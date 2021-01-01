Liverpool have on paper an easier run, but an absolutely horrendous injury crisis and four competitions to deal with
Abu Dhabi have barely any injuries, on paper an easier run than Arsenal but a little tougher than Liverpool, and three competitions to deal with
Arsenal have barely any injuries and only two competitions, but on paper a tougher run than the others. But also no experience of a proper title fight with either of those two teams, and the experience of last seasons bottling doesn't seem to have changed their approach (still very emotional)
It'll be interesting to see how it develops. From a Liverpool POV we could do with some good news on the injury front, frankly could probably do with going out of the FA Cup, tough draws in the CL for both other sides and a few injuries for them hopefully.