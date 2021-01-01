« previous next »
If Chelsea under that chancer Tuchel can somehow win a CL, it shouldn't be off the table for Arsenal given the paucity (pun intended) of challengers in that competition this season.

Need a favourable draw if we get through porto
Need a favourable draw if we get through porto
Not the worst time to meet Bayern.
What's the general consensus on here now Paul? Do we think City dropping points at the weekend makes you guys favourites now?

Had a look at the fixtures, and i can't see many where i would expect you guys to drop points in, ill be honest, and with a home game vs City to come, you guys must be confident?



I see a few which worry me but you are probably the same with some fixtures that were saying you should win.
What's the general consensus on here now Paul? Do we think City dropping points at the weekend makes you guys favourites now?

Had a look at the fixtures, and i can't see many where i would expect you guys to drop points in, ill be honest, and with a home game vs City to come, you guys must be confident?



I couldn't tell you the consenus.
I personally feel City will do what City do and beat us to it. Our injuries make us very vulnerable.
That said, I think Klopp can walk on water so I'm not totally without hope.

I would say I think you guys are totally in the race.  The bottle label has some truth in it, but it's more banter than something I can rely on.
No disrespect to you SG, but this seems a very 'Arsenal' question. The sort of question that sends your mate The North Bank hurtling  between extreme giddiness and mute depression and back again. "Favourites now"? Seriously, who cares. It could all change by next week, and change again the week after. And what does it matter any way? There's such a long way to go.

It was only a discussion point Yorky, not meant for anything more. Of course it can all change, I understand that, but Ive not explored the rest of the forum, so I was just wondering how people are feeling now after the weekend results. Before this weekend Id have thought there was an air of inevitability among most supporters that City would just do what they do and just plough through these fixtures, so its obviously nice to see them dropping points in a game they were expected to win, and having to go to Anfield is massive for both clubs, a ground they struggle at and something they didnt have to do in the latter part of last season. And of course we play them the week after I think it is, unfortunately at the Etihad though.

Liverpool have on paper an easier run, but an absolutely horrendous injury crisis and four competitions to deal with

Abu Dhabi have barely any injuries, on paper an easier run than Arsenal but a little tougher than Liverpool, and three competitions to deal with

Arsenal have barely any injuries and only two competitions, but on paper a tougher run than the others. But also no experience of a proper title fight with either of those two teams, and the experience of last seasons bottling doesn't seem to have changed their approach (still very emotional)

It'll be interesting to see how it develops. From a Liverpool POV we could do with some good news on the injury front, frankly could probably do with going out of the FA Cup, tough draws in the CL for both other sides and a few injuries for them hopefully.
