I expect Arsenal to start fast in the return leg, score early, and then go on to win by a couple. If Porto keep them out for any length of time, it might get nervy. Still, I expect Arsenal to go through, but let's see.



I'm no Arsenal fan but if it is a choice between them and Man City to win the CL, then obviously Arsenal all day long.



As for the Prem, we got a good win against Luton, as we were down to the bare bones. We need a few players to come back, quickly, or our league challenge might falter. Still, the mentality coursing through the squad is great.



Arsenal are well in touch, but have a tricky fixture coming up against the Bonesaws. If they don't win, Mind the Gap!