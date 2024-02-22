« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 216239 times)

Offline Vegeta

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5120 on: February 22, 2024, 04:43:55 pm »
This guy is boss  8)

Porto boss Sergio Conceicao: Arteta is from the [Pep] Guardiola school, who is the coach with the most titles in the world. They think that the best way to beat their opponents is to have more possession of the ball, but that depends on the team and the performers they have.

Offline zero zero

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5121 on: February 22, 2024, 04:51:06 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on February 22, 2024, 09:51:45 am
Good , solid, much needed win for us over Luton last night. Yet loads in here right away to gloat ...... 
Quote from: PaulF on February 22, 2024, 10:19:05 am
Thought I'd fire one back as the gooners often get pelters for being in here right after a game :)
So after a fantastic (not "solid" by any stretch) performance by our second string you felt the need to have a pop at your own supporters on our forum?

Just weird.
Online The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5122 on: February 22, 2024, 06:18:19 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on February 22, 2024, 11:13:11 am
The disrespect of Porto from Arsenal fans is crazy.

In fairness everyone here expected an easy arsenal win, I thought wed struggle and was more than happy with a draw had we got it.

Nothing wrong with Liverpool fans being happy, if a defeat here knocks our confidence in the league then they have skin in the game.
Online G Richards

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5123 on: February 22, 2024, 06:47:40 pm »
I expect Arsenal to start fast in the return leg, score early, and then go on to win by a couple. If Porto keep them out for any length of time, it might get nervy. Still, I expect Arsenal to go through, but let's see.

I'm no Arsenal fan but if it is a choice between them and Man City to win the CL, then obviously Arsenal all day long.

As for the Prem, we got a good win against Luton, as we were down to the bare bones. We need a few players to come back, quickly, or our league challenge might falter. Still, the mentality coursing through the squad is great.

Arsenal are well in touch, but have a tricky fixture coming up against the Bonesaws. If they don't win, Mind the Gap!
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5124 on: February 22, 2024, 06:59:23 pm »
What was the 1st leg score when they lost to Sporting last season?
Online The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5125 on: February 22, 2024, 07:25:19 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 22, 2024, 06:59:23 pm
What was the 1st leg score when they lost to Sporting last season?

2-2 home and away, lost on pens
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5126 on: February 22, 2024, 07:37:49 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on February 22, 2024, 07:25:19 pm
2-2 home and away, lost on pens

1-1 at home was it not, a bit of a long range wonder goal?
Online The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5127 on: February 22, 2024, 07:46:28 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on February 22, 2024, 07:37:49 pm
1-1 at home was it not, a bit of a long range wonder goal?

Right yes .


So if the away goal was still a thing wed have got through
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5128 on: Yesterday at 05:45:48 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on February 22, 2024, 04:43:55 pm
This guy is boss  8)

Porto boss Sergio Conceicao: Arteta is from the [Pep] Guardiola school, who is the coach with the most titles in the world. They think that the best way to beat their opponents is to have more possession of the ball, but that depends on the team and the performers they have.

Guy is doing us a favour running his mouth a bit. We tend to get a bit of payback against opponents when that happens.
Offline spider-neil

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5129 on: Yesterday at 06:44:28 am »
I'll be amazed if Arsenal don't go through. Porto did nothing and then scored a wonder goal in injury time. Losing 1-0 away from home in the first leg isn't a disaster.
Offline Hestoic

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5130 on: Yesterday at 09:41:49 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 06:44:28 am
I'll be amazed if Arsenal don't go through. Porto did nothing and then scored a wonder goal in injury time. Losing 1-0 away from home in the first leg isn't a disaster.

Same, they have too much quality. The second leg at home is usually going to favour that team qualifying.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5131 on: Today at 01:16:16 am »
Kloppo:

I heard the discussions  that Mikel over-celebrated the [Arsenal] win against us. That definitely did not come from me.

Everybody can do whatever. I didnt invent fist-pumps and I dont have the copyright on it and I dont want it. You do what you do for yourself and your people. What the outside world thinks about it - I couldnt give a shit, to be honest. And you can write that exactly like that.

This is for us and nobody else. Who likes it, likes it, and who doesnt like it, doesnt like it. You can make what you want of my celebrations.

 ;D 8)
Online The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #5132 on: Today at 02:02:27 am »
Ill miss Klopp, he should be a pundit somewhere next season. Absolute box office.
Even if Liverpool somehow manage to replace his quality, his charisma is unique.
