad stat really.
Online BigBrainArteta

Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 11:52:42 pm
[James Benge] In six Premier League games in 2024 Arsenal have allowed shots worth a combined 1.88 xG. The second best defensive record in the PL in that time is Manchester City. They have given up 6.77 xG in seven games.

Mad stat really.

Its been coming. We are so well drilled defensively and disciplined out of possession. Arteta is more Mourinho than Wenger. Brilliant tactician and less about 'free flowing football'.

In terms of Arteta's coaching ability and understanding of football, its high class. Rival fans still see him as a fish out of water competing with Pep and Klopp given Arteta is still very young and doesn't have a legacy, and only has one FA Cup. But in terms of pure coaching performance, Arteta is top class and is one of the up and ocming managers in world football.

For some reason, some Arsenal fans are not convinced by him and want an 'experienced manager who has won sumthin', which translates to im a simpleton who cant read football. If Arsenal were ever stupid enough to sack him, he would get a job at PSG, Barcelona, one of the top italian teams ect.

He is a top manager, who in the infancy of his career has taken a rebuilt a club in disarray and is competing with Klopp and Pep when no one ever thought he would.

Offline rodderzzz

They'll be AT LEAST 7 points off the top going into the last game of the season. Not even sure why anyones taking them seriously.
Offline killer-heels

Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 11:52:42 pm
[James Benge] In six Premier League games in 2024 Arsenal have allowed shots worth a combined 1.88 xG. The second best defensive record in the PL in that time is Manchester City. They have given up 6.77 xG in seven games.

Mad stat really.

Yep it just shows how dominant they are between both boxes. They are brilliant at restricting any chances and control the game so well.
