They'll do the job at home next round. Started the same 11 3 games in a row. Must be nice.



That's because they don't have much of a bench depth to rotate. Can't wait to see what that same starting 11 do in the stretch of 4 games in 12 days that's coming up (Mar.4th-16th). That Porto game is one of the 4, so I wouldn't be so sure that they'll do the job.