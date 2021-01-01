No disrespect to you SG, but this seems a very 'Arsenal' question. The sort of question that sends your mate The North Bank hurtling between extreme giddiness and mute depression and back again. "Favourites now"? Seriously, who cares. It could all change by next week, and change again the week after. And what does it matter any way? There's such a long way to go.



It was only a discussion point Yorky, not meant for anything more. Of course it can all change, I understand that, but Ive not explored the rest of the forum, so I was just wondering how people are feeling now after the weekend results. Before this weekend Id have thought there was an air of inevitability among most supporters that City would just do what they do and just plough through these fixtures, so its obviously nice to see them dropping points in a game they were expected to win, and having to go to Anfield is massive for both clubs, a ground they struggle at and something they didnt have to do in the latter part of last season. And of course we play them the week after I think it is, unfortunately at the Etihad though.